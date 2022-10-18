Read full article on original website
NEW ULM FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLED OUT TO GAS LINE INCIDENT
The New Ulm Fire Department was called out Wedneday evening for the report of a gas line that was hit. According to chief Paul Macho, a gas service line was hit at 5th North and Washington Streets. Fire crews were on scene for about 45 minutes while Public Utilities repaired the line. An out-of-town contractor hit the line. No injuries were reported.
WASECA CORN FIELD FIRE THREATENS SENIOR LIVING FACILITY
A corn field fire threatened a senior living facility near Waseca Wednesday. Farmer Tim Fischer used a combine to chase and diminish the fire in his field. The fire traveled fast because of the dry conditions. The fire threatened the Foxdale Senior Living Center, which was about 600 feet away. Local fire crews and other farmers had the fire under control and put out in about 25 minutes. Staff at the facility shut down some of the outside ventilation to make sure smoke didn’t get inside the building. Fischer says 13 acres of his corn burned. The cause is not known but it is believed to have started from a discarded cigarette.
KNUJ TO AIR LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS ST. PETER AREA CANDIDATE FORUMS
860 AM, 97.3 FM KNUJ will be airing two League of Women Voters St. Peter Area candidate forums. The Nicollet County Commissioner forum will be Sunday evening at 6:06 pm. The state senator 18 and Representative 18 A forum will be heard Wednesday evening at 6:06 pm on KNUJ and KNUJ dot net.
