FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Food Delivery Guy Was Robbed of An e-BikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
myrye.com
Girls Varsity Volleyball Digs Into Peekskill
Rye Girls Varsity Volleyball digged into Peekskill on Friday, winning the away match 3-0. “Rye ends the regular season with a win over Peekskill 3-0,” said Rye Girls Varsity Volleyball Coach Geri Jones. Game highlights included:. Dylan Deertz had 16 assists and 6 aces. Isabel Hurley had 6 kills,...
24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $15,000
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $15,000. School District: North Salem Central School District.
newyorkalmanack.com
Haunted History of Rockland County
The October 2022 episode of Crossroads of Rockland History turns its attention to the haunted history of Rockland County, NY. First, host Clare Sheridan read the mysterious story of Lavender, and afterward we revisited a 2014 episode of “Crossroads” featuring an interview with the author, historian, and ghost hunter Linda Zimmermann.
iona.edu
Iona Alumnus Gives $1 Million to Support Strategic Initiatives of University President
Anonymous donor eager to inspire others to give as Iona University continues to elevate. Growing up in Queens, he was just like any other kid from a working-class family in New York. Today, he’s a successful entrepreneur eager to give back to the school that started it all – Iona. In making an anonymous $1 million gift, this former student-athlete says he doesn’t want any recognition. He just wants others to join him.
06880danwoog.com
Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford
Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
myrye.com
County Renaming Portion of Playland Parkway After Former Mayor Carey
Westchester County will rename a portion of Playland Parkway after former Rye Mayor John Carey. Rye guy and County Executive George Latimer is expected to sign the bill directing the naming on Friday. The Board of Legislators, including Rye resident and County Legislator Catherine Parker, voted unanimously on Monday to...
Race for NY governor: Zeldin receives big endorsement, tightens gap with Hochul in polls
The race for New York governor between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin is getting tighter and Zeldin received a key endorsement as crime spikes in the city.
myrye.com
Girls Varsity Volleyball Diced by Pelham
Rye Girls Varsity Volleyball was diced by Pelham on Thursday, with the Pelicans flying away with the win 3-1. Ashely Kessner had 5 kills and led the team with 5 blocks. The season shifts to 7-8. Watch the replay. Varsity travels to Peekskill Friday at 4:30pm (watch it).
Carmel Man Convicted Of Hitting Wife With Crowbar
A Hudson Valley man was found guilty of assaulting his wife in a domestic violence incident. On Dec. 17, 2020, Putnam County resident Jeff Hanlon, of Carmel, age not reported, hit his wife in the back of the head with a crowbar when she tried to leave their residence after suffering two days of verbal and physical abuse, according to Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy.
Man Nearly Killed At Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
One man was nearly killed at an eatery in the Hudson Valley. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to an eatery in Putnam County for a report of a dispute in progress with a knife. Attempted Murder At Putnam...
‘Award-Winning’ Hudson Valley Restaurant Closes Last New York Store
A popular Hudson Valley restaurant shocked customers by announcing plans to close its last location in New York. On Sunday, Coals Pizza announced owners are closing its last location in Hudson Valley. Westchester County, New York Pizzeria Closing. Coals Pizza is closing its Westchester County pizzeria, located on Parkway Road...
myrye.com
Boys Varsity Football Zeroes Lakeland
Rye Boys Varsity Football zeroed Lakeland on Friday night, winning the away game 35-0. The team now heads to the playoffs. The Garnets were up 35-0 at the half. Jack Acciavatti had a 70-yd punt return for a touchdown, the team had a pick-6 called back and Tommy Richardson had an 80-yard touchdown run.
3 Dead: ‘Public Safety Alert’ Issued In Hudson Valley, New York
Police in the Hudson Valley are issuing a "public safety alert" after three deaths they believe are connected. Police from Westchester County issued the alert after a series of fatal overdoses that happened within hours of each other on Monday. "Public Safety Alert" Issued By Police in Yonkers, New York.
myrye.com
The OG on Rye Football: Garnets Travel to Lakeland Hornets, Friday, October 21st at 6:00pm
LAST WEEK’S GAME – CLARKSTOWN SOUTH @ RYE. The undefeated Clarkstown South Vikings invaded Nugent with an undefeated, unblemished record having defeated the Harrison Huskies earlier in the ’22 campaign by a single point in overtime. The Garnets jumped out quickly and held a commanding lead into the third quarter. Following each 4th quarter score the Vikings attempted an onside kick, with one of three being successful. In a final score that seems closer than the game itself was on the field, Rye hung onto their lead and knocked the Vikings from the ranks of the unbeaten 26-23.
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland County Openings & Closings
Shaking Crab – Nanuet (Permanently Closed) October 12, 2022 – After 37 years in operation, Marcello’s Restaurant at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern will close its doors. The original plan to close in 2020 was delayed because of COVID. Marcello’s is offering a special gala on Dec....
noambramson.org
3THIRTY3 Opens on Huguenot Street
Another exciting ribbon-cutting in downtown New Rochelle, this time for 3THIRTY3, the new glass tower on Huguenot Street. With outstanding amenities and design, and with its twin already well under construction just across Centre Avenue, 3THIRTY3 reflects and advances New Rochelle’s aspirations for vibrant, sustainable growth. The apartments are going at a blistering pace — more than 50% leased after just four months, further evidence of the strengthen of our downtown housing market. More details in this press release.
Westchester toy store celebrates 50 years in business
Miller's Toys in Mamaroneck has been in business for at least 50 years.
uncoveringnewyork.com
Is It Worth Attending the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze in the Hudson Valley?
Halloween is one of the most popular holidays of the year, but unlike the Christmas season, there aren’t often many family-friendly activities that coincide with the holiday. So, when I heard about the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, I knew I had to check it out. The Great Jack...
shsroundtable.com
Active Shooter Scare at SHS
At 8:55 a.m. October 21, 2022, Stamford High School received a false claim that there was an active shooter loose in the building. The Stamford Police Department responded to the threat immediately and surrounded the school. Strawberry Hill was blocked off and traffic was rerouted away from the building. The...
Discount New York Grocery Store Opening New Hudson Valley Store
Officials say this new store will "improve the quality of life" for Hudson Valley residents. BJ's Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern part of the United States, announced its opening up four new stores across the east coast, including one in the Hudson Valley.
