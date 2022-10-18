ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Facebook owner Meta ordered to sell gif search engine Giphy

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JhPcx_0iduK3ra00

A UK watchdog has ordered Facebook ’s parent company Meta to sell Giphy, the largest supplier of gifs to social media websites.

It is the first time that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has blocked a deal made by a Silicon Valley company.

The CMA found that Meta’s takeover of Giphy “could allow Meta to limit other social media platforms’ access to GIFs, making those sites less attractive to users and less competitive.”

“We are disappointed by the CMA’s decision but accept today’s ruling as the final word on the matter,” a Meta spokesperson said.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Black YouTuber visits ‘America’s most racist town’, trolls residents

A Black YouTuber visited what he called “America’s most racist town” in Boone County, Arkansas, to troll residents.Poudii, a creator known for prank videos, visited a supermarket in Harrison, dressed in a “Trump was right about everything” t-shirt to interview locals.Inside the store, a young man says he’s “not racist” before adding “mixed children don’t come out right.”The YouTuber also visits neighbouring town Zinc, where he claims the head of the KKK lives, where a man tells him that a white rock on the ground is better than him as it “serves a purpose.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Meghan Markle’s co-star responds to Deal or No Deal ‘bimbo’ claimsWallaby hops through Gateshead in second marsupial spotting in three yearsWhoopi Goldberg criticises Meghan Markle’s Deal or no Deal ‘bimbo’ comment
BOONE COUNTY, AR
The Independent

American Airlines passenger who demanded ‘reparations’ for sitting between ‘obese’ travelers gets $150 voucher

A conservative commentator who received flak after she demanded “repatriations” from American Airlines for having to sit between two overweight passengers on a three-hour-long flight says she’s been given a $150 voucher. Sydney Watson, an Australian-American political commentator, had taken to Twitter to share her discomfort onboard a flight on 10 Octber, which she described as being “literally wedged between two obese people”.“This is absolutely not acceptable or okay. If fat people want to be fat, fine. But it is something else entirely when I’m stuck between you, with your arm rolls on my body, for three hours,” she...
The Independent

‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university

A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk reportedly planning to cut 75 per cent of Twitter's staff after acquisition

Plans reportedly reveal that Elon Musk plans to cut 75 per cent of Twitter’s workforce should his deal to buy the social network go through, according to The Washington Post.Current management had already decided to cut a quarter of the workforce, however, Musk’s more extreme plans would take employee numbers from 7,500 to just 2,000.The $44 billion deal is set to be completed by the end of October, after the Tesla founder initially pulled out, before being threatened with legal action.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

‘How could I have been so stupid?’: People are still being catfished – and it still isn’t a crime

Erika had fallen for Connor. He’d followed her on Instagram, and the pair began chatting. There were likes loaded with subtext. The odd story reply. Then long, flirtatious conversations and an exchange of numbers. They’d text every morning and phone one another at night, Connor sharing deeply personal parts of his life. Erica reciprocated. Then doubts set in.Connor followed fewer than 50 people, but had more than 500 followers himself, many of whom seemed to only post stock images and spam. Erika asked Connor if he was being genuine with her, and he insisted he was. Erika took his word....
WWD

From Fashion Illustration to Fashion Portraiture: One Artist’s Journey

Sharan Ranshi is lifting the long-limbed, sketched fashion model into the world of fine art. It’s a new life for the fashion illustration: one that abandons the stark white page and lands the drawn women in a color storm of living room luxury, giving them moods and personalities that make the women themselves a thing of interest — not just the clothing they’ve been sketched into.More from WWDInside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition at the Queens MuseumInside Control Gallery's First Exhibition, 'Post Graffiti'Paris Exhibition Explores How Frida Kahlo Constructed Her Identity Through Clothing “I started off doing fashion illustration and it developed...
The Independent

Partial solar eclipse set to delight UK skygazers

A partial solar eclipse is set to grace skies across the UK next week as the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun.On Tuesday morning, skygazers across the country will be able to see nearly a sixth of the Sun being blocked out by the Moon, with those in northern Scotland expected to enjoy good views.Dr Robert Massey, of the Royal Astronomical Society, said the phenomenon will cause the Moon to block the view of “some or all of the bright solar surface”, and the Sun will “appear to have a bite taken out of it”.Observers in western Siberia,...
The Independent

The Independent

889K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy