San Diego, CA

San Diegans show excitement for game 1 of NLCS

By Elizabeth Alvarez
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans are showing their support and excitement early on game day as the Padres are set to take on the Phillies Tuesday night at Petco Park.

It’s a fan experience San Diego hasn’t seen since 1998, with people having already spent a lot of time and money at local restaurants and bars, celebrating the Padres’ success thus far.

FOX 5 spoke with baseball fans first thing Tuesday morning ahead of game 1 of the NLCS.

Mercury Hornbeek, who goes by Padre Libre, was fired up as early as daybreak.

“If we don’t cheer for our city who will… You know, this is what it is now, 100% I go for the Padres and that’s what it is… for our city, for our team, for our legends.  Let’s go!” said Hornbeek.

Del Boudraus shared his excitement while he was grabbing coffee near Petco Park at 5 a.m.

“I think I’m very glad were winning. We lose all the time. Finally we have some pride. My dad’s from Philly but we’re gonna whoop there butts like we did the Dodgers.” said Broudraus .

Nighttime establishments are opening up early, ready to serve up the thousands of Padres fans ready to root on the team.

