WWMT
City works to clean Kalamazoo River after liquid waste leak
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — City crews are working to clean up the industrial liquids by Graphic Packaging International to the storm sewer and the Kalamazoo River, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Crews pumped liquid from the impacted storm sewer then pumped to the Kalamazoo Wastewater Reclamation Plant for treatment,...
WWMT
Battle Creek sewer line project resumes, leads to road closures, detours
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Road closures and detours caused by a sewer line replacement project returned to Battle Creek Friday. The project, which began Sept. 6 at Wentworth and Foster Avenue, affected Capital Avenue SW between Territorial Road and Columbia Avenue, as well as side streets, according to the City of Battle Creek.
WWMT
Grand Rapids firefighters put out fire at Hall Street storage facility
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An early morning Grand Rapids fire sent 47 firefighters springing into action Friday. A fire broke out at a storage facility on Hall Street SW at 6:19 a.m., according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department. Firefighters immediately began working to put out the fire, which...
WWMT
Two cars lead police on high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles sped through Kalamazoo Friday, driving erratically up on side walks and leading deputies on a chase. Police impersonated: Man poses as police, steals wallet in Ottawa County fake traffic stop. Two suspects began fighting at the Gull Road McDonalds around 4:30 p.m., when they...
WWMT
Community invited to share feedback on upcoming Kalamazoo road projects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo community will have a chance to share feedback on upcoming road construction projects planned on the Westnedge Hill area, according to the City of Kalamazoo. The meeting is scheduled to take place 7-8:30 p.m. Monday at the Kalamazoo YMCA in the community room. The...
WWMT
Kellogg HQ improvements temporarily close portion of McCamly Street
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek drivers will need to find an alternate route if they're traveling on McCamly Street. As of Thursday, McCamly Street South from Hamblin Avenue to Jackson Street West temporarily closed because of ongoing construction to Kellogg's Headquarters front entrance, according to the city of Battle Creek.
WWMT
Chickens okay after fire breaks out in Battle Creek coop
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters flew the coop to put out a fire on West Hamblin Avenue Friday morning. Hall Street fire: Grand Rapids firefighters put out fire at Hall Street storage facility. A chicken coop caught on fire and extended to the exterior of a nearby...
WWMT
Grand Rapids police warn homeless community amid homicide investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Homeless Outreach Team, also known as HOT, and the Grand Rapids Major Case Team are looking for additional leads in the Wednesday murder of Santino Ysasi, 46, and to spread awareness, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. “People in the unhoused community are...
WWMT
Plowed trails, heated restrooms offered at Portage parks through winter
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Parks and Recreation announced good news for trail enthusiasts. All Portage parks are to remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday as the weather gets colder, according to the City of Portage. The recreation trails are to be plowed and the...
WWMT
Man poses as police, steals wallet in Ottawa County fake traffic stop
CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are looking for a man disguised as a police officer in Ottawa County. The suspect, in a car with overhead flashers and "police" on the side, pulled a 56-year-old woman over on I-96 westbound near 112th Avenue Thursday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
WWMT
Three arrested, accused of break-ins near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has responded to an increase in property theft near Western Michigan University. Now, public safety officers are battling with a recent string of break-ins. In court: Jury finds man guilty in shooting at a Kalamazoo strip club parking lot. Officers arrested...
WWMT
Don't be an Easy Target: Police see rise in property theft near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police said there has been an increase in property theft around Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. Police are so concerned that they issued an alert about the growing problem through social media. The majority of incidents are crimes of opportunity, according to police. The Kalamazoo Department...
WWMT
Cash, Nike backpack stolen from unlocked car in Albion Township
MARSHALL, Mich. — You might want to make sure you lock your car when you get home. Albion Township: Man steals gun, shoots at deputies while leading them on multi-county car chase. Cash and a black, Nike backpack were taken from an unlocked car Wednesday night in Albion Township,...
WWMT
Grand Rapids man, Walker police officer injured after reckless driving, fleeing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A case of reckless driving and fleeing from authorities landed one Grand Rapids man and a Walker police officer in the hospital Thursday night. Grand Rapids murder: Woman killed in Grand Rapids, police searching for shooter. Police received reports of a reckless driver around Walker...
WWMT
Zeeland teen in critical condition after Holland Township crash
ZEELAND, Mich. — A car crash in Holland Township sent one Zeeland teen to the hospital in critical condition. The crash happened at the intersection of 96th Avenue and Northwind Drive at 12:46 p.m. Thursday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. A 57-year-old Zeeland man was driving a...
WWMT
Battle Creek pot shop owners react to potential expansion of hours, if commission approves
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Some Battle Creek city commissioners said they’re in favor of expanding the hours cannabis shops stay open in the city. A proposed ordinance to amend medical and adult use marijuana establishments’ hours of operation has been introduced to the city commission. If passed,...
WWMT
Report of 'shots fired' sends Kentwood schools into lockdown
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Schools went into lockdown Thursday following a shots fired complaint, according to the Kentwood Police Department. Police surrounded a home located at 5768 Hickory Hill Court where a male suspect was inside, according to the investigation. He surrendered peacefully around 5 p.m., police said. Guilty: Kalamazoo...
WWMT
Three hospitalized after crash in Holland Township
HOLLAND, Mich. — Two drivers and a passenger were hospitalized after a two-car crash in Holland Township Thursday night. An 18-year-old Holland man was driving east on Douglas Avenue, when he crossed the center line and hit a 70-year-old Holland woman head-on at Jackson Street, deputies said. Ottawa County:...
WWMT
Coffee company helping fallen Kalamazoo heroes: Sgt. Ryan Proxmire & Offc. Christian Smith
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An out-of-state coffee company is seeking to help fallen Kalamazoo heroes. They include Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ryan Proxmire who died after being shot in the line of duty and late Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Christian Smith who died after battling cancer.
WWMT
Battle Creek pot shops could close at midnight under pending proposal
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A proposal to allow marijuana shops to stay open until midnight in the city was introduced during at Battle Creek City Commission meeting Tuesday. Currently, the shops close at 9 p.m. Battle Creek businesses lose money because customers travel to Emmett Township where shops are...
