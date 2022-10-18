ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taco Bell's 'Steal a base, steal a taco' is back…with a twist

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
( WXIN ) – The only thing better than your favorite team stealing a base during the World Series is getting rewarded for it.

On Tuesday, Taco Bell announced that the highly-anticipated “steal a base, steal a taco” promotion is making a return for the 11th year during the 2022 World Series.

As always, Taco Bell will give fans a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco if any MLB player manages to steal a base. However, this year Taco Bell is changing things up to make the promotion a home run.

While fans have previously had to wait up to a week to redeem the free taco, this year Taco Bell is giving its Taco Bell Rewards members the ability to grab their taco early.

Fans who sign up for Taco Bell rewards by the start of the World Series or within 10 days after the stolen base can get their free taco the same night.

Taco Bell is also offering rewards members the ability to predict who they think will steal the first base and become America’s 2022 Taco Hero. If they get it right, the fan will receive an upgraded reward of a medium fountain drink with their Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos. Fans have until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 27 to make their prediction.

In case you were wondering: here are the Taco Heroes for the 2007-2021 promotions:

2007 Jacoby Ellsbury Boston Red Sox
2008 Jason Bartlett Tampa Bay Rays
2012 Angel Pagan San Francisco Giants
2015 Lorenzo Cain Kansas City Royals
2016 Francisco Lindor Cleveland Indians
2017 Cameron Maybin Houston Astros
2018 Mookie Betts Boston Red Sox
2019 Trea Turner Washington Nationals
2020 Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers
2021 Ozzie Albies Atlanta Braves

The offer is limited to one taco per person, while supplies last. Game 1 of the 2022 World Series is scheduled for Oct. 28. You can watch the games live on FOX or stream them through the FOX NOW and FOX Sports apps.

