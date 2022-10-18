WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Vacant properties owned by Samaritan Medical Center are giving the Watertown Fire Department a unique opportunity to train. “We can only do so much in the fire station. Only so many times can you do a search for someone in a fire station. Only so many times can you do a search for somebody in a fire station that you’ve spent your career in,” said Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timmerman.

