Plano, TX

CBS DFW

Plano police looking for suspects who damaged 5 patrol vehicles

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects involved with damaging patrol vehicles. On Oct. 17, five Plano police patrol vehicles were damaged while parked at the substation on K Avenue. Police say the damages include broken windows and camera equipment that had been ripped out of the vehicle's trunk compartment. The damage is believed to have occurred the evening of Oct. 16 through the morning of Oct. 17. Police ask if you have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect(s) involved to call the Plano Police Tip Line at 972-941-2148 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477 and reference Plano case #22-185416.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police investigating shooting in Uptown

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting they believe happened in Uptown early Friday morning. Police responded to a shooting call on McKinney Avenue near Routh Street around midnight, when they saw a car matching the description of the one involved in the shooting according to the 911 call.
DALLAS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Scary Video of a Shooting in Grand Prairie

Commuters in Grand Prairie witnessed a shocking scene. I’m not sure whether or not the incident happened this morning, but the video was uploaded to the DTX Daily Twitter account at 10:47 am today (October 21). But with that being said, there are a lot of things about this video that I’m unsure of.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for two men involved in Deep Ellum fight

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify two suspects involved in a fight in Deep Ellum last month. The fight happened on Sept. 30 at about 1:30 a.m. at Elm Street and Crowdus. The two suspects were involved in a fight with one victim. The suspects left the location and the victim suffered a broken jaw. Police say the first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 6' tall, 300 pounds, wearing a white tank top. The second suspect is described as about 5'10, 180-200 pounds and wearing a black shirt. DPD asks anyone with information regarding the fight to contact Detective Burch, Assaults Unit at (214) 670-3704 or by email at darren.burch@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Motorcyclist killed in crash at FM 407 and Garden Ridge

A motorcyclist died Thursday evening in a crash with a pickup at the intersection of FM 407 and Garden Ridge Boulevard, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. About 5:15 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed east on FM 407 as he approached the Garden Ridge intersection. Witnesses told police that he was riding in the right lane, but when traffic began to slow down, he moved over to the left lane and entered the intersection, where a pickup truck was turning left onto Garden Ridge. The motorcyclist struck the pickup in the back quarter panel.
LEWISVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas 20-Year-Old Shot While Driving

A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in the early hours of Sunday morning while driving through Buckner Terrace, according to Dallas Police Department. Dallas police officers responded to the 8100 block of Moberly Avenue on October 16 after being informed of a shooting. Officers found that 20-year-old Eddi Lopez had...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find the group of Deep Ellum attackers

DALLAS - Dallas police hope you can help track down the men who attacked a man walking home in Deep Ellum. Police say the attack was unprovoked, and the victim did not know the group of six to eight men and women. The attack happened on Sept. 30 at Elm...
DALLAS, TX
Mix 93.1

Tragic Story Out of Fort Worth, Texas as Police Killed a Man Pointing a Gun

Being a police officer is not an easy job. They have to make a spilt second reaction to a scene that we as civilians would not have the fortitude to make. There are also a lot of situations that they are called to just because two people think they need a referee, which is not what police are for. This particular situation in Fort Worth started as a man holding his mom hostage while destroying her house and ended with the man pointing a gun at police.
FORT WORTH, TX

