MultiCare acquisition will help Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital improve
YAKIMA, Wash. — In joining the MultiCare network of not-for-profit medical facilities across Washington, leaders at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital anticipate major improvements to the framework of its operation by introducing technological advancements, outreach programs, sustainability efforts and more. In a joint announcement between the hospital and MultiCare, Yakima Valley Memorial confirmed that it plans to institute new changes as...
MultiCare to acquire Yakima Valley Memorial in early 2023
MultiCare Health System will acquire Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital under an agreement signed Friday. Memorial will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MultiCare in early 2023, when its name will change to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital. Under the agreement, MultiCare will invest in new programs, implement an integrated electronic health record,...
Mysterious Toothpick Raises So Many Questions in Yakima Restroom
So, my other job has me travel all around the Yakima valley. When I need to make a stop, and take a “rest”, that’s what I do. Now I know my work would rather I didn’t do that, but thank you worker laws for the mandatory 15 minute breaks. I stopped at a certain Yakima establishment to use the facilities, and as I’m sitting there, I look down… and started laughing.
Want to Own Yakima Restaurant My Ma Dim Sum? On-Sale Now
Calling all entrepreneurs, if owning a restaurant has been a dream of yours, this opportunity in Yakima could be perfect. Yakima's My Ma Dim Sum is currently on-sale by the owners and open minded about offers. Have You Been to My Ma Dim Sum?. Located at 107 S 1st St...
Get to know your neighbor: Melissa Henyan, psychic medium
Signs are all around us. Most of them are obvious, others go unnoticed to our untrained eyes and ears. Yakima resident Melissa Henyan, 53, is a psychic medium, doing her best to help humanity by sharing the signs she senses. Henyan moved to Yakima in the early 1990s, then bounced...
Yakima police ask for public information on Lucian disappearance
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking the public for any information about missing five-year-old Lucian Muguia's disappearance on September 10, 2022 as law enforcement continues to search for the boy. Anyone who was around Sarg Hubbard Park, the Yakima Arboretum or the Yakima Humane Society between 6:45...
Overdose Deaths Continue to Kill Yakima Residents
Another month has passed in Yakima and overdose deaths continue. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says at the beginning of August the number of overdose deaths was 41. In September the number was 50 overdoses. Today the number is 58. That's less than last year's number at this time when 76 people had died from drugs in Yakima County. Last year a record 98 overdoses happened the most the county has ever recorded.
Yakima County Sheriff shares progress on local crime lab
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell believes a newly-funded local crime lab could begin assisting investigators as early as late winter or early spring, depending on the time it takes to hire crime analysts and purchase high-tech equipment. “We want this thing to be as successful as possible,” Udell said. Yakima County Commissioners have unanimously signed off...
Stand Down and Benefit Fair to offer veterans' outreach at SunDome
YAKIMA, Wash. — The annual Stand Down and Benefit Fair is returning to offer outreach and services to veterans in one place at the Yakima Valley SunDome, in one of the largest veterans' outreach events in the state. Stand Down is put on by the Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition and is scheduled for October 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this year.
Dolarway Rd in Ellensburg closed for the next month
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- According to the Ellensburg Police Department (EPD), Dolarway Road will be closed between Enterprise Way and Pott Road for construction from October, 17, through November, 28. The construction is related to the Middle Reach Reecer Creek Flood Hazard Reduction Project. No through traffic will be allowed on Dolarway....
Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 18, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
Yakima area family who lost son at Astroworld festival settles lawsuit
HOUSTON (AP) — The families of two people who died during last year's Astroworld music festival have settled wrongful death lawsuits they had filed, according to attorneys. Ten people were killed and hundreds of others injured during a massive crowd surge at the Nov. 5 concert in Houston, headlined by rapper Travis Scott.
NASA engineer Dr. Moogega Cooper inspires Yakima students
YAKIMA, Wash. — Hundreds of students from the Yakima Valley had the opportunity to hear from Dr. Moogega Cooper on Wednesday, a NASA planetary protection engineer whose work has earned her the unofficial title of real-life “Guardian of the Galaxy.” Cooper served as the planetary protection lead for NASA’s famed 2020 Mars mission, working to sterilize spacecraft so they wouldn’t contaminate...
Emotions run high during first court appearance for man accused of killing Hanford grad
Isaiah Combs made his first appearance in court Friday after being arrested for murder.
Trail and trolley groups at odds over proposal to add a walkway to Naches River Bridge
The William O. Douglas Heritage Trail and Yakima Valley Trolleys are at a crossing in Yakima. The place where the trail and rail meet at the Naches River holds historic and visual significance: It’s where riders on the trolley get a last glimpse of Yakima as they’re suspended above the rushing water and carried on toward Selah. It’s also where hikers step from city to wilderness, taking a breath before ascending Selah Ridge in the steps of the former U.S. Supreme Court justice, the trail’s namesake.
I-90 reopens near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Eastbound I-90 has reopened near Ellensburg following a semi crash. Two semis were involved in the crash just before 4:00 a.m. It fully blocked the eastbound lanes of the highway for several hours. There is no information yet regarding injuries. This is a developing story, check...
Letter: Parking fees add salt to small-business wounds
To the editor — I was disappointed to hear of the Yakima City Council's 4-3 vote at their Oct. 11 meeting to add parking fees to the downtown. The repercussions of such a decision will have long-lasting effects for our downtown core small businesses and their employees. We are...
