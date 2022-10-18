Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Christopher Garrison, and Pamela Garrison, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans, on March 2, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Winston County, Alabama, in MORT BK 646 PG 875; being modified by Loan Modification Agreement in MORT Book 679 Page 594; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Double Springs, Winston County, Alabama, on November 18, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Winston County, Alabama, to-wit: A tract of land lying in the North 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of Section 20, Township 11 South, Range 10 West, Winston County, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the NE corner of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of said Section 20; thence West along the North boundary of said NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, a distance of 172 feet; thence South 21 degrees 29 minutes West a distance of 26 feet to the intersection of the North right of way of U. S. Highway No. 278 with the East right of way of Byler Road and the Point of Beginning of the land herein described; thence South 75 degrees 31 minutes East along the North right of way of said U. S. Highway No. 278 a distance of 230 feet; thence South 04 degrees 47 minutes West a distance of 362 feet; thence North 74 degrees 36 minutes West a distance of 334.6 feet to the East right of way of Byler Road; thence North 21 degrees 29 minutes East along said East right of way a distance of 354 feet to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 515 County Road 9 , Lynn, AL 35575. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

WINSTON COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO