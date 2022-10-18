Read full article on original website
Report: Challenge to revitalize economic dynamism in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s possibilities as an innovation hub and entrepreneurial leader are great if it could only seize the opportunities it has so far let pass by, a new report says. “The state really does have substantial potential. Pennsylvania could be a very good investment,” said...
This Is How Much Money Pennsylvania’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry
Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
Report: Rushing to carbon-free energy will cost Wisconsin $250 billion by 2050
(The Center Square) – A new report says Gov. Tony Evers’ goal to get Wisconsin carbon-free by 2050 comes with a $250 billion price tag. The Center of the American Experiment released its report on Wednesday. It explains that Gov. Evers’ pledge to move electric generation in the state completely away from coal and natural gas will drive energy prices in the state even higher.
Louisiana regulators allow electric cooperatives to buy power from out-of-state supplier
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Public Service Commission voted unanimously this week to allow two electrical nonprofit cooperatives to buy power from a Florida-based supplier, overriding objections from power companies Entergy and Cleco that currently control the market. Commissioners approved two deals on Wednesday allowing the Dixie Electric...
Study puts $1.7B price tag on homeless service spending
(The Center Square) – Weeks away from voters deciding Proposition 123, a new study finds spending to combat homelessness in the Denver metro area will reach an estimated $1.7 billion over a three-year period. The study by the Common Sense Institute, a free-enterprise think tank, details expenditures that public...
Vermont announces bonus round of state tax credits
(The Center Square) – A bonus round of funding has been added to a Vermont program designed to breathe life into downtowns. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development says $800,000 in state income tax credits are being made available beginning next year for projects designed to enhance the state’s history while improving building safety at aging historic commercial and community structures.
$2.6 million in federal money heads to WV for public safety
(The Center Square) – West Virginia will receive more than $2.6 million in federal money to support public safety programs in 11 localities through U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The funding includes four grants through the COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program, four...
Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants
(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
Study suggests more transparency will lower health care costs
(The Center Square) – You can walk into a restaurant and know how much a sandwich costs. Similarly, when you go to buy a car, a home, or even a shirt, the price to purchase is apparent. But you don’t know how much it will cost you to go to the doctor.
Biden agenda sends $530M of $2.8B to pair of Massachusetts EV companies
(The Center Square) – A pair of Massachusetts companies will benefit from the push to convert to electric vehicles. Ascend Elements and 6K Inc. were recipients Wednesday of more than $530 million in federal funding through a program designed to support battery manufacturing, recycling, and material processing for the electric vehicle market. Funding, $2.8 billion total, will go to 20 companies in 12 states.
$500M grant program for Ohio Appalachian region kicks off
(The Center Square) – The state of Ohio released new guidelines on how it plans to spend $500 million in revitalization efforts in the state’s 32-county Appalachian region. The program, according to Gov. Mike DeWine, will use $30 million for project planning and technical assistance, while the remain...
Enforcing new transgender school policies could be a bumpy road in VA
(The Center Square) – Although the Virginia Department of Education unveiled new guidelines on transgender issues they say give power back to parents, enforcing those rules in school districts could be a bumpy road. In a shift away from the previous administration, the new guidelines direct schools to inform...
Grants available for Rhode Island businesses offering technical support
(The Center Square) – A new grant program in Rhode Island will help businesses with expansion. The Network Matching Grant Program, Gov. Dan McKee said, will provide matching grants of no less than $50,000 for eligible companies that provide businesses with technical assistance, creating or expanding capital-access programs, and providing space for businesses to utilize on flexible terms.
Maine getting federally funded $45M for bridge upgrades
(The Center Square) – Maine is getting federal funding to help repair and replace dozens of aging, structurally deficient bridges throughout the state. The U.S. Department of Transportation is sending a combined $45 million to Maine for bridge upgrades as part of the latest disbursement of funding from the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed by President Joe Biden last year.
New Hampshire businesses get break on unemployment taxes
(The Center Square) – Payroll costs of New Hampshire businesses will be cut dramatically with the state moving to reduce unemployment insurance taxes. The New Hampshire Employment Security announced that it will be lowering required payments into the state's unemployment insurance system by 30% with the balance of the trust fund that pays out jobless benefits rising above prepandemic levels.
Leisure and hospitality drive employment uptick in Hawaii
(The Center Square) - Hawaii's unemployment rate dropped from 4% in August to 3.5% in September, driven by an increase in leisure and hospitality jobs. The decrease was the second highest in the country for the month, according to WalletHub. New Jersey had the biggest decline in unemployment. The Garden state's rate dropped by .07 percentage points to 3.3% in September. The national unemployment rate is 3.5%.
North Carolina officials tout record increase in WIC program participation
(The Center Square) — State officials are touting a record increase in the number of North Carolinians participating in the federal Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, though experts contend it's nothing to celebrate. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday highlighted...
Maine provides utility relief for small businesses
(The Center Square) – Thousands of Maine businesses will be getting a break on their utility bills beginning this month under a new $7 million relief plan. Lawmakers approved a bill in April that requires the state Department of Economic and Community Development to provide a one-time credit to qualifying businesses based on their overall energy usage. The state agency says nearly 3,000 businesses will receive the credits.
Group vows to push for legislation to end fees in Tennessee justice system
(The Center Square) — Ever since court fines and fees rose in popularity as a funding mechanism for local criminal justice systems in the 1980s, the advocates for their removal have been scarce. But, of late, more advocates have risen to propose cutting those fines and fees across the...
This Is How Much Money North Carolina’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry
