Tennessee’s Supreme Court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation ruling
TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Friday has reversed a ruling that required police to release their investigation of Naomi Judd’s death publicly. According to The Associated Press, the Tennessee Supreme Court sent the case back down to the lower court for an additional hearing, not making an official ruling. This comes after the Judd family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August. That petition was asking the death investigation report to be sealed.
US Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) - The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state's high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. The...
Supreme Court rearranges its seating chart as Jackson takes the bench
Tradition is a long-held value at the US Supreme Court, where the nine justices' adherence to a myriad of historic rules makes the inner workings of America's highest court reliably consistent even as its decisions sometimes send shock waves through the country.
AOL Corp
Ketanji Brown Jackson invokes 14th Amendment history during Supreme Court voting rights hearing
Participating in her second day of oral arguments on Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson tangled with Alabama’s solicitor general in a case challenging Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which bars racial discrimination in voting policies. The justices agreed to review a lower court’s opinion that...
Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he did 'everything' he could to stop the overturning of Roe v. Wade
"Did I do everything I could to persuade people? Of course, of course," Breyer said during an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace.
Texas executes convicted killer who won religious rights case
Oct 5 (Reuters) - A Texas inmate at the center of a legal battle over religious rights of condemned prisoners in the United States was put to death on Wednesday for the 2004 stabbing murder of a convenience store clerk.
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
MSNBC
Ketanji Brown Jackson takes the Supreme Court's conservative majority to school
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has made it clear in her first days on the Supreme Court that she is not just any new justice. She is a justice who is ready to do what needs to be done. I have followed the court closely for most of my life. I...
Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Aimed At Overturning 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents
Fitisemanu v. U.S. sought to challenge the racist Insular Cases, which treat inhabitants of U.S. territories differently from citizens of the 50 states and D.C.
Supreme Court throws out lower court ruling that allowed undated ballots to be counted in Pennsylvania judicial race
The Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out a lower court ruling that said undated mail-in ballots in a Pennsylvania judicial race had to be counted, a decision that could eventually impact the commonwealth's closely watched US Senate race.
Is the Supreme Court about to make another political decision?
If you think the Dobbs case overruling Roe v. Wade was a gut punch to fundamental rights, wait till you hear this one. American democracy is at risk of serious deterioration. A recent poll shows that 71 percent of Americans think so, but only 7 percent identified it as our most pressing problem.
Missouri Supreme Court will not discipline former Jackson County prosecutor
The Missouri Supreme Court ruled former Jackson County prosecutor Amy McGowan did not violate rules and won't have her law license suspended.
'Catatonic' Oklahoma Inmate Faces Execution Unless Supreme Court Intervenes
Benjamin Cole, 57, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary on October 20.
West Virginia urges Supreme Court to protect Holy Sunday
Attorneys general from 17 states, including West Virginia, are urging the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to take up Groff vs. DeJoy—a case regarding religious accommodation in the workplace.
Reeves silent on U.S. Senate letter asking about changing Mississippi's statutes in Washington
JACKSON – While state lawmakers were passionately debating if Mississippi should scrap its official flag that displayed a Confederate emblem, a U.S. senator asked state leaders if they were also interested in changing its other symbols connected to the Confederacy.
Trio of Kansas Supreme Court justices up for retention defend independent judiciary
OVERLAND PARK — Kansas Supreme Court Justice Melissa Taylor Standridge said the legislative and executive branches of government were distinct from the judicial branch because judges and justices were required to cast aside personal politics when making decisions. “We are very different,” she told an audience Thursday night. “The first two branches of government cater […] The post Trio of Kansas Supreme Court justices up for retention defend independent judiciary appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Voters to decide on 3 Texas Supreme Court justices in November — why it matters
It's the highest court in Texas, but there's been little talk about the justices' races for the Texas Supreme Court this November.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court to consider challenge to law on adopting Native American children
The Supreme Court will soon hear oral arguments in a challenge to the constitutionality of the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act, a measure that makes it difficult to remove Native American children from their parents, tribes, and heritage. The law was passed nearly 45 years ago to prevent future instances...
Mississippi prosecutor who worked on reopened Emmett Till case dies aged 67
A Mississippi prosecutor who worked on the reopened investigation into Emmett Till’s 1955 killing has died. Joyce Chiles died at age 67 after a battle with lung cancer. Ms Chiles was the first Black person and woman to become a prosecutor in the three Mississippi Delta counties of Leflore, Washington and Sunflower when she was elected in 2003, the Associated Press reported. In 2007, Ms Chiles presented a grand jury with evidence obtained in the years-long reopened investigation into Till’s death. The attempt to issue indictments against anyone was unfruitful, but Ms Chiles commended the jury for not rushing...
coloradopolitics.com
COURT CRAWL | Death of federal judge, state Supreme Court returns for arguments
Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. A trailblazing judge in Colorado who spent nearly 50 years on the bench died earlier this month, and the state Supreme Court returns this week to hear arguments in five cases. 'Everything we could aspire...
