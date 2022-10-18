ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Chickens okay after fire breaks out in Battle Creek coop

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters flew the coop to put out a fire on West Hamblin Avenue Friday morning. Hall Street fire: Grand Rapids firefighters put out fire at Hall Street storage facility. A chicken coop caught on fire and extended to the exterior of a nearby...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo, Battle Creek welcome back after-school program for youth

WEST MICHIGAN — After school programs could be a staple in a child's life. In Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, Lights On Afterschool returned for another years. Kids will have a chance tot help each other with academics, make friends, and enjoy a safe environment after school, according to event organizers.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Cash, Nike backpack stolen from unlocked car in Albion Township

MARSHALL, Mich. — You might want to make sure you lock your car when you get home. Albion Township: Man steals gun, shoots at deputies while leading them on multi-county car chase. Cash and a black, Nike backpack were taken from an unlocked car Wednesday night in Albion Township,...
ALBION, MI
WWMT

Meijer begins administering updated COVID-19 booster

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The fight against COVID-19 in west Michigan continues. Kids ages 5-11 can now receive their updated COVID-19 booster shot at Meijer pharmacies, according to the company in a release Wednesday. Pandemic: US clears Novavax COVID booster dose. The move comes after the CDC approved pediatric...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Kellogg HQ improvements temporarily close portion of McCamly Street

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek drivers will need to find an alternate route if they're traveling on McCamly Street. As of Thursday, McCamly Street South from Hamblin Avenue to Jackson Street West temporarily closed because of ongoing construction to Kellogg's Headquarters front entrance, according to the city of Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

2,000-link paper chain to wrap Children's Health Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Children's Health Center in Grand Rapids is expected to unveil a paper chain created to recognize Mental Health Day Thursday morning. The chain, which was created at Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, represents supporters standing with the center to help "break the bonds of loneliness and isolation faced by members and their families," a representative with the Center said Wednesday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Pheasant hunting season kicks off in west Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thursday kicked off the start of pheasant hunting season in Michigan. Pheasants are beginning to be released onto nine state game areas throughout southern Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Deer hunting: What you need to know for deer hunting season. Two of...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Clinic opens closer to home for local veterans in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A brand-new veteran's affairs clinic opened its doors in west Michigan. The new VA facility in Benton Harbor will offer a wide range of services for those who served. Battle Creek VA: Veterans Affairs Medical Center staying put in Battle Creek. That includes chiropractic support,...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WWMT

$20,000 grant paves way to teacher certification for Portage Schools employees

PORTAGE, Mich. — Non-certified employees at Portage Public Schools will have an easier time becoming fully certified teachers. A $20,000 grant program from the Kalamazoo Community Foundation is expected to help paraprofessionals, substitute teachers, and other non-certified staff at the school district return to school to become certified teachers, according to the district Friday.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Bicyclist dies after being dragged several blocks through Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was riding his bike Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle and dragged for several blocks, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue SE and Dickinson Street SE to reports of a person lying in the road with significant injuries, investigation shows.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Effort to restore State Theatre in Benton Harbor begins

Benton Harbor, Mich. — There's an effort to restore an historic building in the heart of downtown Benton Harbor. However, there's a whole generation that's only known this place as an empty building. The state of the theatre doesn’t capture the inspiration it brought decades ago. It’s been...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

