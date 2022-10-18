Beautification, Pedestrian Safety Improvements Now Underway In Downtown Syosset Business District

Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $80.1 Million Long Island Expressway Pavement Renewal Project Completed Ahead of Schedule
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the $80.1 million resurfacing project on the Long Island Expressway from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 in Suffolk County is now complete. In April, the New York State Department of Transportation began work on this critical project, which was completed this morning, Thursday, October 20 - six months after initial work began and one month ahead of schedule. The Governor also announced that the major pavement renewal project on the Southern State Parkway in Nassau and Suffolk Counties is being completed this week. This year, more than 442 lane miles of state roads across Long Island have been repaved with new asphalt - totaling $121.6 million.
'Smoother Roads Are Ahead': $80.1M Long Island Expressway Resurfacing Project Completed
State officials announced that an $80.1 million resurfacing project on the Long Island Expressway was completed one month ahead of schedule. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the project to resurface the LIE from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 in Suffolk County was finished on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 20.
Herald Community Newspapers
Final stretch of LIRR’s $2.5 billion 'third track’ finished
It’s finally completed. The Long Island Rail Road line connecting New York City with Nassau County’s governmental seat and other points east now has a third track. And that could mean not only more trains along a nearly 10-stretch between Floral Park and Hicksville, but added benefits to neighboring lines and traffic.
longisland.com
Town of Oyster Bay Announces Free Mega Job Fair
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and The Workforce Partnership announced that a Mega Job Fair will take place on Friday, October 28th, at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center, located at 1001 Stewart Avenue in Bethpage. There is no charge for admission and parking is free. Veterans’ admission begins at 9:00 a.m., while doors for General Admission open at 9:30 a.m. The event runs until 1:30 p.m.
islipbulletin.net
Application heard for mixed-use building in Bay Shore
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Town of Islip planning board held a meeting at Islip Town Hall West. A public hearing was held regarding a site plan modification for 39 Brentwood Road in Bay Shore. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022
Big Bass for the boats on the south shore. Big bluefish on the north shore, plus some albies and stripers. Decent schoolie bite on the south shore beaches. Potential for a sandeel beach bite. New moon on the horizon too. Time to fish very hard!. Excellent tog fishing on the...
eastendbeacon.com
Southold Votes to Restrict House Size
Pictured Above: New construction on the North Fork has begun to echo the extravagance of The Hamptons, dwarfing longstanding modest homes. The Southold Town Board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to limit the size of houses that can be built within its boundaries, in response to rampant residential development in recent years.
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport eatery wins statewide recognition
Kenneth Ware always knew he wanted to own a business. But what business — and how — that was the question. And then there was Backyard Barbeque. Founded in 2018 by his father, Archie, Ware joined childhood friend Michael Toney to take over the Woodcleft Avenue establishment just as the coronavirus pandemic took over.
longisland.com
County Executive Bellone Announces Emergency Management Tabletop Exercise with Naval Postgraduate School
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that Suffolk County department leaders and employees will take part in an Emergency Management Tabletop Exercise on Thursday, October 13th, conducted in partnership with the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) Center for Homeland Defense and Security (CHDS). “We never know when or where an...
longisland.com
Sweetgreen Opens First Long Island Location in Garden City
On Tuesday, Sweetgreen opened its first Long Island restaurant in Garden City on Tuesday at 191 Seventh Street according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. For every meal sold on opening day, a meal was donated to Island Harvest to nourish Long Island families experiencing food insecurity. Island Harvest is one of Long Island’s leading food banks, distributing fresh produce and assisting thousands of Long Islanders daily through innovative programs and community partners.
Herald Community Newspapers
Wantagh Chamber welcomes new business
The list of successful small businesses in the Wantagh Chamber of Commerce has grown by one, as the Wantagh Chamber, Town of Hempstead Clerk Kate Murray, Legislator Steve Rhoads, Councilman Christopher Carini, and others welcomed Imperium Physical Therapy and Performance to Wantagh. The business is located on Wantagh Avenue, and is owned by Jacob Urban and Frank Prochilo. It features several exercise machines and beds for physical therapy. The Chamber hosted the official ribbon cutting in the afternoon on October 14.
News 12
Suffolk County IT received nearly $4 million for security upgrades months before cyberattack
Suffolk County's IT department received nearly $4 million for security upgrades just months before a massive data breach, according to records from a legislative meeting. Lawmakers allocated the funding on March 8 for technology upgrades, computer replacements and a disaster recovery project. The County Executive’s Office said some of those projects have been implemented within the Department, while others are currently underway.
Police Search For Driver Who Struck SUV In North Amityville, Pedestrian In Wyandanch
An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into an SUV and then struck and seriously injured a 60-year-old woman on Long Island. The incident happened at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Suffolk County Police Department said. SCPD said officers tried to pull over a black Mercedes-Benz...
Police Issue Alert For Missing 12-Year-Old Girl From Ronkonkoma
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old Long Island girl who was reported missing. Madeline Rivera-Cordon was last seen at around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, as she left her home in Ronkonkoma, located on Pond Road, Suffolk County Police said. Detectives said the girl...
Suffolk police respond to altercation between teacher and student at Sachem High School North
Suffolk County police were called to Sachem High School North on Thursday due to an altercation that happened between a teacher and student.
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing $1,270 Worth Of Items From East Northport Store
Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of stealing merchandise valued at $1,270 from a Verizon store on Long Island. A man stole the items from the East Northport store, located at 4000 Jericho Turnpike, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Oct. 20.
06880danwoog.com
Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford
Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
Queens neighborhood annoyed by new street design
REGO PARK, Queens (PIX11) — Speeding, traffic jams and dangerous crossings are all the problems one street in Queens is causing neighbors. Rego Park’s 62nd Drive is identified as a “high crash corridor“ by the New York Department of Transportation (DOT). More than a dozen people have been seriously hurt on the road over the […]
Popular Eatery Opening Second Location In Nassau County
Lovers of all things pasta can rejoice after a popular eatery revealed plans to open the restaurant’s second location on Long Island. The new Noodles & Company will open up shop in Farmingdale at the Republic Plaza shopping center, located at 909 Broadhollow Road, according to a statement from Breslin Realty.
Herald Community Newspapers
Elmont mourns loss of educator
Longtime Elmont educator Elsy Mecklembourg-Guibert — whose election to the Elmont School Board made her Nassau County’s first Haitian-American elected official — died on Oct. 3. She was 68 years old. Mecklembourg-Guibert was diagnosed about a year and a half ago with a rare degenerative disease called...
