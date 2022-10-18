Junior Lara Kislal moved to Kansas in July after living in Massachusetts for seven years. There, Lara attended Wellelsey High School before starting at East. Lara’s father Berk received a job opportunity to reside in either Chicago or Kansas, and since Lara’s mother Ellen had family who lived in Kansas, they decided on Leawood. This required Kislal and her brother, sophomore John Kislal, to adapt to a new school and city.

LEAWOOD, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO