Arizona State

Here are the candidates in Arizona's 3rd Congressional District

By Tirzah Christopher, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
The two candidates running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for Arizona's 3rd Congressional District this year are Democrat Ruben Gallego and Republican Jeff Zink.

Before the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission's final redistricting draft, most of the area was in Arizona's 7th Congressional District.

It consists of Maricopa County, including parts of Phoenix, including south Phoenix, Laveen and Maryvale; and Glendale. The new redistricting map for Arizona’s nine congressional districts was officially adapted on Jan. 18, 2022.

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., is running for reelection. Incumbents serve two-year terms and do not have term limits.

Here is a primer on the candidates running this November:

Democratic candidate: Ruben Gallego

Ruben Gallego assumed office as Arizona's 7th Congressional District congressman in 2015 after serving in Arizona's House of Representatives for District 27 from 2011-2014.

Gallego's campaign priorities, as listed on his campaign website, include: “better financial, medical, and social support to meet veteran community needs,” introducing legislation that will address the teacher shortage crisis in Arizona and prioritizing federal funding for public schools.

On heat and water issues, Gallego said that he has authored legislation to increase conservation of water and support institutions like ASU in their development of "cutting-edge water technology." He also wants to work with the Department of Interior and make sure that Arizonans receive access to the Colorado River water.

If he wins this race, Gallego wants to rally for legislation that will allow "Dreamers" to join the military and have access to education, while also providing an easier process to attain citizenship. The often-used term Dreamer is for people who were brought to the United States illegally as children by family. The term is derived from never-passed legislation called the DREAM Act, short for Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors.

Gallego is a Marine Corps combat veteran and has continued to focus on national security while in office. He sits on the House committees on Armed Services and Veterans Affairs. He is the chair of the Armed Services subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations.

Before serving in the House of Representatives, Gallego served in the Arizona Legislature; was vice chair of the Arizona Democratic Party; and was a delegate to the Democratic National Convention.

Republican candidate: Jeff Zink

Jeff Zink has not yet held public office.

According to Zink’s campaign website, he wants to focus on immigration, where he states his opposition of the "radical left's embrace of illegal immigration" and his support for securing the border and better enforcement of existing immigration laws.

He also wants to look into improvement of infrastructure, increased public safety and quality education.

Other issues listed include: providing promised "quality care and service" to veterans, maintaining U.S. energy independence by protecting the energy industry, enacting pro-growth tax policies to eliminate "punitive income tax," and supporting the Second Amendment.

On water conservation, Zink said that the state should look into the "500-year water supply" that is under Arizona. Zink also said he would work on bringing more manufacturing, good paying jobs to Congressional District 3.

Zink spoke at a local "Justice for Jan. 6th" rally in honor of those imprisoned and injured during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. He was also present during the Jan. 6th assault on the Capitol but told The Arizona Republic that he did not enter the building.

Comments / 2

Pj Ivara
3d ago

lets go Jeff, Ruben hasn't done anything for our community and is a disgrace to congress. He also sides with Biden 96% of the time and endorses far left policies that has made the area less safe and doesn't follow the Constitution.

Reply
3
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

