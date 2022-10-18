Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Vet discusses shortage of emergency options for pets
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Veterinarian Dr. Stephanie Young of the Animal Doctors Veterinary Clinic says the region is dealing with a shortage of emergency options for pets. She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to discuss the problem and what pet owners can do about it. Watch her interview above.
wwnytv.com
Watertown firefighters train at properties targeted for demolition
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Vacant properties owned by Samaritan Medical Center are giving the Watertown Fire Department a unique opportunity to train. “We can only do so much in the fire station. Only so many times can you do a search for someone in a fire station. Only so many times can you do a search for somebody in a fire station that you’ve spent your career in,” said Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timmerman.
wwnytv.com
Fort Drum soldiers recount actions after fuel truck explosion
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - A fuel truck explosion Tuesday shook Tripp Fuels in the town of Fowler, injuring a mechanic who was later rescued by a childhood friend and a pair of Fort Drum soldiers on the scene. On Wednesday, 7 News met with those soldiers who recounted their experiences.
wwnytv.com
Dexter man found dead following vehicle fire
TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - A Dexter man is dead after his vehicle caught fire in Tupper Lake over the weekend. State police say 72-year-old Ross Goodenough was found dead inside his pickup truck, which caught fire in a field off McCarthy Street around 1 p.m. on Sunday. A...
wwnytv.com
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Assisted living is a step between living in your own home and being in a nursing home. Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living administrator Neva Bossard told us what it’s like during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. Watch her interview...
cnyhomepage.com
Motorcycle accident with deer injures man in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man was injured in a motorcycle accident with a deer in the Town of Marcy on October 18th. At around 6:50 pm on Tuesday, 29-year-old Seth Buck was on his 2022 Yamaha motorcycle driving south...
wwnytv.com
After fires, Jefferson County businesses rebound
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Jefferson County businesses are rising from the ashes after flames consumed their buildings. At the beginning of the year, a fire destroyed the 60-year-old Overhead Door Company of Watertown, forcing manager Andrew Garrett to temporarily move operations to a nearby warehouse. It has been a challenge.
wwnytv.com
Forest rangers rescue injured hiker in Lewis County
TOWN OF PINCKNEY, New York (WWNY) - State forest rangers rescued an injured hiker who fell 50 feet down an embankment in Lewis County over the weekend. It happened Saturday afternoon at Inman Gulf in the town of Pinckney. Officials say a 22-year-old hiker from Texas suffered “significant ankle injuries”...
wwnytv.com
Sheila M. Fitzgerald (Sullivan), of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Sheila M. Fitzgerald (Sullivan) passed away peacefully at home on October 21, 2022. She was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia on September 8, 1930. Not many know but Sheila, nicknamed Sully, was the first female electrician in the Canadian Royal Navy (H.M.C.S. Scotian). While stationed in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia she met, fell in love and married the love of her life on June 29, 1957.
wwnytv.com
Former Dunkin’ manager investigated by 4 other agencies, police say
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - More criminal charges could be filed against a 33-year-old Gouverneur man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his employer. William White, the former regional manager of Dunkin’, allegedly stole $24,303.41 from the Gouverneur restaurant. According to village police, White is being investigated by...
wwnytv.com
The rising costs of keeping roads safe this winter
TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Inflation is going to cost towns and villages across the north country more to keep the roads safe this winter. Town of Adams Highway Department orders around 2,000 tons of road salt each year. “When I first took over we were paying $55...
wwnytv.com
Traffic advisory: Eastern Boulevard & Bradley Street in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State highway crews will start this week to prepare two Watertown streets for paving. State officials say milling will begin Wednesday on Eastern Boulevard between the intersection with State Street and the intersection of State and Huntington streets. Paving will start Monday and be done...
wwnytv.com
William “Bill” Morse, 70, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - William “Bill” Morse, 70, passed away on Tuesday at his home under the care of his family. There are no funeral services. Arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
wwnytv.com
Tractor-trailer overturns in Lewis County
TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - There were no injuries reported in Lewis County Tuesday after a tractor-trailer overturned. Dispatchers said it happened on Route 26 in the town of West Turin shortly before 2 p.m. One lane was temporarily closed so crews could upright the tractor-trailer. Dispatchers...
wwnytv.com
Anna Marie Lowe, 87, of Rodman
RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Anna Marie Lowe, 87, passed away peacefully on her birthday with her family by her side at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home Wednesday Evening, October 19, 2022, in Watertown, New York. Anna was born on October 19, 1935, in California, to the late Manuel &...
wwnytv.com
Fort Drum getting into Halloween spirit with mansion tour
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum gets ready for Halloween by offering you the chance to walk the haunted halls of LeRay Mansion. There will be ghost stories and a house tour. It’s free and accessible to everyone. You can wear a costume and you certainly want...
wwnytv.com
Criminal justice educators discuss prison closures, active shooter advice
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a chance to talk about everything “criminal justice” as the Criminal Justice Educators Association wrapped up its state conference Friday in Clayton. The group represents colleges and universities which offer criminal justice programs like Watertown’s Jefferson Community College. One of...
wwnytv.com
Peter Menard Sr., 63, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Peter Menard Sr. 63, of Watertown, NY went to go home with the Lord on October 20th. Peter was born on May 2nd, 1959 to Antione Philias Menard and Ella Warner. He served in the United States Army from 1978 to 1984 and was also an operator at Great Lakes Cheese.
wwnytv.com
Elfie Renate (Peterson) Bedford, 73, of Morristown
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Elfie Renate (Peterson) Bedford, age 73, of Morristown, NY, will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 1:00PM, at 5 McDonald Road, Ogdensburg, NY, for friends and family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Bedford passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and under the care the of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.
wwnytv.com
Port Leyden’s old opera house is now ‘haunted’
PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - Port Leyden has opened up an old opera house just in time to make it haunted for Halloween. “We ended up picking out the opera house because it feels like it’s haunted,” said Nancy Fruin, Port Leyden Festival Committee. The Port Leyden...
