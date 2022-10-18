ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Abnormal freeze expected in Northwest Louisiana Tuesday night, into Wednesday morning

By Ian Robinson, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago
An unexpected cold front is expected to blow into Northwest Louisiana.

The area will experience its first freeze of the fall season, according to meteorologist Aaron Stevens of the Shreveport office of the National Weather Service. The cold front is expected to blow in as soon as Tuesday night and last through sunrise Wednesday morning.

"It's really not usual for us to get this cold this early in the season," Stevens said. "It's not normally this cold until early to mid-November but it looks like it's coming."

The overnight low in Shreveport will fall into the middle 20 degrees to lower 30 degrees.

Steven said the temperature will rise to 62 degrees by Wednesday afternoon but will drop again between 30 to 31 degrees Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures will rise into the low to middle 70 degrees by Thursday afternoon.

Between Thursday night and Friday morning, the low is expected to be between 48 to 50 degrees, with the high at 82 degrees on Friday.

"It'll gradually warm up," Stevens said. "It's not normally cold but it does happen and it could be a new record for the earliest freeze. It's definitely abnormal for this time of year."

