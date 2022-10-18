ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

City works to clean Kalamazoo River after liquid waste leak

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — City crews are working to clean up the industrial liquids by Graphic Packaging International to the storm sewer and the Kalamazoo River, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Crews pumped liquid from the impacted storm sewer then pumped to the Kalamazoo Wastewater Reclamation Plant for treatment,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek sewer line project resumes, leads to road closures, detours

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Road closures and detours caused by a sewer line replacement project returned to Battle Creek Friday. The project, which began Sept. 6 at Wentworth and Foster Avenue, affected Capital Avenue SW between Territorial Road and Columbia Avenue, as well as side streets, according to the City of Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Two cars lead police on high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles sped through Kalamazoo Friday, driving erratically up on side walks and leading deputies on a chase. Police impersonated: Man poses as police, steals wallet in Ottawa County fake traffic stop. Two suspects began fighting at the Gull Road McDonalds around 4:30 p.m., when they...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kellogg HQ improvements temporarily close portion of McCamly Street

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek drivers will need to find an alternate route if they're traveling on McCamly Street. As of Thursday, McCamly Street South from Hamblin Avenue to Jackson Street West temporarily closed because of ongoing construction to Kellogg's Headquarters front entrance, according to the city of Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Chickens okay after fire breaks out in Battle Creek coop

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters flew the coop to put out a fire on West Hamblin Avenue Friday morning. Hall Street fire: Grand Rapids firefighters put out fire at Hall Street storage facility. A chicken coop caught on fire and extended to the exterior of a nearby...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Man poses as police, steals wallet in Ottawa County fake traffic stop

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are looking for a man disguised as a police officer in Ottawa County. The suspect, in a car with overhead flashers and "police" on the side, pulled a 56-year-old woman over on I-96 westbound near 112th Avenue Thursday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Three arrested, accused of break-ins near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has responded to an increase in property theft near Western Michigan University. Now, public safety officers are battling with a recent string of break-ins. In court: Jury finds man guilty in shooting at a Kalamazoo strip club parking lot. Officers arrested...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Don't be an Easy Target: Police see rise in property theft near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police said there has been an increase in property theft around Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. Police are so concerned that they issued an alert about the growing problem through social media. The majority of incidents are crimes of opportunity, according to police. The Kalamazoo Department...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Cash, Nike backpack stolen from unlocked car in Albion Township

MARSHALL, Mich. — You might want to make sure you lock your car when you get home. Albion Township: Man steals gun, shoots at deputies while leading them on multi-county car chase. Cash and a black, Nike backpack were taken from an unlocked car Wednesday night in Albion Township,...
ALBION, MI
WWMT

Zeeland teen in critical condition after Holland Township crash

ZEELAND, Mich. — A car crash in Holland Township sent one Zeeland teen to the hospital in critical condition. The crash happened at the intersection of 96th Avenue and Northwind Drive at 12:46 p.m. Thursday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. A 57-year-old Zeeland man was driving a...
ZEELAND, MI
WWMT

Report of 'shots fired' sends Kentwood schools into lockdown

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Schools went into lockdown Thursday following a shots fired complaint, according to the Kentwood Police Department. Police surrounded a home located at 5768 Hickory Hill Court where a male suspect was inside, according to the investigation. He surrendered peacefully around 5 p.m., police said. Guilty: Kalamazoo...
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMT

Three hospitalized after crash in Holland Township

HOLLAND, Mich. — Two drivers and a passenger were hospitalized after a two-car crash in Holland Township Thursday night. An 18-year-old Holland man was driving east on Douglas Avenue, when he crossed the center line and hit a 70-year-old Holland woman head-on at Jackson Street, deputies said. Ottawa County:...
HOLLAND, MI

