Viking Terrace residents protest discriminatory lease, seek to buy park

Less than a mile from campus, families were being told that they couldn’t have their children’s toys in their yards, that they couldn’t be outside past 10 p.m., had to remove vehicles with signs of rust, and that they had to pay another 60 dollars a month to live with tightening restrictions. Who has the power to command such a rigid way of life? Lakeshore management, which bought the Viking Terrace mobile home park in Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two crashes - at least one of them fatal - have closed down lanes of Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis Friday morning.In the fatal accident, a motorist in a Dodge Durango was traveling northbound on the interstate approaching Johnson Street when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. It came to rest on the right-hand shoulder under Johnson Street. There were two occupants in the vehicle - a 21-year-old driver and 39-year-old passenger, both from Crystal. No further details have been released.The crash left only one lane open. According to MnDOT, a motorist went through that lane and hit a MnDOT truck, with several injuries. No MnDOT worker was injured, however.Updates as of 7:50am:MnDOT reports that there are now three lanes of moving traffic, with no backups being reported.The state patrol is continuing its investigation near the Johnson street area.Areas north of Hennepin Ave. should be re-opening shortly.Details are limited, so check back as this story develops.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
northloop.org

New Salon Will Go Into Former Industrial Lighting Space

New Salon Will Go Into Former Industrial Lighting Space. As work progresses on 13 new residential units in the historic red brick building at the corner of 2nd Street and 2nd Avenue, we now know who will take the ground floor retail space where Industrial Lighting operated for 60 years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fire at Maple Grove's historic Village Hall believed to be arson

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Maple Grove officials are investigating the fire at Maple Grove's historic Village Hall as an act of arson.The city's fire department says crews rushed to Maple Grove Village Hall at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find "fire showing from the rear of [the] building with significant smoke." The fire was under control about an hour later, but the building was damaged. "There's heavy, heavy damage. We'll have to evaluate it in the light of day to see if it's salvageable or not," Maple Grove Fire Department Chief Tim Bush said Tuesday. "Significant amount of fire,...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
fox9.com

Man stuck, killed by car in Minneapolis Wednesday night

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man died after being hit by a vehicle in Minneapolis Wednesday night, according to police. The Minneapolis Police Department says the man was hit near the intersection of Logan Avenue North and West Broadway around 11:30 p.m. Police responded and attempted life-saving measures, but the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Person killed in crash on I-35W in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol say one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 35 West in Minneapolis early Friday. The State Patrol says a 21-year-old was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango northbound on I-35W with a 39-year-old woman passenger when they went off the road and rolled the SUV near the Johnson Street exit.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Isanti Co. sheriff: Driver cited for driving 80+ mph over the speed limit

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. -- An Isanti County deputy was "literally blown away" by the speed reading of his radar by a passing driver, according to the county sheriff's office.On Tuesday, the county sheriff's office posted a picture to Facebook, with a speed radar showing 139 mph. According to a citation, the driver - a 32-year-old North Branch man - was in a 55 mph zone at the time of the infraction. The driver was stopped near the intersection of Vassar Drive and 249th Avenue in Oxford Township. The citation noted that the man was driving a 2006 Cadillac passenger vehicle, but did not give a specific model.  "The driver was given a free coupon for court on several offenses," the sheriff's office said in the Facebook post. The deputy cited the driver with three misdemeanors, including unreasonable and excessive speed. 
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Man killed in north Minneapolis hit-and-run

A man in his 30s died after being struck by a driver who then fled the scene in north Minneapolis Wednesday night. Police said the man was given life-saving efforts but was ultimately pronounced dead near the intersection of Logan Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue. The incident happened at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota

(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
MINNESOTA STATE
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Bridge closure estimated for full year

The Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County Road 45 on the morning of Oct. 6. The Belvidere Township bridge has been closed since due to safety concerns. The MnDOT safety inspectors noted...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

A Rush City woman charged in double fatal crash in Pine County

A Rush City woman is facing charges which allege she was driving drunk when her vehicle ran off the road in Pine County this past weekend. killing two people and seriously injuring another person. According to a report on KSTP, court records show 19-year-old Anastasia Nicole Nelson is charged with...
PINE COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Prosecutor will seek quick release in abortion arrests

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman Thursday issued a new policy aimed at helping women from other states who face arrest warrants for getting abortions here. At a State Capitol news conference, Freeman told reporters he anticipates prosecutors in other states may issue arrest warrants for women who've...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

