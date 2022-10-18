ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Bonfire explosion investigators: Won’t ticket young drinkers

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23elFF_0iduCmaa00

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s investigators in Wisconsin are willing to forgo any possible underage drinking violations in order to get more information about a bonfire explosion that injured more than a dozen people, including some critically, officials said Tuesday.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says as many as 40 current and former Pulaski High School students were at the bonfire Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove, which is about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) south of Green Bay.

The sheriff’s office believes the explosion was triggered when someone pushed a 55-gallon drum containing diesel fuel into the fire.

Investigators say 17 people injured were privately transported to hospitals after the explosion. Seven of those were transferred to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee to have their burns treated, WLUK-TV reported. Authorities say a number of the injured remain hospitalized, some in critical condition.

“We understand there may be some apprehension for some to meet with us based on the evidence of underage drinking, and although underage drinking is something law enforcement agencies take seriously, we can assure those who were there, that our detectives do not have intentions on issuing citations for this, as our main focus and concern is gathering the facts of this tragic event,” the sheriff’s office said.

A number of people have come forward with information, investigators said, but there are other witnesses to the explosion who have not.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin’s fake ‘swatting’ threats part of an unexplained national trend

MADISON, Wis. — At least sixteen schools across Wisconsin were targeted on Thursday with calls claiming a shooter had injured multiple students — calls that in every instance were false, and bore striking similarities. The attacks are just the latest in more than two dozen states targeted with similar sprees of calls since September, called “swatting” as it can involve...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Up to 40 hurt, some seriously, in Wisconsin bonfire incident

Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday in the town of Maple Grove, located about 30 miles south of Green Bay. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an accelerant was poured on the fire, causing it to burn out of control. The sheriff’s office says at least 17 people sought treatment on their own at local hospitals. Exact condition reports are not available, although the sheriff's release says some of the injuries “range from critical, to others who have already been released from the hospital."
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Electric fire truck wins 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest

MADISON, Wis. — A winner has been named in this year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. Appleton-based Pierce Manufacturing’s electric fire truck took home the top prize this year, beating out 15 other products in a March Madness bracket-style competition. The Volterra truck is billed as the first zero-emission electric fire truck in use in North America. RELATED: Madison...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Reality Check: What is Evers’ record on parole?

MADISON, Wis. — Several ads have criticized Gov. Tony Evers over his record on parole and pardons, including one highlighting the parole of a convicted murderer who was released in 2019. That ad is the subject of News 3 Now’s latest Reality Check. “The judge called it the most heinous crime he’d ever seen,” said Jeanine Peters, the sister of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

The baby formula shortage is easing. Here’s what Wisconsin parents and caregivers should know.

Hope Karnopp Wisconsin Watch  A nationwide baby formula shortage that stressed families for much of 2022 is easing in Wisconsin, but questions about formula access still loom for some caregivers.   Grocery store shelves still aren’t as full as they were before the shortage began in February, said Camen Hofer, the chair of the Wisconsin WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) Association...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Toney calls out Kaul over DOJ delays

MADISON, Wis. — Republican attorney general candidate Eric Toney criticized Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul Wednesday for what Toney alleges are unconscionable delays at the Department of Justice. Toney said the department had a series of delays related to instances of child exploitation online that had not been handled by the DOJ. The agency has a task force that helps...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Buckle Up, Phone Down Day’ aims to reduce distracted driving, increase road safety

MADISON, Wis. — State officials are urging drivers to avoid distractions behind the wheel as part of an effort to improve safety on the roads. Monday marked Wisconsin’s second-annual “Buckle Up, Phone Down Day,” which aims to show drivers the importance of those two simple actions in preventing crashes. “Unfortunately we have seen a rise in deaths because of distracted...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Health system discloses breach tied to online data tracker

The personal health information of up to 3 million patients in Illinois and Wisconsin may have been exposed to outside companies through tracking technology used on a large hospital system’s electronic health records website. Advocate Aurora Health, which operates 27 hospitals, said in a statement Thursday that the breach may have exposed information including patients’ medical provider, type of appointment or medical procedure, dates and locations of scheduled appointments and IP address. The system blamed the breach on its use of pixels _ computer code that collects information on how a user interacts with a website _ including products developed by Google and Facebook’s parent company Meta.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe recalls beef strips, 18 other products

RIO, Wis. — Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe added another product to a long list of recalled foods Tuesday. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Friday that 18 products had been voluntarily pulled off of shelves. On Tuesday, DATCP said the one-pound vacuum-sealed packages of Sweet and Spicy Beef Strips were also recalled. The products were sold by...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Democrats decry plan to let DAs prosecute statewide

MADISON, Wis. — A plan by Republican attorney general candidate Eric Toney to allow prosecutors to cross county lines received heavy pushback from Democrats during a news conference Thursday. Toney’s plan would allow a district attorney from one county to prosecute crimes committed in another county. He floated the plan namely as a workaround for two of the three DAs...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DNR announces over $140 million in federal funds to improve water infrastructure

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin was given over $140 million in federal funding to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure, officials announced Wednesday. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the state will receive $79 million for the State Revolving Loan Fund (SRF) program and $64 million to replace lead service lines and address PFAS contamination....
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy