Oakland, CA

Power Rangers-dressed servers thwart attacker at Oakland ramen spot

By Greg Wong
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CVdTy_0iduIZhv00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Morphin' time became reality in the East Bay last week.

Staff donning Power Rangers costumes at a new Oakland ramen restaurant became real-life superheroes on Friday when they fought off a man who was assaulting a woman on-site.

The incident was chronicled in a viral Twitter thread by a customer who witnessed the incident while she was eating at Noka Ramen and Bar, a recently-opened ramen-fusion restaurant around Jack London Square.

The witness, named Ploi Pirapokin, started the thread by saying "the craziest thing just happened at dinner," before going into detail about the stunning series of events which transpired.

The thread has garnered hundreds of thousands of impressions, including the initial tweet compiling over 100 thousand likes.

According to Pirapokin's account, after a woman suddenly rushed into the eatery and yelled that she wasn't safe, a man ran in and put her in a chokehold.

As a result, servers dressed in full Power Rangers – a long-running popular live-action kids superhero TV show – garb told the man to leave, he refused, swung a punch towards them and a scuffle ensued.

During the altercation, the man allegedly started "calling everyone racial slurs." The staff at the restaurant is Thai.

He threw chairs, baby seats and salt and pepper shakers at the windows, before leaving briefly and returning with another man who also attempted to fight the servers.

The restaurant's staff piled on the man until police arrived and deescalated the situation.

Oakland Police confirmed to KCBS Radio that they are investigating the incident, which occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Authorities said the man physically assaulted a female individual and assaulted an uninvolved person who attempted to intervene in the dispute. The man was ultimately taken into police custody.

The Noka Ramen staff dress as different colored Power Rangers on Fridays as an homage to their main cocktail, "Noka Ranger," which is served in Power Rangers-shaped glasses.

"We're beta testing these costumes, but we wore the right outfit tonight," the manager told Pirapokin.

