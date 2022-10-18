ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
myrye.com

Girls Varsity Volleyball Digs Into Peekskill

Rye Girls Varsity Volleyball digged into Peekskill on Friday, winning the away match 3-0. “Rye ends the regular season with a win over Peekskill 3-0,” said Rye Girls Varsity Volleyball Coach Geri Jones. Game highlights included:. Dylan Deertz had 16 assists and 6 aces. Isabel Hurley had 6 kills,...
PEEKSKILL, NY
Daily Voice

24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $15,000

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $15,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NORTH SALEM, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Haunted History of Rockland County

The October 2022 episode of Crossroads of Rockland History turns its attention to the haunted history of Rockland County, NY. First, host Clare Sheridan read the mysterious story of Lavender, and afterward we revisited a 2014 episode of “Crossroads” featuring an interview with the author, historian, and ghost hunter Linda Zimmermann.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
iona.edu

Iona Alumnus Gives $1 Million to Support Strategic Initiatives of University President

Anonymous donor eager to inspire others to give as Iona University continues to elevate. Growing up in Queens, he was just like any other kid from a working-class family in New York. Today, he’s a successful entrepreneur eager to give back to the school that started it all – Iona. In making an anonymous $1 million gift, this former student-athlete says he doesn’t want any recognition. He just wants others to join him.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
06880danwoog.com

Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford

Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
WESTPORT, CT
myrye.com

County Renaming Portion of Playland Parkway After Former Mayor Carey

Westchester County will rename a portion of Playland Parkway after former Rye Mayor John Carey. Rye guy and County Executive George Latimer is expected to sign the bill directing the naming on Friday. The Board of Legislators, including Rye resident and County Legislator Catherine Parker, voted unanimously on Monday to...
RYE, NY
myrye.com

Girls Varsity Volleyball Diced by Pelham

Rye Girls Varsity Volleyball was diced by Pelham on Thursday, with the Pelicans flying away with the win 3-1. Ashely Kessner had 5 kills and led the team with 5 blocks. The season shifts to 7-8. Watch the replay. Varsity travels to Peekskill Friday at 4:30pm (watch it).
RYE, NY
Daily Voice

Carmel Man Convicted Of Hitting Wife With Crowbar

A Hudson Valley man was found guilty of assaulting his wife in a domestic violence incident. On Dec. 17, 2020, Putnam County resident Jeff Hanlon, of Carmel, age not reported, hit his wife in the back of the head with a crowbar when she tried to leave their residence after suffering two days of verbal and physical abuse, according to Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
myrye.com

Boys Varsity Football Zeroes Lakeland

Rye Boys Varsity Football zeroed Lakeland on Friday night, winning the away game 35-0. The team now heads to the playoffs. The Garnets were up 35-0 at the half. Jack Acciavatti had a 70-yd punt return for a touchdown, the team had a pick-6 called back and Tommy Richardson had an 80-yard touchdown run.
RYE, NY
myrye.com

The OG on Rye Football: Garnets Travel to Lakeland Hornets, Friday, October 21st at 6:00pm

LAST WEEK’S GAME – CLARKSTOWN SOUTH @ RYE. The undefeated Clarkstown South Vikings invaded Nugent with an undefeated, unblemished record having defeated the Harrison Huskies earlier in the ’22 campaign by a single point in overtime. The Garnets jumped out quickly and held a commanding lead into the third quarter. Following each 4th quarter score the Vikings attempted an onside kick, with one of three being successful. In a final score that seems closer than the game itself was on the field, Rye hung onto their lead and knocked the Vikings from the ranks of the unbeaten 26-23.
RYE, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

Shaking Crab – Nanuet (Permanently Closed) October 12, 2022 – After 37 years in operation, Marcello’s Restaurant at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern will close its doors. The original plan to close in 2020 was delayed because of COVID. Marcello’s is offering a special gala on Dec....
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
noambramson.org

3THIRTY3 Opens on Huguenot Street

Another exciting ribbon-cutting in downtown New Rochelle, this time for 3THIRTY3, the new glass tower on Huguenot Street. With outstanding amenities and design, and with its twin already well under construction just across Centre Avenue, 3THIRTY3 reflects and advances New Rochelle’s aspirations for vibrant, sustainable growth. The apartments are going at a blistering pace — more than 50% leased after just four months, further evidence of the strengthen of our downtown housing market. More details in this press release.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
shsroundtable.com

Active Shooter Scare at SHS

At 8:55 a.m. October 21, 2022, Stamford High School received a false claim that there was an active shooter loose in the building. The Stamford Police Department responded to the threat immediately and surrounded the school. Strawberry Hill was blocked off and traffic was rerouted away from the building. The...

