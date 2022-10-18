CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming resident died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash along Wyoming 95, near Rolling Hills. The driver, heading northbound in a pickup truck, swerved over the center line and briefly ran off the road on the left side before steering to the right and reentering the road. However, he then left the road on the right side and, in attempting to once again correct and reenter the roadway, he sharply turned left, leading to a rollover, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reports.

