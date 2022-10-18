ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IN

Related
Wave 3

Authorities seeking leads on family of deceased man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is seeking to identify a man who died earlier this week. According to Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight, the man is Caucasian, 5′7″ tall and weighs 225 pounds. He is between 40 and 50 years of age, has brown eyes and short brownish hair with balding.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner has released the identity of the man killed in a crash on Interstate 64 Friday morning. The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Grinstead Drive and the Cochran Hill tunnels. Louisville Metro police said the driver, 26-year-old De’Quantae...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man struck by car, killed in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a car and killed in downtown Louisville Thursday night. It happened just before 11 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. Officers responded to 3rd Street just south of Muhammad Ali Boulevard on a report of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police called to Cherokee Park after several cows found wandering loose

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's park system is always full of surprises, but Friday brought something a little extra unusual. WDRB sports columnist Rick Bozich posted video Friday morning of at least 10 cows walking near Dog Hill at Cherokee Park after escaping from a truck that got in a crash Friday morning.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

‘There is strength in faith’: Mother of Meade Co. crash victim relying on faith to find peace

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The mother of the New Albany teenager killed in a crash in Meade County said she’s relying on her faith to find peace after her son’s death. A Kentucky State Police news release said troopers at Post 4 received a call from Meade County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night, asking for help to investigate a two-car fatal crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Pedestrian killed in downtown Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a fatal crash in downtown Louisville on Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just before 11 p.m. they responded to reports of an accident involving a pedestrian and vehicle. The crash happened on 3rd Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Man charged in disappearance of teenager from Breckinridge Co.

A Bardstown man has been charged in the disappearance of a teenager from Breckinridge County. On Sunday, the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office was informed that 15-year-old Cadence Riggle was missing from a family farm. She was reported missing by her grandparents, who told police they were sleeping at approximately 1:30 Sunday morning when Riggle “snuck out of the cabin,” the sheriff’s office said.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
FOX59

3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County. Myers said three male passengers were […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: October 21, 2022

There was no log available this morning due to an IT issue at the department. 2:25 a.m. Dwight Clark, 35, Bedford, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a syringe. 2:34 p.m. Curtis Baldwin, 27, Bedford, petition to revoke. 2:55 p.m. David Swafford, 45, Heltonville, wanted on warrants for failure to appear...
BEDFORD, IN
Wave 3

Indiana State Police trooper charged in domestic strangling, assault

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana State Police trooper is facing charges after being accused of choking his girlfriend over poured-out alcohol. Jacob Tolle is accused of attacking his girlfriend on Oct. 12 in Madison. The arrest report states the victim’s father called police for a welfare check after the...
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

Man taken to hospital after stabbing in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in downtown Louisville Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m., when Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to West Broadway and South 16th Street on a report of a stabbing. LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Identity released of woman killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The identity has been released of the woman who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in southern Indiana earlier this week. The Jeffersonville Police Department confirmed on Thursday that La’Aundra Owens died from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle Monday morning at the Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Men identified as suspects after LMPD IMPACT investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been arrested and charged after an LMPD IMPACT investigation on Thursday. According to the arrest report, Dustin Griffith and Joshua Woods are the two men who were arrested after an LMPD IMPACT investigation. Officers were conducting a fugitive/narcotics/firearms trafficking investigation in the 5200...
LOUISVILLE, KY

