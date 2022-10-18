No criminal charges will be filed in a fatal shooting over the summer in Allentown, after Lehigh County’s district attorney found the shooter acted in self defense. Edwin Diaz-Rivera, 37, of Allentown, was shot the night of July 9 in the 700 block of North 11th Street in the city, and later pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township, the Lehigh County coroner previously said.

