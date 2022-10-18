Read full article on original website
WKRC
Woman escapes after allegedly being buried alive by husband
LACEY, Wash. (WKRC) - A woman in Washington narrowly escaped a living nightmare, after her husband allegedly buried her alive. The 42-year-old said Tuesday that her husband, Chae Kyong An, tied her up with duct tape, kidnapped her and drove her into the woods. That's where he stabbed her in...
WKRC
14-year-old boy arrested in connection with taxi scam
TORONTO, Canada (WKRC) - An ongoing investigation into a taxi scam in Toronto has resulted in the arrest of a teenage boy. Authorities say a bystander reported seeing a taxi carrying out the scam in a mall parking lot Monday, which led them to the 14-year-old suspect. According to investigators,...
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
I was ‘accused of stealing’ from Walmart’s self-checkout but it was the store’s error & I ended up being double charged
THIS Walmart customer had been questioned over an item not on his receipt and ended up paying double for an item because of an error from the superstore. A shopper recalled the time when a Walmart security guard checked his receipt and said he didn't pay for an item in his cart.
Self-Defense: Black Woman Won’t Be Charged In Shooting Death Of Firefighter Who Was Choking Her Male Friend At Gas Station
Black woman won't be charged for fatal shooting of a firefighter named Anthony “Tony” Santi during a fight with a her friend at gas station
3 officers hurt after SUV hits squad car, foot pursuit in Wrigleyville
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sport-utility vehicle crashed into at least one Chicago Police squad car in Wrigleyville Friday night.CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported the SUV hit at least one squad car before smashing into a parked Cadillac on Sheffield Avenue between School Street and Belmont Avenue.Police said officers were conducting a traffic stop when the driver of the vehicle reversed and struck the officer. The driver of the SUV fled in the car and struck the parked Cadillac before attempting to flee on foot, police said. Police captured the driver following a foot pursuit, in the 900 block of West School Street, and was taken into custody. Two officers were injured during the foot chase. All three officers were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.No further information was made available. Charges are pending.
