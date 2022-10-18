Read full article on original website
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
Eagles, Seahawks having cake and eating it too: Both teams sit in first while owning a 2023 top-10 draft pick
The offseason is a wondrous time in all professional sports, where optimism springs eternal and each team can paint a mental picture to project that if certain things go right, it could make a run into the playoffs. That may ring more true for the NFL than any other North American professional sports league. Since 1990 (32 straight seasons), at least four teams have qualified for the playoffs in every season that were not in the postseason the year before.
Saints' Andrus Peat: Won't play Thursday
Peat (pectoral) will be inactive Thursday against the Cardinals, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports. Peat suffered a pectoral strain in the Saints' Week 6 loss to the Bengals and has not healed enough to suit up for the contest. In his absence, Calvin Throckmorton (hip) or Landon Young could step into his starting left-guard role.
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Dealing with knee issue
Reynolds was a non-participant at practice Wednesday due to a knee injury. While Reynolds gutted through a sprained ankle in the Lions' last two games before a Week 6 bye, he's now dealing with a new health concern. His status thus should be monitored Thursday and Friday to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's contest at Dallas. DJ Chark (ankle) also didn't practice Wednesday, so the team's healthy wide receivers behind top option Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) are Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy.
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Out at least one month
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Brown (foot) will be sidelined at least one month, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports. Brown's expected multi-week absence was confirmed after he received a second opinion on the left foot injury that forced him out in the second half of the Cardinals' Week 6 loss at Seattle. While the nature of the issue isn't known, Brown seems a likely candidate to be placed on injured reserve considering the timeline. In Brown's absence, the recently activated DeAndre Hopkins will resume leading Arizona's passing game, with Rondale Moore, A.J. Green, newcomer Robbie Anderson and Greg Dortch also candidates for targets at wide receiver.
Lions' Jameson Williams: Not ready to come off NFI list
Williams (knee), who is recovering from a torn ACL, isn't ready yet to return from the reserve/NFI list, Jeff Risdon of USA Today reports. That said, head coach Dan Campbell noted Wednesday that the wideout has "turned the corner over the last month," while adding that the Lions are "pretty optimistic" that the 2022 first-round pick will play at some point this season. Williams remains without a concrete timetable for a potential NFL debut.
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Still not practicing Wednesday
Cunningham (elbow) did not practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus Indianapolis, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Cunningham missed Weeks 4 and 5 with an elbow injury he suffered in Week 3, and he now appears to be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game versus the Colts even with the benefit of a Week 6 bye. Dylan Cole will likely continue to see expanded opportunities as long as Cunningham remains out.
Buccaneers' Keanu Neal: Full workload Week 6
Neal compiled four tackles (three solo) while playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss to the Steelers in Week 6. With Mike Edwards (elbow) sidelined, Neal drew the start at free safety and delivered a solid performance while playing alongside the highly active Antoine Winfield in the defensive backfield. With Edwards returning to full practice participation Wednesday, Neal projects to revert to the rotational role he'd been filling prior to Sunday, although Logan Ryan's (foot) ongoing absence should continue to ensure a healthy amount of snaps.
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Could lead post-CMC committee
Interim coach Steve Wilks said Friday that Foreman and Chuba Hubbard will form a running back committee following the trade that sent Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, though Carolina plans to ride the hot hand, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer expects Foreman to get most of the work on early downs.
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Coach noncommittal on Week 7 status
Coach John Harbaugh refused to divulge whether he'll activate Edwards (knee) from the reserve/PUP list for Sunday's game against the Browns, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. The Ravens have until Oct. 26 to activate Edwards, or he'll have to sit out the remainder of the season. Bringing him back Week...
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Comes down with illness
Fant was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to an illness, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Until Wednesday, Fant had avoided appearances on Seattle's injury reports in his first season in the Pacific Northwest. He'll look to get back to full participation Thursday and/or Friday, at which point the Seahawks may remove his designation entirely. While he had a relatively slow start to his tenure with team -- he logged a combined 10-56-1 receiving line on 11 targets through four games -- Fant has come to life somewhat over the last two contests, hauling in nine of 12 targets for 94 yards and no scores.
How Panthers can replace Christian McCaffrey: A look at star-studded 2023 free agent RB class, draft prospects
The Carolina Panthers went full speed ahead on their rebuild with the trade of Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. A team in desperate need of stockpiling draft picks, the Panthers received a 2023 second-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 fifth-round pick from the San Francisco 49ers to take McCaffrey off their hands.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Limited by hip issue
Jackson was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a hip issue. Despite Jackson's limitations to begin Week 7 prep, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site notes that head coach John Harbaugh didn't seem concerned about the quarterback's status for Sunday's game against the Browns. However, Jackson will likely need to practice fully by Friday in order to avoid a Week 7 injury designation.
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Not practicing
Andrews isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. The official practice report Wednesday afternoon will reveal if Andrews is dealing with an injury or just being rested for maintenance. He eclipsed 90 percent snap share for a fourth straight game this past Sunday against the Giants, posting a 7-106-1 receiving line in the 24-20 loss.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Listed questionable for Friday
Murray sports a questionable designation for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee injury management. Murray dealt with a hamstring issue during the preseason but was cleared to take part in the season opener. It's unclear if the knee issue is related, but he'll likely rest it overnight before the team decides on his status for the contest. If he can't go, Ish Smith and Bones Hyland are candidates to grab some extra playing time.
Cowboys' James Washington: Feeling good, could return soon
Washington (foot) isn't sure when he will make his season debut but said he's "pretty much healed" and "felt great" during a workout Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Washington suffered a foot fracture in August and has been on injured reserve since the start of the regular season....
Seahawks' Tre Brown: Close to returning
Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Brown (knee) is "really close" to returning, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Per John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site, Carroll said Brown has been able to sprint and cut, but the coach still estimated the cornerback is a couple weeks away from returning to practice. Brown remains on the reserve/PUP list while recovering from last year's surgery to repair a torn patella tendon.
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Dealing with hip issue
Chase was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a hip injury, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Chase handled a full workload in Sunday's win over the Saints, catching seven of 10 targets for 132 yards and two touchdowns while doing much of his damage late in the game. He thus seems likely to be ready for this weekend's game against the Falcons, though it'll be worth keeping an eye on Cincinnati's injury reports with wideout Tee Higgins (ankle) and tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) also limited Wednesday and hoping to avoid setbacks with injuries they've been able to play through.
Astros' Trey Mancini: Sitting for Game 1
Mancini is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 1 of the Astros' American League Championship Series matchup with the Yankees, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Through Houston's first four postseason contests, Mancini and Aledmys Diaz have now made two starts apiece as the Astros' designated hitter. Neither of the two has done much to create separation in the job battle, as Mancini and Diaz have combined to go 1-for-13 thus far in the playoffs.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Goes for 21 points in win Wednesday
McCollum amassed 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 win over the Nets. McCollum was solid as ever in the win despite taking a back seat to both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. While he doesn't receive the fanfare of a couple of his teammates, McCollum's importance to this team cannot be understated. There is a very real chance he could lead the team in assists and threes this season while chipping in 20 points per game on reasonably efficient shooting. He could maintain top-60 value most of the way.
