ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama inmates end weekslong labor strike, await Ivey's feedback on demands

By Alex Gladden, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EFMAA_0iduC8Yt00

Incarcerated people in Alabama prisons ended a strike that lasted about three weeks, but activists promise that the strike will resume if the state does not meet their demands.

The strike ended Saturday, said Diyawn Caldwell, a key organizer. The dispute gained national attention, shining a light on the poor conditions in the prisons.

“It definitely, you know, opened the eyes of people, even legislators," Caldwell said.

Prisoners who participated in the strike refused to do their assigned work. Caldwell said that the administration responded by putting prisoners in solitary confinement as well as cutting their meals down from three to two.

'I'm fighting for my life':Inside Alabama's prisons during ongoing labor strike

From 2020:Alabama inmates allege retaliation for advocacy, speaking to media about prison conditions

Officials also changed the food from three hot meals a day to two cold meals a day, she said.

Families are “tired of how they were being treated," Caldwell said about the incarcerated people.

Cookie Garner has two loved ones in prison. She said that officials are not providing prisoners with basic needs, such as medical and mental health care. She also said the conditions that prisoners live in are unhygienic.

Garner is outraged that the prisoners work for mere cents a day. She said that they are working “for slave wages, literally slave wages."

Part of the problem extends to the parole board, which approves very few releases, Caldwell said. “More people are coming out in body bags than they are on parole," she said.

Caldwell called on people to show compassion to the people in prison.

“How would you feel?” Caldwell said, asking people to imagine what it would be like if they had loved ones in prison. She later added, “How do you go to sleep at night?”

'Am I next?':Prison laborers strike as activists deliver demands to corrections department

Caldwell said that people in prison are not required through their sentencing to hold jobs at the prison.

“It shouldn’t be any type of retaliation because they choose not to work," Caldwell said.

Alabama Department of Corrections officials said in the news release that prisons have resumed normal operations.

“These three weeks have been very challenging for the staff at ADOC, and I am very proud of the way they have risen to that challenge," Commissioner John Hamm said in the statement. "The daily operations of the state’s correctional facilities involve many moving pieces, and it takes a huge effort under the best circumstances to ensure those pieces work together smoothly. I want to commend every member of ADOC staff for going above and beyond to make sure all critical services were maintained.”

In most of the prisons, officials have not opened commissary, where incarcerated people are able to get basic items such as toothbrushes and other toiletries, Caldwell said.

“This is a violation of human rights," Caldwell said.

Caldwell pledged that people on the outside will continue to protest and rally to bring attention to the issue.

She is waiting on feedback on the group's list of demands from Gov. Kay Ivey and other elected officials.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or 479-926-9570

Comments / 23

roll tide
3d ago

people quick to say the hell with the people behind the fence and all that but till it's your k. family thin you say different no one is perfect and everyone makes mistakes just cause they made a bad choice in life don't mean they are not good people so unless you are perfect need to keep the negative comments to ya self that is all cause it can happen to you or your family never say never I'm prying for the inmates

Reply(4)
9
Bill Ward
3d ago

inmates labor strike lol, these losers. if they had jobs to begin with maybe they wouldn't be where they were at... no sympathy from the public

Reply(2)
12
Judy Ockerman
2d ago

right now it's cold and the inmates in Limestone correction has no heat, the warden and the officers there won't turn the heat on or cover the windows. they ate also cut back to a certain amount of spending money for snack line 40 $ and 100$ last week this week it was 45 $ for store. the food in this prison is terrible, most of the time it's not eaten given away to inmates who doesn't get any outside help or they put it in the trash. it's inhumane the way they are treated.

Reply
2
Related
AL.com

Federal lawsuit challenges restriction on firearms in Alabama state parks

A Mississippi resident has filed a federal lawsuit challenging an Alabama state parks regulation that requires written permission to carry a firearm into a state park. William Lee Mitchum, 43, of Pascagoula filed the lawsuit on Monday, claiming the regulation is an unconstitutional infringement on the 2nd Amendment. His lawsuit asks the court to issue an injunction to block its enforcement.
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

What manufacturing workers make in Alabama

Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Alabama using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Flu cases on the rise in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Flu cases are on the rise in Alabama. The state is seeing the worst start to the flu season in years. The statewide flu tracker shows significant activity in almost every region of the state. The 2022 flu season is currently at 4%, and those levels...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low income families

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to help low income families with home energy costs during winter months. The grants, totaling $2.58 million, will allow community service agencies to provide funding to help families heat their homes. “As we enter the coldest months of the year, many...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Yolanda Flowers addresses prison protesters

On Friday, Democratic nominee for Governor Yolanda Flowers addressed the “Break These Chains” protest rally on the Capitol steps in Montgomery. The rally aimed to draw attention to conditions within the Alabama Department of Corrections. Alabama is one of seven states that do not pay its prisoners for their labor. There is reportedly still an ongoing work stoppage in some state prisons.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

ADOC confirms another death at Limestone Correctional Facility

The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed the death of yet another incarcerated individual at the state’s largest prison: Limestone Correctional Facility. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed on Tuesday the death of Clarence Jackson, a 34-year-old incarcerated man, at the facility. Jackson was found unresponsive in his cell...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Man caught in Dominican Republic after fleeing Alabama in 2006

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ran to the Dominican Republic in 2006 was found and brought back to Mobile by the U.S. Marshals Service. Nigal E. Carpio-Calderon, now 62, was sentenced to serve 30 months in federal prison on Jan. 24, 2006, according to court […]
MOBILE, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy