Group fighting for Lackawanna County solitary confinement ballot question may have to regather signatures
SCRANTON — A group fighting for a referendum that would limit solitary confinement at Lackawanna County Prison might have to regather thousands of signatures even if it wins its challenge of the county election board’s rejection of the ballot question. PA Stands Up faces the quagmire because there’s...
Mastriano speaks to packed house in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – With just 18 days to go before Election Day, Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano campaigned in Allentown Friday night. Mastriano didn't speak with media, but he had plenty to say to a packed house of supporters at the Fearless Fire Co. in Allentown, in the final stretch of his run for governor.
Fatal Pa. shooting ruled self-defense under state’s ‘castle doctrine’
No criminal charges will be filed in a fatal shooting over the summer in Allentown, after Lehigh County’s district attorney found the shooter acted in self defense. Edwin Diaz-Rivera, 37, of Allentown, was shot the night of July 9 in the 700 block of North 11th Street in the city, and later pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township, the Lehigh County coroner previously said.
Bethlehem pursuing plans for permanent shelter, affordable housing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's been an ongoing crisis for years. Homelessness runs rampant across the U.S., even in our own backyards. "My guess in the Lehigh Valley, we have about 200 chronically homeless individuals," said Abigail Goldfarb, Executive Director of the Lehigh Conference of Churches. Cities like Bethlehem want to...
Man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl in PA
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has pled guilty to trafficking more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Pennsylvania. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Williams, 42 from Kingston, pleaded guilty to conspiring with Lee Crawford, 59 from Wilkes-Barre, to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Luzerne County […]
Schuylkill County DA seeks funding in order to combat gun violence
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The Schuylkill County District Attorney is applying for thousands of dollars in state funding to combat gun violence. He said there's been a significant increase over the past decade, and the county needs another detective on staff. Our cameras have caught several violent incidents across Schuylkill County...
What this latest Lehigh Valley-based poll says about the Wild-Scheller race
Abortion rights versus inflation fight: Likely voters have some strong opinions on which candidate for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District aligns most with their views. That’s according to a Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll released Wednesday. The Institute of Public Opinion at Muhlenberg in Allentown polled likely voters Oct. 12-14...
Capitol rioter from Berks County gets prison for attacks on journalist, police
A Pennsylvania man was sentenced on Friday to nearly three years in prison for assaulting an Associated Press photographer and attacking police officers with a stun gun during the U.S. Capitol riot. Alan Byerly apologized to his victims before U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss sentenced him to two years and...
Bethlehem man dies after trash truck mishap in Berks
HEREFORD TWP., Pa. — A Bethlehem man picking up trash died on the job in Berks County early Friday morning. Scott L. Fichter stopped his trash truck at the top of the Schultz Road cul-de-sac in Hereford Township around 5:30 a.m. to pick up a customer's trash, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
Four charged federally for alleged counterfeit money scheme
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four men arrested in September now face federal charges for allegedly using thousands of dollars in counterfeit money at several Lackawanna and Luzerne County stores. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Brinayah Clark, 18, Kenall Rawls, 22, Jaquan Underwood, 21 all from Philadelphia, and Nazeer Amir Shamsud-Din, 22 from […]
Allentown Redevelopment Authority wants to repurpose old Allentown Toy building
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Megan Hart, the Associate Director of the Allentown Redevelopment Authority, has some big plans for the old Allentown Toy building on North 10th Street. The authority bought the property in April for $400,000. "The previous owners approached us, and they were more purpose-minded, and wanted to see...
Northampton County Juvenile Justice Center staffing crisis is getting worse
An administrator warned Northampton County Council earlier this year about a staffing crisis at the county juvenile justice center. Another administrator returned last week to tell them the crisis is getting worse. The center has 21 youth care workers for 57 positions, and four workers plan to leave in November,...
Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
Pennsylvania prison escapee accused of sending powder and threatening letter to kill President Biden
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have accused a Pennsylvania prison escapee of sending a letter with threats to kill President Biden and the chairman of the Jan. 6 committee, among others, and containing a white powder with an allusion to anthrax. Robert Maverick Vargo, 25, of Berwick is charged with making threats against the […]
Lehigh Co. delays deployment of drop boxes because of pending court decision
Meanwhile, GOP sues state over plan to count undated ballots, further confusing voting in Nov. 8 election. The post Lehigh Co. delays deployment of drop boxes because of pending court decision appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Sheriff, Redner's join effort to close Wernersville CCC
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — The head of security for Redner's, Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht, and Pennsylvania state Sen. Chris Gebhard are joining the push to close the Wernersville Community Corrections Center. "Sheriff Eric Weaknecht has issued a letter of support. I spoke with him," said South Heidelberg...
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in Pennsylvania
There are a handful of "ghost towns" in Pennsylvania. The reasoning for the towns being referred to as such isn't too mystical. The state has a lot of industrial history, and with that comes industrial small-towns whose populations come and go.
Easton Area School Board considers bigger raises for support workers, teachers aides
The Easton Area School District’s instructional aides, security monitors and nurses deserve better pay, according to school board member Bill Whitman. He convinced the school board to postpone a vote on their new contract to see whether proposed raises could be bumped higher. A tentative three-year contract approved by...
Jury Finds Montgomery Township Underpaid for a Family’s 50 Acres in 2010; Judgment Could Reach $7.5 Million
A jury has finally made the Zehr family whole for the 50-acre tract of land that was purchased by Montgomery Township in a 2010 eminent domain expropriation arrangement. Jon Campisi did the deed in bringing this story to the Montgomeryville-Lansdale Patch. The township takeover of the property was justified at...
Crews Respond to Wreck on I-78 East Near Hellertown
Friday evening’s commute became slow and difficult for many motorists on I-78 eastbound following a crash involving a tractor-trailer just east of the Rt. 412 exit. Photos taken at the scene by a witness showed the front of the tractor-trailer embedded in the back of a convertible along the left side of the eastbound lanes near Hellertown.
