These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Viking Terrace residents protest discriminatory lease, seek to buy park
Less than a mile from campus, families were being told that they couldn’t have their children’s toys in their yards, that they couldn’t be outside past 10 p.m., had to remove vehicles with signs of rust, and that they had to pay another 60 dollars a month to live with tightening restrictions. Who has the power to command such a rigid way of life? Lakeshore management, which bought the Viking Terrace mobile home park in Northfield.
NEXT Drive: 2 serious crashes on I-35W in NE Mpls.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two crashes - at least one of them fatal - have closed down lanes of Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis Friday morning.In the fatal accident, a motorist in a Dodge Durango was traveling northbound on the interstate approaching Johnson Street when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. It came to rest on the right-hand shoulder under Johnson Street. There were two occupants in the vehicle - a 21-year-old driver and 39-year-old passenger, both from Crystal. No further details have been released.The crash left only one lane open. According to MnDOT, a motorist went through that lane and hit a MnDOT truck, with several injuries. No MnDOT worker was injured, however.Updates as of 7:50am:MnDOT reports that there are now three lanes of moving traffic, with no backups being reported.The state patrol is continuing its investigation near the Johnson street area.Areas north of Hennepin Ave. should be re-opening shortly.Details are limited, so check back as this story develops.
New Salon Will Go Into Former Industrial Lighting Space
New Salon Will Go Into Former Industrial Lighting Space. As work progresses on 13 new residential units in the historic red brick building at the corner of 2nd Street and 2nd Avenue, we now know who will take the ground floor retail space where Industrial Lighting operated for 60 years.
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Support, concerns surround turning old body shop into new restaurant
EDINA, Minn. — There's a battle brewing in the west metro over whether a new restaurant should take the place of an old auto-body shop. Kee's auto repair shop has sat along Vernon Avenue South in Edina since the 1950s. It's long since closed, but what could take its place is causing quite a stir around town.
Hopkins PD works to make people feel safer after concerns about crime off Blake Road
HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are working to make people feel safer in a busy area in Hopkins after a handful of incidents over the last year. The department also explained to the community how it's honing in on specific violent offenders wanted in the Metro area in hopes of getting them off the streets.
Fire at Maple Grove's historic Village Hall believed to be arson
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Maple Grove officials are investigating the fire at Maple Grove's historic Village Hall as an act of arson.The city's fire department says crews rushed to Maple Grove Village Hall at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find "fire showing from the rear of [the] building with significant smoke." The fire was under control about an hour later, but the building was damaged. "There's heavy, heavy damage. We'll have to evaluate it in the light of day to see if it's salvageable or not," Maple Grove Fire Department Chief Tim Bush said Tuesday. "Significant amount of fire,...
Man stuck, killed by car in Minneapolis Wednesday night
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man died after being hit by a vehicle in Minneapolis Wednesday night, according to police. The Minneapolis Police Department says the man was hit near the intersection of Logan Avenue North and West Broadway around 11:30 p.m. Police responded and attempted life-saving measures, but the...
Person killed in crash on I-35W in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol say one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 35 West in Minneapolis early Friday. The State Patrol says a 21-year-old was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango northbound on I-35W with a 39-year-old woman passenger when they went off the road and rolled the SUV near the Johnson Street exit.
Driver killed, passenger injured in fiery Cottage Grove crash
A man was killed and another injured in a fiery crash in Cottage Grove early Friday morning. The Cottage Grove Police Department says the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 8400 block of E. Pt. Douglas Road with officers arriving to find a vehicle overturned against a tree engulfed in the flames.
Isanti Co. sheriff: Driver cited for driving 80+ mph over the speed limit
ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. -- An Isanti County deputy was "literally blown away" by the speed reading of his radar by a passing driver, according to the county sheriff's office.On Tuesday, the county sheriff's office posted a picture to Facebook, with a speed radar showing 139 mph. According to a citation, the driver - a 32-year-old North Branch man - was in a 55 mph zone at the time of the infraction. The driver was stopped near the intersection of Vassar Drive and 249th Avenue in Oxford Township. The citation noted that the man was driving a 2006 Cadillac passenger vehicle, but did not give a specific model. "The driver was given a free coupon for court on several offenses," the sheriff's office said in the Facebook post. The deputy cited the driver with three misdemeanors, including unreasonable and excessive speed.
Dayton's winter market returning to downtown Minneapolis
The Dayton's Project's Winter Maker's Market will open for the 2022 season on Nov. 17. Photo by Mark Evangelist. Minnesota’s iconic Red Wing Shoes and Faribault Mill will be among the 65 vendors featured at this year’s winter market hosted by The Dayton’s Project. The Winter Maker’s...
Man killed in north Minneapolis hit-and-run
A man in his 30s died after being struck by a driver who then fled the scene in north Minneapolis Wednesday night. Police said the man was given life-saving efforts but was ultimately pronounced dead near the intersection of Logan Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue. The incident happened at...
Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota
(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
Man fatally shot in Uptown was restaurant security guard
The man found dead in Uptown late Sunday night was fatally shot while working security at a restaurant. The victim in the shooting has been identified as Gabriel "Dino" Mendoza, 23, who was working at the Fire House, a bar and restaurant that recently opened in the space formerly home to The Fremont at 1300 Lagoon Ave.
Bridge closure estimated for full year
The Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County Road 45 on the morning of Oct. 6. The Belvidere Township bridge has been closed since due to safety concerns. The MnDOT safety inspectors noted...
A Rush City woman charged in double fatal crash in Pine County
A Rush City woman is facing charges which allege she was driving drunk when her vehicle ran off the road in Pine County this past weekend. killing two people and seriously injuring another person. According to a report on KSTP, court records show 19-year-old Anastasia Nicole Nelson is charged with...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Prosecutor will seek quick release in abortion arrests
MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman Thursday issued a new policy aimed at helping women from other states who face arrest warrants for getting abortions here. At a State Capitol news conference, Freeman told reporters he anticipates prosecutors in other states may issue arrest warrants for women who've...
