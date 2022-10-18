Cold temperatures prompt opening of Gadsden warming centers
The abrupt overnight change in temperatures Tuesday prompted the opening of warming centers in the City of Gadsden, according to the Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency.
The following warming sites are open:
- The Salvation Army, 114 N 11th Street, Gadsden, is an overnight shelter. Call 256-546-4673.
- The Gadsden Public Library, 254 S. College Street, Gadsden, is a daytime shelter. Pets in crates are welcome. Call 256-549-4699. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., except on Wednesday and Friday, when they are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- East Gadsden Branch of the Gadsden Public Library, 809 East Broad Street, Gadsden, is a daytime shelter open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 256-549-4651.
Comments / 0