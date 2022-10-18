ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who killed Sadie the bobcat? A $1,150 reward offered to find killer of research bobcat in Tucson

By Kye Graves, Arizona Republic
A reward of $1,150 is being offered in exchange for information leading to the arrest of person who killed a research bobcat in Tucson last month.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department announced on Saturday that Operation Game Thief, a silent witness anti-poaching program, is offering the reward in hopes of catching the suspected killer.

Shots were heard at about 8:44 a.m. on Sept. 28 between Whispering Bell Drive and Painted Hills Road, according to an Arizona Game and Fish Department tweet . The next day Sadie, a bobcat wearing a radio collar, was found dead in a wash.

Sadie the bobcat was killed by a single gunshot wound, according to Bobcats in Tucson.

Bobcat Sadie was part of the Bobcats in Tucson research project, which seeks to reduce the risk of conflict for bobcats as well as increase state wide appreciation for the animals.

The research project utilizes radio collars among "urban and adjacent wildlife habitats of Tucson Mountain Park and Saguaro National Park" to gain more of an understanding as to how bobcats have adapted to these environments.

Anyone with information was urged to call the Operation Game Thief tip hotline at 1-800-352-0700.

Reach breaking news reporter Kye Graves at klgraves@gannett.com or on Twitter @ kyegraves .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Who killed Sadie the bobcat? A $1,150 reward offered to find killer of research bobcat in Tucson

Related
12news.com

Deputies looking for escaped inmate missing from facility in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an escaped inmate who is missing from a facility near Interstate 10 and Silverlake Road in Tucson. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex where they learned Oscar Alday walked out of the facility while arrestees were being released from custody.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman shot at apartment complex near 22nd and Swan in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was found shot at an apartment complex near 22nd Street and Swan Road in Tucson early Friday, Oct. 21. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Siegel Suites, 4425 East 22nd Street, around 2 a.m. The victim suffered injuries that...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Southern Arizona real estates on high alert following recent attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month. Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police: Pedestrian hit near Tucson Medical Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police were at the scene of an incident in which a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Friday evening, Oct. 21. According to officers, the crash took place near the intersection of Pima Street and Columbus Boulevard. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigating shooting near Picture Rocks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a shooting near Picture Rocks on Thursday, Oct. 20. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of North Featherstone Trail, which is near North Sandario and West Picture Rocks roads. The PCSD...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Nest in the Desert fills a home décor niche

Robyn Halperin and Ivana Savu love home decor, so much so that they have opened a new store in Oro Valley’s Plaza Escondida, along Oracle Road. The business is called Nest in the Desert, and it features moderately priced quality items, including furniture, art, candles, lighting, mirrors, rugs, pillows and gift items.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona woman sentenced 136 months in prison for elder wire fraud

PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 136 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud, authorities said. Koreasa Maria Williams, 47, of Tucson, was a licensed insurance agent who frauded an 80-year-old client of over $1 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release Wednesday.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

DPS helicopter used to rescue hiker injured on Mount Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An injured hiker had to be rescued from Mount Lemmon on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, one of two hikers had fallen and had a leg injury, but the extent of the injury was not disclosed. An Arizona...
TUCSON, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona man accused of slamming woman to ground four times

A Maricopa man faces charges after he was accused of slamming a woman into the ground several times Monday morning, Maricopa Police said. Damareon N. Hawkins was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of assault (domestic violence), disorderly conduct (domestic violence) and criminal damage (domestic violence), police said.
MARICOPA, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Halloween, fall events aplenty in Tucson area

Halloween brings out the creepiness in all of us. From haunted houses and corn mazes to dance parties, here are some of what the Tucson area has to offer this fall. Something odd is going on in the Haunted Ruins and Valley of the Moon’s fairy woods. Join patrons on an interactive journey across the Valley of the Moon with the mostly fearless Ghostbusters.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

66-year-old Tucson man arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing aggravated assault charges after an overnight incident on East Pima Street near North Swan Road. According to the Tucson Police Department, 66-year-old Bruce Justice was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault early on Tuesday, Oct. 18. One person...
TUCSON, AZ
