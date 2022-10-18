ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore City Council members, Safe Streets chief clash over communications issues

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Several city council members and the director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement clashed Thursday over the agency's decision to restructure its marquee program, Safe Streets, without informing the council. In September, Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement Director Shantay Jackson...
Pittman, Haire spar in race for Anne Arundel County Executive

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — This year’s race for Anne Arundel County Executive features two familiar faces in County politics – incumbent County Executive Steuart Pittman (D), who faces a challenge from 7th district County Councilmember Jessica Haire (R). The two sparred Tuesday night in a...
Baltimore City Police identify MTA bus driver killed this week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the MTA bus driver killed on Tuesday. Police say 40-year-old Elaine Jackson was killed in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard. MTA released a statement, saying, "Elaine Jackson worked at MDOT MTA as a bus operator serving the residents of Baltimore...
Baltimore police investigating nonfatal shooting in Central District

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Non-fatal shootings continue to outpace last year, and now Baltimore City Police are investigating a man who was shot last night, but they do not know the location of the shooting. Police say they were called to a hospital just before 10:45 p.m. on October 20...
Don't get a ticket! | Automated speed enforcement in place in Kent, Queen Anne's counties

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Watch your speed! Automated speed enforcements are going into effect on US 301 next week as bridge repair begins. In an ongoing effort to improve work zone safety, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will deploy the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement system along the US 301, Blue Star Memorial Highway, bridge replacement project over the Chester River beginning Monday October 24th. Drivers are asked to reduce their speed when in the perimeter of the bridge project work zone in Kent and Queen Anne's counties.
2 arrest made in connection to west Baltimore robbery that ended in homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police arrested two more suspects who are believed to be connected to a robbery that ended with the victim being fatally shot. Police say, detectives, arrested 30-year-old Lundyne Oldes in the 3800 block of Chatham Road on October 4 and later arrested 25-year-old Devon Pailin on the 8900 block of Kelso Drive on October 18.
Student found with handgun found at West Baltimore middle school

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A student was found with a loaded handgun Wednesday at a middle school in West Baltimore, school police said. Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, the head of the school police union, said the student was found with the .25 caliber gun inside Booker T. Washington Middle School in the 1300 block of McCulloh Street.
Baltimore City Police identify man shot and killed in north Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified a homicide victim from earlier this week. Police say 39-year-old Donterray Jones was killed on October 19 in the 4400 block of Pall Mall Road. Officers were called to that location about 4:30 in the afternoon. When they arrived, they say...
Artscape to expand into neighborhoods, move to September dates in 2023

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Office of Promotions & The Arts (BOPA) announced that Artscape 2023 will be happening from Sep. 20 to Sept. 24. Artscape will kick off with a gala celebration on the night of the 20th, which will then lead into the four full days of multiple, diverse art experiences.
