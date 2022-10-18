Read full article on original website
Legal experts: Russia link to Trump documents means it's a matter of "when, not if" he is indicted
Former President Donald Trump sought to cut a deal with the National Archives to trade records he took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago late last year for "sensitive" documents about the FBI investigation of his 2016 campaign's ties to Russia, according to The New York Times. The exchange never...
Obama's private prediction for Trump presidency revealed
Just before leaving office, former President Barack Obama told reporters in private remarks he was concerned about a breakdown of democratic norms over a "sustained period" should Donald Trump serve more than one term as president. Obama gave an off-the-record interview to reporters on Jan. 17, 2021, to discuss several...
Bill Maher predicts Trump will 'show up' for next presidential inauguration 'whether he wins or not'
Bill Maher predicted that former President Donald Trump will be at the presidential inauguration in January 2025 — whether he wins in 2024 or not. The comedian and pundit made the prediction while speaking in an interview with Chris Cuomo on the debut episode of the latter's NewsNation show, CUOMO, recorded on Friday.
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
“Not even Clarence Thomas”: Trump judge Aileen Cannon “humiliated” after Supreme Court rebuke
Reacting to the Supreme Court wanting nothing to do with Donald Trump's latest appeal while he is under investigation on multiple fronts, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said the rebuke not only was a shot back at the former president but also a major rebuke of Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon. On Thursday...
Trump Saw Staffers of Color at White House, Assumed They Were Waiters, Book Says
It was January of 2017, and a newly inaugurated President Donald Trump held a reception at the White House to meet with top congressional leaders. Hors d’oeuvres were on the menu. And the new president turned to a row of racially diverse Democratic staffers and asked them to retrieve the canapes, according to a new book.
To Restore Trump As President, Millions Of Americans Believe Force Necessary: Poll
A significant chunk of the United States adult population agrees that the restoration of former President Donald Trump to office justifies the use of force, according to a new poll. What Happened: An estimated 5% of the adult U.S. population, or 13 million adults, believe the use of force would...
Trump staffer 'stuffed copies of photos' of Hunter Biden into air conditioning unit: Book
While the presidential transition from Donald Trump to Joe Biden was seemingly chaotic from the public's standpoint, things inside the walls of the White House were equally hectic as Trump aides sought to create headaches for their successors, according to a new book. At one point during the final days...
After Attacking Kamala Harris Over North Korea, Turns Out Trump May Have Stolen Kim Jong Un Letters
Donald Trump‘s audacious attack on Vice President Kamala Harris‘ recent visit to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea has seemingly backfired in spectacular fashion after a new report suggested the former president still holds dear his relationship with North Korea’s controversial leader Kim Jong Un.
Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC
Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.” “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet. Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran. Trump was not an organiser...
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Rep. Jim Jordan's Rant About 'Real America' Backfires Spectacularly
The Ohio lawmaker gets called out for trying to deflect from the day's big news about Donald Trump.
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Laurence Tribe warned that the former president is facing an attorney general who will "leave no stone unturned."
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'
Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
Here's what Oath Keeper leader's estranged wife is '100% positive' he will do at trial
Tasha Adams, the estranged wife of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, talks with CNN’s Kasie Hunt about Rhodes and his trial for involvement in the attack on the US Capitol.
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Former President Donald Trump was noticeably angry when the Supreme Court rejected his challenge to the results of the 2020 election and did not want people to know he lost, new evidence and testimony presented by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday revealed. In a Secret Service email obtained and...
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews, who pushed Russia theories: 'We have honest elections in this country'
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews said "we have honest elections in this country" on Thursday in a guest appearance on his old network, although he previously pushed Russiagate theories that questioned the integrity of the 2016 election. "In our system, you tell the American people what happened in their election...
Trump's White House wanted the US Navy to hide a warship named after John McCain when the president visited Japan in 2019, emails show
Trump's White House requested the USS John S. McCain be kept "out of sight" from the president. Newly obtained emails reveal the request, which was made before Trump visited a US Navy base in Japan. The former president had a long-running feud with the Arizona senator. Donald Trump's White House...
