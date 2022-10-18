ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 1

 

WFMZ-TV Online

Mastriano speaks to packed house in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – With just 18 days to go before Election Day, Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano campaigned in Allentown Friday night. Mastriano didn't speak with media, but he had plenty to say to a packed house of supporters at the Fearless Fire Co. in Allentown, in the final stretch of his run for governor.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Fatal Pa. shooting ruled self-defense under state’s ‘castle doctrine’

No criminal charges will be filed in a fatal shooting over the summer in Allentown, after Lehigh County’s district attorney found the shooter acted in self defense. Edwin Diaz-Rivera, 37, of Allentown, was shot the night of July 9 in the 700 block of North 11th Street in the city, and later pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township, the Lehigh County coroner previously said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem pursuing plans for permanent shelter, affordable housing

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's been an ongoing crisis for years. Homelessness runs rampant across the U.S., even in our own backyards. "My guess in the Lehigh Valley, we have about 200 chronically homeless individuals," said Abigail Goldfarb, Executive Director of the Lehigh Conference of Churches. Cities like Bethlehem want to...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl in PA

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has pled guilty to trafficking more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Pennsylvania. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Williams, 42 from Kingston, pleaded guilty to conspiring with Lee Crawford, 59 from Wilkes-Barre, to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Luzerne County […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill County DA seeks funding in order to combat gun violence

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The Schuylkill County District Attorney is applying for thousands of dollars in state funding to combat gun violence. He said there's been a significant increase over the past decade, and the county needs another detective on staff. Our cameras have caught several violent incidents across Schuylkill County...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem man dies after trash truck mishap in Berks

HEREFORD TWP., Pa. — A Bethlehem man picking up trash died on the job in Berks County early Friday morning. Scott L. Fichter stopped his trash truck at the top of the Schultz Road cul-de-sac in Hereford Township around 5:30 a.m. to pick up a customer's trash, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Four charged federally for alleged counterfeit money scheme

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four men arrested in September now face federal charges for allegedly using thousands of dollars in counterfeit money at several Lackawanna and Luzerne County stores. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Brinayah Clark, 18, Kenall Rawls, 22, Jaquan Underwood, 21 all from Philadelphia, and Nazeer Amir Shamsud-Din, 22 from […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Sheriff, Redner's join effort to close Wernersville CCC

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — The head of security for Redner's, Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht, and Pennsylvania state Sen. Chris Gebhard are joining the push to close the Wernersville Community Corrections Center. "Sheriff Eric Weaknecht has issued a letter of support. I spoke with him," said South Heidelberg...
WERNERSVILLE, PA
sauconsource.com

Crews Respond to Wreck on I-78 East Near Hellertown

Friday evening’s commute became slow and difficult for many motorists on I-78 eastbound following a crash involving a tractor-trailer just east of the Rt. 412 exit. Photos taken at the scene by a witness showed the front of the tractor-trailer embedded in the back of a convertible along the left side of the eastbound lanes near Hellertown.
HELLERTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

