Best air fryer hack yet: Whole chicken comes out crisp and juicy

So my mom bought me an air fryer. It was a while ago, when they first got really popular. All I can say about that is to admit that she spoils me rotten (even though I'm 50 years old) and there's no stopping her.

When she did, though, as stoked as I was to try it, a little tiny part of me (the rational part) squeaked softly, pitifully, "Where are we going to put that?" But I moved right along, assuming that my 9 square feet of kitchen counter would be fine holding the Insta Pot, the Kitchen Aide stand mixer, the Soda Stream, the food processor, the blender ... you get the idea.

I got it home and managed to squeeze it onto the last empty spot left on the counter without a thought as to where I was going to chop onions.

I looked through the obligatory recipe booklet that came with the machine and marveled at the idea that I could put a whole chicken in there and it would cook faster than it would in the oven. In fact, I was dubious and went on to test the theory as my first air fryer project.

You know what? Not only did a 4-pounder fit in the basket with room to spare, but that little machine also went to work and an hour later, we had a succulent bird fit for any Sunday afternoon at Grandma's house. (But not my mom's. She hates cooking.)

The next week, I tried a 6-pound bird in the oven just to compare the experience. The air fryer was faster. Of course, my oven bird was bigger than my air fryer bird, so that might have explained that difference. Somehow, though, once I got the oven version all trussed up and sitting pretty on a bed of vegetables, I was thinking the smaller counter top machine would use less energy, time and hassle than heating a whole oven. At least now, I guess I have options.

The thing about roasting a whole chicken, why we're on the subject, is how underappreciated the dish is in the days of meal-kit delivery and store coolers full of boneless, skinless chicken parts. Not only does it make the whole house smell divine, the meal itself tastes that way, too. It's even worth cutting up a bag of potatoes and mashing them to serve alongside it — or at least picking up a box of the Bob Evans kind in the refrigerated aisle at the grocery store. And the leftovers possibilities are endless.

By the way, due to the space issue, I finally broke down and emptied a hutch I have in the kitchen of a bunch of stuff I don't use (looking at you, Great-Granny's silverware), put all that downstairs and got the appliances off the counter and put away where they were still within reach, while making it possible to make a bowl of cereal.

P.S. Air Fryer Tip 1A: Don't store the instruction booklet in the air fryer basket. The next time I set the thing on preheat, I forgot to take it out and got a kitchen full of ashes for my trouble.

For more information and tips for taking care of this bird, see the original recipe I riffed on by visiting jenniferbanz.com.

Air Fryer Whole Chicken

3- to 4-pound whole fryer chicken

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

Preheat your air fryer to 350 degrees while you prep the chicken.

Pat the chicken dry and make sure nothing is left in the cavity. Set it on a large dinner plate

Rub olive oil all over the chicken.

In a small bowl, combine the seasonings.

Use half the seasoning blend on one side and rub all over the chicken.

Turn the chicken over and repeat until the chicken is covered with oil and seasoning.

Place the chicken in the air fryer basket and cook for 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Pull out the fryer basket and, using forks stuck into the neck and the bottom cavity, turn the chicken. (Be careful. The chicken is hot.)

Cook another 25 minutes at 350 degrees, or until an instant read thermometer reads at least 165 degrees in the thigh. Let chicken rest 5 to 10 minutes before carving.

Serves 4

adapted from jenniferbanz.com

