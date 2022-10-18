ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Cold temperatures prompt opening of Gadsden warming centers

By The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtDI4_0iduBEoD00

The abrupt overnight change in temperatures Tuesday prompted the opening of warming centers in the City of Gadsden, according to the Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency.

The following warming sites are open:

  • The Salvation Army, 114 N 11th Street, Gadsden, is an overnight shelter. Call 256-546-4673.
  • The Gadsden Public Library, 254 S. College Street, Gadsden, is a daytime shelter. Pets in crates are welcome. Call 256-549-4699. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., except on Wednesday and Friday, when they are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • East Gadsden Branch of the Gadsden Public Library, 809 East Broad Street, Gadsden, is a daytime shelter open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 256-549-4651.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

2022 Coldwater Mountain Fat Tire Festival in Anniston

Anniston, AL – October 21st thru October 23rd is the 2022 Coldwater Mountain Fat Tire Festival. Held at 101 W 14th St.,Anniston ticket are between $15 – $150 and can be purchased via Eventbrite. Make plans now to join the 4th full weekend in October for an amazing weekend of mountain biking, entertainment, and food!
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Amphitheater plans fueling North Birmingham property hopes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Rob Malcom showed off his latest Norwood restoration project Thursday. When he and his wife bought this 1910 home, it was in shambles. In fact, the couple and their real estate company have been flipping houses here for the last six years. “The last house that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Etowah County BOE opens new central office

Photo: Local educators and officials gather to cut a ceremonial ribbon, opening the new Etowah County Board of Education central office on Broad Street on October 18. (Emma Kirkemier/Messenger) On Tuesday, October 18, the Etowah County Board of Education held a ribbon cutting to commemorate its new central office in...
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

$110 million Anthem House to cater to underserved Huntsville residents

A $110 million mixed-use building going up in Huntsville’s MidCity district will cater to an underserved group of residents, according to its developers. “This is what we call a multifamily hospitality project,” said RCP Senior Director of Development Nadia Niakossary of the 330-unit Anthem House. The project is under construction on University Drive near Trader Joe’s, Top Golf, the Orion Amphitheater and multiple restaurants.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Another Round Of Sub Freezing Temps Forecast

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A FREEZE WARNING FOR TONIGHT, FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY with Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 are expected. This cold system will impact most of central Alabama from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Thursday.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Freezing temperatures, frost Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The wind has settled tonight, and temperatures have already fallen into the 30s in some areas. A Freeze Warning will be in effect for all of Central Alabama tonight starting at midnight and continuing until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Once again, protect the 4 P’s! Temperatures will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Vestavia Hills firefighter loses McCalla home to fire

MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The McCalla Area Fire District responded to the home of a fellow firefighter from Vestavia Hills early Wednesday morning. Now, Vestavia Hills Firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family are picking up the pieces after the fire took everything from them but the clothes on their backs. “It really started to impact us […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records

Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Driver hits veterans monument at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A driver destroyed a veterans monument at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston Wednesday. Ken Rollins, founder of the park, said an elderly driver had driven onto the property on 17th Street and destroyed the Korean War memorial at the park after 4 p.m. Wednesday. No one was hurt in the crash. The driver’s […]
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

Alabama man documenting journey of being ‘homeless on purpose’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.”   Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WLBT

Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Upset and frustrated — that’s how Dr. Scott Crawford is feeling after finding out his Greyhound bus trip to Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled. After trying to reschedule the trip to next week, Crawford said Greyhound told him buses won’t be leaving out of the Capital City anytime soon.
JACKSON, MS
wbrc.com

Birmingham drivers react to fluid gas prices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AAA says Alabama’s current gas price average is $3.42 a gallon on Wednesday. Only a few months ago, drivers were paying well over $4 a gallon for gas. Drivers say they were relieved when prices were dropping, but now the up and down pricing is just exhausting.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Project Share offers some Alabama Power customers help with bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program through Alabama Power and Salvation Army is helping Birmingham-area residents pay their bills. As we are already paying more for everyday goods, utility bills may soon go up because of the chilly temperatures outside. Project Share helps pay wintertime energy bills of low-income Alabamians who are 60 and up or disabled.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy