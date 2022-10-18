BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Watch your speed! Automated speed enforcements are going into effect on US 301 next week as bridge repair begins. In an ongoing effort to improve work zone safety, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will deploy the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement system along the US 301, Blue Star Memorial Highway, bridge replacement project over the Chester River beginning Monday October 24th. Drivers are asked to reduce their speed when in the perimeter of the bridge project work zone in Kent and Queen Anne's counties.

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO