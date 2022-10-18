Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Authorities seeking leads on family of deceased man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is seeking to identify a man who died earlier this week. According to Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight, the man is Caucasian, 5′7″ tall and weighs 225 pounds. He is between 40 and 50 years of age, has brown eyes and short brownish hair with balding.
wdrb.com
'A chaotic mess' | 4 arrested after fight inside Louisville courtroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County judge said a scuffle inside her courtroom on Friday was "a chaotic mess." It happened at the end of a hearing for Paul Wade, who is accused of killing two people in the Russell neighborhood last month. Jefferson County District Court Judge Annie...
Wave 3
Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner has released the identity of the man killed in a crash on Interstate 64 Friday morning. The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Grinstead Drive and the Cochran Hill tunnels. Louisville Metro police said the driver, 26-year-old De’Quantae...
Wave 3
Man struck by car, killed in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a car and killed in downtown Louisville Thursday night. It happened just before 11 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. Officers responded to 3rd Street just south of Muhammad Ali Boulevard on a report of...
Wave 3
KSP investigating a missing person report from Florida with connection to Shelby County
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police Post 12 is investigating a missing person complaint out of West Palm Beach, Florida. According to the release, KSP is attempting to locate Wiley “Lee” Atwell. People close to Atwell said he was believed to last be in the area of...
wdrb.com
Police called to Cherokee Park after several cows found wandering loose
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's park system is always full of surprises, but Friday brought something a little extra unusual. WDRB sports columnist Rick Bozich posted video Friday morning of at least 10 cows walking near Dog Hill at Cherokee Park after escaping from a truck that got in a crash Friday morning.
Wave 3
‘There is strength in faith’: Mother of Meade Co. crash victim relying on faith to find peace
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The mother of the New Albany teenager killed in a crash in Meade County said she’s relying on her faith to find peace after her son’s death. A Kentucky State Police news release said troopers at Post 4 received a call from Meade County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night, asking for help to investigate a two-car fatal crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Pedestrian killed in downtown Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a fatal crash in downtown Louisville on Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just before 11 p.m. they responded to reports of an accident involving a pedestrian and vehicle. The crash happened on 3rd Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
WLKY.com
Man arrested months after Louisville woman's body found on abandoned Indiana property
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A Louisville man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in southern Indiana. Melvin Evans, 67, was taken into custody after an in-depth investigation was conducted into the death of 34-year-old Ashley Deaton-Hedge. He is charged with obstruction justice and violent...
wdrb.com
FBI concludes 5-day search at Bardstown farm for evidence in Crystal Rogers case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal agents wrapped up their five-day search Friday of a Bardstown farm in connection to the case of Crystal Rogers, a mother of five who vanished seven years ago. The FBI began scouring the farm Monday morning — ostensibly on a new search warrant — in...
k105.com
Man charged in disappearance of teenager from Breckinridge Co.
A Bardstown man has been charged in the disappearance of a teenager from Breckinridge County. On Sunday, the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office was informed that 15-year-old Cadence Riggle was missing from a family farm. She was reported missing by her grandparents, who told police they were sleeping at approximately 1:30 Sunday morning when Riggle “snuck out of the cabin,” the sheriff’s office said.
3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County. Myers said three male passengers were […]
wbiw.com
Police Log: October 21, 2022
There was no log available this morning due to an IT issue at the department. 2:25 a.m. Dwight Clark, 35, Bedford, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a syringe. 2:34 p.m. Curtis Baldwin, 27, Bedford, petition to revoke. 2:55 p.m. David Swafford, 45, Heltonville, wanted on warrants for failure to appear...
WLKY.com
Police ID woman fatally struck by barrage of gunfire in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police have released the name of a woman found dead in a vehicle in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found La’Aundra Owens — age not provided...
Wave 3
Indiana State Police trooper charged in domestic strangling, assault
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana State Police trooper is facing charges after being accused of choking his girlfriend over poured-out alcohol. Jacob Tolle is accused of attacking his girlfriend on Oct. 12 in Madison. The arrest report states the victim’s father called police for a welfare check after the...
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in downtown Louisville Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m., when Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to West Broadway and South 16th Street on a report of a stabbing. LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said...
Wave 3
Identity released of woman killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The identity has been released of the woman who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in southern Indiana earlier this week. The Jeffersonville Police Department confirmed on Thursday that La’Aundra Owens died from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle Monday morning at the Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court.
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested weeks after woman's remains found in Scott County, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested several weeks after a woman's body was discovered on abandoned property in Scott County, Indiana. According to online records, 67-year-old Melvin Evans was booked into the Scott County Detention Center Monday afternoon. Evans was arrested in connection with the remains...
Wave 3
Men identified as suspects after LMPD IMPACT investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been arrested and charged after an LMPD IMPACT investigation on Thursday. According to the arrest report, Dustin Griffith and Joshua Woods are the two men who were arrested after an LMPD IMPACT investigation. Officers were conducting a fugitive/narcotics/firearms trafficking investigation in the 5200...
Wave 3
Shively police investigate ‘series of events’ that led to self-inflicted shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating a fatal shooting from Thursday night. Officers were called around 11:02 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bachman Drive, Shively spokesman Sergeant Jordan Brown said. Early investigation revealed there was an “incident” that stemmed from a dispute between two people who police...
