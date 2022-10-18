Read full article on original website
Plano police looking for suspects who damaged 5 patrol vehicles
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects involved with damaging patrol vehicles. On Oct. 17, five Plano police patrol vehicles were damaged while parked at the substation on K Avenue. Police say the damages include broken windows and camera equipment that had been ripped out of the vehicle's trunk compartment. The damage is believed to have occurred the evening of Oct. 16 through the morning of Oct. 17. Police ask if you have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect(s) involved to call the Plano Police Tip Line at 972-941-2148 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477 and reference Plano case #22-185416.
fox4news.com
Dallas police investigating shooting in Uptown
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting they believe happened in Uptown early Friday morning. Police responded to a shooting call on McKinney Avenue near Routh Street around midnight, when they saw a car matching the description of the one involved in the shooting according to the 911 call.
Scary Video of a Shooting in Grand Prairie
Commuters in Grand Prairie witnessed a shocking scene. I’m not sure whether or not the incident happened this morning, but the video was uploaded to the DTX Daily Twitter account at 10:47 am today (October 21). But with that being said, there are a lot of things about this video that I’m unsure of.
Former Keller officer pleads guilty to official oppression for pepper spraying father who was filming son's arrest
KELLER, Texas — A North Texas police officer has pleaded guilty to official oppression over the pepper-spraying and arrest of a man who was filming his son's interactions with police, officials announced. Blake Shimanek, a former Keller police sergeant, pleaded guilty Thursday in the incident, which happened in August...
Dallas police looking for two men involved in Deep Ellum fight
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify two suspects involved in a fight in Deep Ellum last month. The fight happened on Sept. 30 at about 1:30 a.m. at Elm Street and Crowdus. The two suspects were involved in a fight with one victim. The suspects left the location and the victim suffered a broken jaw. Police say the first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 6' tall, 300 pounds, wearing a white tank top. The second suspect is described as about 5'10, 180-200 pounds and wearing a black shirt. DPD asks anyone with information regarding the fight to contact Detective Burch, Assaults Unit at (214) 670-3704 or by email at darren.burch@dallascityhall.com.
Two suspects identified, warrants issued in connection with drive-by shooting in Forney
FORNEY, Texas — Two more alleged suspects have been identified and warrants issued in connection with a drive-by shooting in Forney which occurred earlier this year. Two other named suspects had previously been arrested in connection with the case, according to police. The drive-by shooting occurred on April 25,...
Euless police name suspect in recent shooting incident
Euless police are looking for the gunman who opened fire Thursday. Police were called to the Tides at Bear Creek, an apartment complex on East Ash Lane near Fuller Wiser Road.
Motorcyclist killed in crash at FM 407 and Garden Ridge
A motorcyclist died Thursday evening in a crash with a pickup at the intersection of FM 407 and Garden Ridge Boulevard, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. About 5:15 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed east on FM 407 as he approached the Garden Ridge intersection. Witnesses told police that he was riding in the right lane, but when traffic began to slow down, he moved over to the left lane and entered the intersection, where a pickup truck was turning left onto Garden Ridge. The motorcyclist struck the pickup in the back quarter panel.
Dallas police ask for help identifying woman in vehicle wanted in connection to deadly hit-and-run
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an August fatal hit-and-run. According to DPD, officers were called to 5600 Botham Jean Boulevard at about 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 20. Officers said a woman could...
Man knifed in Fort Worth drug deal, two others are being questioned
Three men are being treated for wounds apparently suffered in a knife fight during a Fort Worth drug deal Wednesday. Police heard about this from a 911 caller who was approached by a man saying he’d been knifed in the back.
Rockwall police request help identifying theft suspect
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 20, 2022) Detectives with the Rockwall Police Department are requesting your help to identify a suspect who committed a theft of a wallet from a local gym and used the victim’s credit cards without consent. Suspect vehicle is possibly a white sedan. Rockwall County Crime Stoppers...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas 20-Year-Old Shot While Driving
A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in the early hours of Sunday morning while driving through Buckner Terrace, according to Dallas Police Department. Dallas police officers responded to the 8100 block of Moberly Avenue on October 16 after being informed of a shooting. Officers found that 20-year-old Eddi Lopez had...
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find the group of Deep Ellum attackers
DALLAS - Dallas police hope you can help track down the men who attacked a man walking home in Deep Ellum. Police say the attack was unprovoked, and the victim did not know the group of six to eight men and women. The attack happened on Sept. 30 at Elm...
Fort Worth police release photo of car connected to teenager's fatal shooting in April
Fort Worth police now have a photo of a car connected to a fatal shooting in April. An after-prom party was going on at an address on Altamesa when at least two shooters opened fire on the crowd of mostly teenagers.
Tragic Story Out of Fort Worth, Texas as Police Killed a Man Pointing a Gun
Being a police officer is not an easy job. They have to make a spilt second reaction to a scene that we as civilians would not have the fortitude to make. There are also a lot of situations that they are called to just because two people think they need a referee, which is not what police are for. This particular situation in Fort Worth started as a man holding his mom hostage while destroying her house and ended with the man pointing a gun at police.
Texas officer killed by passing car while providing backup in DWI investigation
A police officer in Carrollton, Texas, died Tuesday night after a passing vehicle hit his squad car as he was helping another officer in a DWI investigation. Carrollton police announced early Wednesday, “We lost a beloved officer in the line of duty overnight." Officer Steve Nothem was “backing up”...
Fort Worth murder victim identified, suspect captured
A Fort Worth murder victim has now been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. Monday, Luis Laureano-Perez was shot multiple times at El Corral Bar in east Fort Worth
Lake Worth officers rescue woman being held captive by abuser, police say
LAKE WORTH, Texas — The entire criminal investigation division of the Lake Worth Police Department mobilized Tuesday to save a severely injured woman being held captive by her abuser, police said. Officers were informed about the case from a concerned citizen, police added. An investigation was immediately initiated, which...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Richland Hills Homicide Was a ‘Targeted, Domestic Violence-Related Attack': Police
The North Richland Hills man shot dead Monday afternoon was targeted by the ex-boyfriend of the woman he was dating, police say. North Richland Hills police say the 26-year-old man was in a relationship with a woman before he became the victim of "a targeted, domestic violence-related attack" by her ex-lover.
One person struck and killed by traffic on I-45 in southeast Dallas County
One person has died after being struck by traffic in southeast Dallas overnight. Just past 12:30 a.m. the victim was hit while on foot on north-bound I-45 near the I-20 interchange just north of Hutchinson.
