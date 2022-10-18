ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Sign Subroza? The TSM superstar is racking up aces in VALORANT to kick off Episode 5, Act 3

With partnership on the horizon via the VCT Americas 2023 league, the depth of the North American VALORANT scene has naturally led to a stacked list of available free agents to choose from. With teams like OpTic, XSET, TSM, and others not acquiring partnerships, their sought-after players suddenly become the hottest commodities.
dotesports.com

Kingslayer: Sam Sevian snatches Hans Niemann’s king in the middle of a match

It seems there’s never a dull game when Hans Niemann is at the board, and that was the case with a sharp end game against Sam Sevian in the U.S. Chess Championship. In the middle of the pair’s match yesterday, Sevian grabbed Niemann’s king and appeared to break the cross from atop the king’s head.
dotesports.com

Vivo Keyd disbands amid its VALORANT players reportedly joining VCT-partnered teams

Vivo Keyd has parted ways with its VALORANT quintet of Leonardo “mwzera” Serrati, Olavo “heat” Marcelo, Murillo “murizzz” Tuchtenhagen, Matheus “RgLM” Rodigoli, and Igor “RHZ” Baruti today, one month after the organization wasn’t selected for one of the 10 spots in the VCT 2023 Americas league.
dotesports.com

SicK stays on Sentinels VALORANT with sixth-man role for VCT 2023

The retooled Sentinels VALORANT roster for 2023 is now completely finalized with the team announcing today that Hunter “SicK” Mims will be returning to the team and filling in as the sixth man for the new starting roster. After teasing earlier in the day on Twitter with an...
dotesports.com

All Overwatch 2 double XP weekend start and end dates

Anyone who played Overwatch 2 at launch had a terrible time trying to actually get into the game. People were waiting hours only to sit in a loop of getting kicked to the back of the line. And now, Blizzard is hosting two double XP weekends to make up for it.
dotesports.com

How to unlock the second Spark slot in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the latest strategy game from Nintendo, allowing players to take on a new adventure in the Mario + Rabbids world. This new adventure introduces a mashup between the Rabbids and Luma, called the Sparks. These Sparks offer unique abilities and buffs in battles and eventually, players will be able to unlock a second slot for Sparks.
dotesports.com

Features and modes that Riot needs to add to VALORANT in 2023

After just over two years, it’s safe to say that VALORANT is doing pretty well. Riot’s multiplayer tactical and ability-based FPS has a healthy player base sustained by consistent content updates, as well as a thriving and growing esports scene. The consistent changes to the agent and map...
dotesports.com

Riot changes the icons of various items and Caitlyn’s abilities on League PBE

Riot Games is updating the icons of Caitlyn’s abilities, as well as some new and returning items, ahead of the 2023 League of Legends preseason. Caitlyn is a well-known and popular AD carry, especially after the success of the Arcane animated series. The champion received an Art and Sustainability Update (ASU) in 2021 that changed her character model and visual effects, and brought more overall visual clarity, making the champion compatible with the graphics of newer champions. But her abilities have kept the same icons since she was added to League in 2011, with the exception of her passive.
dotesports.com

All Overwatch 2 ranks in order

One of the most exciting parts of Overwatch 2 is the return of Competitive. For players who want to show off their skills and crave more challenge than what Quick Play provides, Competitive is an opportunity to rise above the rest—and even go pro. The mode was adjusted significantly during the transition from the first Overwatch to its sequel, so even those who made it to Top 500 in the previous game will want to read up on its changes.
dotesports.com

Marved plans to take a break from VALORANT

OpTic Gaming’s VALORANT star Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen isn’t ready to join a VCT partner team just yet. Marved’s future has been up in the air after OpTic failed to secure a spot in the partnership program in September. In a recent stream, the 22-year-old said he received offers from many teams, but he’s not planning to move to Los Angeles right now—the city where the VALORANT Americas league will be held. The OpTic player wants to rest after an “exhausting” year and solve some personal matters at his home.
dotesports.com

369 had an unusual request for Jankos at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Bai “369” Jia-Hao and Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski had an amusing interaction at the 2022 League of...
dotesports.com

XERXIA parts ways with VALORANT trio

XERXIA has released VALORANT players Thanamethk “Crws” Mahatthananuyut, Panyawat “sushiboys” Subsiriroj, Itthirit “foxz” Ngamsaard, coach Yuttanagorn “Zeus” Kaewkongyai, and manager Jirawat “HeadHawk” Kalumpanun, the org announced today. All of them have become unrestricted free agents. The news of XERXIA and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy