James Wallace Clark
James Wallace Clark, 83, of Haleyville, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his residence. Wallace was born on March 12, 1939 in Haleyville, Alabama to Jesse Clark and Alice Canida Clark. He was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church. He loved working on machinery, gardening and helping others.
Harold Ray Lewis
Harold Ray Lewis, 62, of Haleyville, formerly of Double Springs, entered into rest on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Lakeland Community Hospital. Harold was born on January 23, 1960 in Haleyville. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed fishing, deer hunting and playing softball, but his most favorite thing to do was play golf. Harold also enjoyed spending time with his family.
Barbara Lou Kimbrell
Barbara Lou Kimbrell, 70, of Double Springs, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Lakeland Community Hospital. Barbara was born on April 6, 1952 in Alabama. No services at this time. Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the family. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Christy Fowler and Cindy Walker; son,...
Bonnie Spencer Gober
Bonnie Spencer Gober, 88, of Red Bay, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Bonnie was a beloved mother and grandmother and will be missed dearly. She had an energetic personality with an infectious smile. She was a lifelong resident of the area and a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.
Ashridge VFD to hold haunted hayride in Phil Campbell
PHIL CAMPBELL - The Ashridge Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a haunted hayride Friday, Oct. 28, through Monday, Oct. 31, at the end of Maddox Road in Phil Campbell. The ride will start at approximately 7 p.m. each evening. The ride will be approximately one hour long with at...
AlaHealth expands maternity services in Franklin and Lawrence counties
MONTGOMERY - AlaHealth is proud to expand our maternity services with the Nurse-Family Partnership program to help address health equity in Alabama. With their own Nurse-Family Partnership personal nurse, expectant mothers will get the support, advice and resources needed during their pregnancy and when their baby arrives. Specially educated nurses...
Mortgage Foreclosure Sale
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Christopher Garrison, and Pamela Garrison, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans, on March 2, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Winston County, Alabama, in MORT BK 646 PG 875; being modified by Loan Modification Agreement in MORT Book 679 Page 594; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Double Springs, Winston County, Alabama, on November 18, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Winston County, Alabama, to-wit: A tract of land lying in the North 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of Section 20, Township 11 South, Range 10 West, Winston County, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the NE corner of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of said Section 20; thence West along the North boundary of said NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, a distance of 172 feet; thence South 21 degrees 29 minutes West a distance of 26 feet to the intersection of the North right of way of U. S. Highway No. 278 with the East right of way of Byler Road and the Point of Beginning of the land herein described; thence South 75 degrees 31 minutes East along the North right of way of said U. S. Highway No. 278 a distance of 230 feet; thence South 04 degrees 47 minutes West a distance of 362 feet; thence North 74 degrees 36 minutes West a distance of 334.6 feet to the East right of way of Byler Road; thence North 21 degrees 29 minutes East along said East right of way a distance of 354 feet to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 515 County Road 9 , Lynn, AL 35575. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.
Haleyville COT fruit sales begin Monday
HALEYVILLE - The Haleyville Center of Technology’s fruit sale fundraiser starts Monday, Oct. 24. Orders and money are due by end of day Friday, Nov 4. See any COT student or call the center at (205) 486-9481. Fruit selections this year are:. • Navel oranges will be $30 for...
Hines Baptist drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes
BEAR CREEK - Hines Memorial Baptist Church, located on Highway 241 in Bear Creek, will once again serve as a drop-off site for shoeboxes to be delivered around the world through Operation Christmas Child. A program through Samaritan's Purse, Operation Christmas Child is a mission that demonstrates God's love in...
