UE holds 20th chili bowl sale
How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?. How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?. Testimony continues for day 4 of Garner murder trial in Owensboro. Updated: 12 hours ago. Testimony continues for day 4 of Garner murder trial in Owensboro.
Evansville, Indiana’s First Vegan Restaurant is Set to Close Forever in One Week
Cauliflower can be turned into just about anything. You know, like rice, pasta, or pizza crust. Unfortunately, it cannot be turned into money. Flourish Plant-Based Eatery opened on Evansville's West Side a couple of years ago. In July of 2022, Kelsey and Jake Smith became the new owners, but they have encountered increasing food costs and some other issues that came with the business.
Holiday World announces ‘Halloween in the Sky’ event
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - 300 drones will take to the skies over Holiday World for their Halloween drone show. The new drone and fireworks show will be themed entirely to Halloween and will end with an announcement for their upcoming 2023 season. The “Halloween in the Sky” event will...
Halloween events planned at Ivy Tech
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The public is invited to join Ivy Tech Community College students and their families for two family-friendly free Halloween celebrations inside the main campus – one on Oct. 28 and another on Halloween, Oct. 31. Friday, Oct. 28 Ivy Tech Community College is planning its...
See What The Square in Boonville, Indiana Looked Like in the 1800s
Have you ever wondered what your town looked like back in the day, just to see how much things have changed?. It's no secret that I am proud to be from Boonville, Indiana. It's a small town with a lot of good people in it. There's also a lot of rich history in the town too. I mean, it's where Abraham Lincoln learned the law. Having lived there most of my life, I've seen the town grow and change throughout the years. However, one thing has stayed pretty close to the same: the Square in Boonville. Sure, they changed the traffic pattern, and some new businesses have opened up throughout the years, but the overall look has remained the same.
Cops Connecting with Kids donated 3,100 pairs of shoes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cops Connecting with Kids has partnered with Shoe Sensation and Rally Point Events to provide shoes for Evansville area children. The program is called Kicks for Kids. This year, Rally Point Events put on the PBR Rodeo at the Ford Center and partnered with the Evansville...
Fire burns link to Evansville’s industrial past
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- If the walls of the former Hercules and Servel factory that caught fire early Monday morning could talk– oh the tales they’d share of Evansville’s industrial past, from being the center of the buggy industry- to becoming an early center for automobiles, plastics, and refrigeration, to Evansville’s role in the home front […]
The Promenade in Evansville is getting a new addition
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Walls are up for the latest inclusion to The Promenade in Evansville. Louis Pointe is under construction at the corner of Oak Grove and Burkhardt Road. Five of the eight occupants have been announced. Eyemart Express, Heritage Federal, HOTWORX, Nothing Bundt Cakes and StretchLab will move in once construction is complete.
Group of friends take home massive Castle Bands Half Pot
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Four “Hamiltons” transformed into over $60,000 for a few friends in Newburgh this week. The Castle Bands social media page announced the four winners that took home their massive half pot prize. “We’d like to congratulate Paula Boyd (band mom), Lynette Shekell, Aimee King and Erin Vincent for being the winners […]
In This Moment Show Officially Cancels Evansville Show at Old National Events Plaza
We have just gotten word that the 103 GBF Damn Loud Rock show originally planned for August 26, 2022, with In This Moment has officially been canceled. Keep reading to learn how to get your refund if you purchased tickets to this show. An Accident with the Tour Bus. On...
Apple Festival set for this weekend in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Apple slushy fans can satisfy that fall craving this weekend in Owensboro. The Apple Festival returns to Reid’s Orchard Saturday and Sunday. The popular festival draws thousands to the orchard every year, which is why this will be the last year you can enjoy the festival there.
Owensboro church helping people warm up for winter
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro Church is also making a heartwarming effort ahead of the winter cold. Bellevue Baptist is collecting winter clothing items to be donated to Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims. Blankets, Coats, Gloves and Sock Hats - either new or gently used - can be dropped off...
13 Evansville, Indiana Community Leaders will Spend 48 Hours Living on the Street
Next month thirteen community leaders are going to literally walk in the shoes of our homeless population in Evansville for 48 hours. Each person will be given a backstory and will be given challenges much like people that live on the streets of Evansville face every day. What is Aurora?
Burial ground preserved adjacent to middle school
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The new Daviess County Middle School gives a modern-feel to the Owensboro-area, but a link to the past is right on its doorstep. A family burial ground rests just outside the school grounds, with links to Daviess County dating back to the 1700s. The gravestones of Thomas and Arabella Field were […]
Load Up on the Goodies at These Seven Owensboro KY Trunk-or-Treat Events
Talk to anyone my age about Halloween, and it won't take long for SOMEONE to mention how far away from home we used to travel on the scariest night of the year. I even remember taking a wagon one year, returning home, dumping the loot, and heading back out. IT'S...
Owensboro announces ‘Hometown Christmas’ activities
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro announced Hometown Christmas, a series of holiday activities in downtown Owensboro from November 18 through December 31. The holiday celebration will kick off with the Smothers Park Christmas Tree lighting ceremony with the Kentucky Youth Chorale on Friday, November 18, followed by the newly expanded Dancing Lights interactive display presented by Big Rivers Electric Corp. and Visit Owensboro.
Newburgh bakery closing for good
A bakery in Newburgh, Indiana, is closing its doors for good. The owner of Lil' Tate's Cupcakes in Newburgh took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce the closure, citing several reasons for making the "bittersweet" decision. The post from Lil' Tate's Cupcakes cites the rising cost of goods and pricing....
Newburgh cupcake bakery closing up shop
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Lil’ Tate’s Cupcakes announced on Tuesday that the business will be closing. The owner of the shop says the closing is due to a few different reasons. In a social media post, she said one of those reasons is the arrival of...
USI holds first ‘Pride on the Quad’ event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI’s first pride event wrapped up Friday. Dozens of people came out to the campus quad for the event. It was held by the student government and USI Gender and Sexuality Resources. Students had access to community and university resources. According to the event’s organizers,...
Friends & Family Host Meat Benefit in Owensboro, Kentucky to Honor Roxie Pickrell
Tickets are on sale now for a meat fundraiser, in memory of Roxie Pickrell, who was just 13 years old when she died from brain cancer. Get your Boston Butt ordered today and support Puzzle Pieces. Roxie Pickrell was just 13 years old when she took her last breath. It...
