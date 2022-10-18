Read full article on original website
WWMT
Question of the Day: Is carving pumpkins a tradition?
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Halloween is less than two weeks away!. Have you carved a pumpkin? Is it a tradition for you?
WWMT
Question of the Day: Who is the #1 horror movie icon?
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — We all have our favorite horror movie villain. Trunk-or-Treat: Halloween events in the Kalamazoo area.
WWMT
Kalamazoo auto body shop owner threatens customer with racial slur in voicemail
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo auto body shop owner allegedly physically threatened and used racial slurs in a voicemail left for a customer, according to a lawsuit filed in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Rushmore Auto Body LLC. owner Ryan Racine allegedly called Terrell Lofton the n-word during a dispute...
WWMT
Chickens okay after fire breaks out in Battle Creek coop
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters flew the coop to put out a fire on West Hamblin Avenue Friday morning. Hall Street fire: Grand Rapids firefighters put out fire at Hall Street storage facility. A chicken coop caught on fire and extended to the exterior of a nearby...
WWMT
Kellogg Community College celebrates new sculptures added to outdoor exhibition
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A celebration was held at Kellogg Community College Friday for the installations of nine new sculptures to the institution's outdoor sculpture exhibition. The sculptures were installed over the summer on the North Avenue campus as part of the exhibition, which runs through June 2024, according...
WWMT
Kalamazoo, Battle Creek welcome back after-school program for youth
WEST MICHIGAN — After school programs could be a staple in a child's life. In Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, Lights On Afterschool returned for another years. Kids will have a chance tot help each other with academics, make friends, and enjoy a safe environment after school, according to event organizers.
WWMT
Cash, Nike backpack stolen from unlocked car in Albion Township
MARSHALL, Mich. — You might want to make sure you lock your car when you get home. Albion Township: Man steals gun, shoots at deputies while leading them on multi-county car chase. Cash and a black, Nike backpack were taken from an unlocked car Wednesday night in Albion Township,...
WWMT
Meijer begins administering updated COVID-19 booster
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The fight against COVID-19 in west Michigan continues. Kids ages 5-11 can now receive their updated COVID-19 booster shot at Meijer pharmacies, according to the company in a release Wednesday. Pandemic: US clears Novavax COVID booster dose. The move comes after the CDC approved pediatric...
WWMT
Kellogg HQ improvements temporarily close portion of McCamly Street
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek drivers will need to find an alternate route if they're traveling on McCamly Street. As of Thursday, McCamly Street South from Hamblin Avenue to Jackson Street West temporarily closed because of ongoing construction to Kellogg's Headquarters front entrance, according to the city of Battle Creek.
WWMT
2,000-link paper chain to wrap Children's Health Center
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Children's Health Center in Grand Rapids is expected to unveil a paper chain created to recognize Mental Health Day Thursday morning. The chain, which was created at Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, represents supporters standing with the center to help "break the bonds of loneliness and isolation faced by members and their families," a representative with the Center said Wednesday.
WWMT
Grand Rapids firefighters put out fire at Hall Street storage facility
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An early morning Grand Rapids fire sent 47 firefighters springing into action Friday. A fire broke out at a storage facility on Hall Street SW at 6:19 a.m., according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department. Firefighters immediately began working to put out the fire, which...
WWMT
Grand Rapids police warn homeless community amid homicide investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Homeless Outreach Team, also known as HOT, and the Grand Rapids Major Case Team are looking for additional leads in the Wednesday murder of Santino Ysasi, 46, and to spread awareness, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. “People in the unhoused community are...
WWMT
Pheasant hunting season kicks off in west Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thursday kicked off the start of pheasant hunting season in Michigan. Pheasants are beginning to be released onto nine state game areas throughout southern Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Deer hunting: What you need to know for deer hunting season. Two of...
WWMT
Clinic opens closer to home for local veterans in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A brand-new veteran's affairs clinic opened its doors in west Michigan. The new VA facility in Benton Harbor will offer a wide range of services for those who served. Battle Creek VA: Veterans Affairs Medical Center staying put in Battle Creek. That includes chiropractic support,...
WWMT
$20,000 grant paves way to teacher certification for Portage Schools employees
PORTAGE, Mich. — Non-certified employees at Portage Public Schools will have an easier time becoming fully certified teachers. A $20,000 grant program from the Kalamazoo Community Foundation is expected to help paraprofessionals, substitute teachers, and other non-certified staff at the school district return to school to become certified teachers, according to the district Friday.
WWMT
Bicyclist dies after being dragged several blocks through Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was riding his bike Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle and dragged for several blocks, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue SE and Dickinson Street SE to reports of a person lying in the road with significant injuries, investigation shows.
WWMT
Battle Creek pot shops could close at midnight under pending proposal
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A proposal to allow marijuana shops to stay open until midnight in the city was introduced during at Battle Creek City Commission meeting Tuesday. Currently, the shops close at 9 p.m. Battle Creek businesses lose money because customers travel to Emmett Township where shops are...
WWMT
Community invited to share feedback on upcoming Kalamazoo road projects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo community will have a chance to share feedback on upcoming road construction projects planned on the Westnedge Hill area, according to the City of Kalamazoo. The meeting is scheduled to take place 7-8:30 p.m. Monday at the Kalamazoo YMCA in the community room. The...
WWMT
Grand Rapids man, Walker police officer injured after reckless driving, fleeing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A case of reckless driving and fleeing from authorities landed one Grand Rapids man and a Walker police officer in the hospital Thursday night. Grand Rapids murder: Woman killed in Grand Rapids, police searching for shooter. Police received reports of a reckless driver around Walker...
WWMT
Effort to restore State Theatre in Benton Harbor begins
Benton Harbor, Mich. — There's an effort to restore an historic building in the heart of downtown Benton Harbor. However, there's a whole generation that's only known this place as an empty building. The state of the theatre doesn’t capture the inspiration it brought decades ago. It’s been...
