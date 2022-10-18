Alabama inmates end weekslong labor strike, await Ivey's feedback on demands

Incarcerated people in Alabama prisons ended a strike that lasted about three weeks, but activists promise that the strike will resume if the state does not meet their demands.

The strike ended Saturday, said Diyawn Caldwell, a key organizer. The dispute gained national attention, shining a light on the poor conditions in the prisons.

“It definitely, you know, opened the eyes of people, even legislators," Caldwell said.

Prisoners who participated in the strike refused to do their assigned work. Caldwell said that the administration responded by putting prisoners in solitary confinement as well as cutting their meals down from three to two.

Officials also changed the food from three hot meals a day to two cold meals a day, she said.

Families are “tired of how they were being treated," Caldwell said about the incarcerated people.

Cookie Garner has two loved ones in prison. She said that officials are not providing prisoners with basic needs, such as medical and mental health care. She also said the conditions that prisoners live in are unhygienic.

Garner is outraged that the prisoners work for mere cents a day. She said that they are working “for slave wages, literally slave wages."

Part of the problem extends to the parole board, which approves very few releases, Caldwell said. “More people are coming out in body bags than they are on parole," she said.

Caldwell called on people to show compassion to the people in prison.

“How would you feel?” Caldwell said, asking people to imagine what it would be like if they had loved ones in prison. She later added, “How do you go to sleep at night?”

Caldwell said that people in prison are not required through their sentencing to hold jobs at the prison.

“It shouldn’t be any type of retaliation because they choose not to work," Caldwell said.

Alabama Department of Corrections officials said in the news release that prisons have resumed normal operations.

“These three weeks have been very challenging for the staff at ADOC, and I am very proud of the way they have risen to that challenge," Commissioner John Hamm said in the statement. "The daily operations of the state’s correctional facilities involve many moving pieces, and it takes a huge effort under the best circumstances to ensure those pieces work together smoothly. I want to commend every member of ADOC staff for going above and beyond to make sure all critical services were maintained.”

In most of the prisons, officials have not opened commissary, where incarcerated people are able to get basic items such as toothbrushes and other toiletries, Caldwell said.

“This is a violation of human rights," Caldwell said.

Caldwell pledged that people on the outside will continue to protest and rally to bring attention to the issue.

She is waiting on feedback on the group's list of demands from Gov. Kay Ivey and other elected officials.

