booktrib.com
Successful Woman’s Secret Won’t Stay Buried in New Netflix Film
Late in September, Netflix premiered its adaptation of the 2015 New York Times best-selling psychological thriller, Luckiest Girl Alive, by Jessica Knoll (Simon & Schuster). Bruna Papandrea, film producer of Wild, Big Little Lies and Luckiest Girl Alive, has said of Knoll’s writing style, “I deeply admire her boldness of vision and her eagerness to challenge the status quo of how women are allowed to behave in their own stories.”
From Fashion Illustration to Fashion Portraiture: One Artist’s Journey
Sharan Ranshi is lifting the long-limbed, sketched fashion model into the world of fine art. It’s a new life for the fashion illustration: one that abandons the stark white page and lands the drawn women in a color storm of living room luxury, giving them moods and personalities that make the women themselves a thing of interest — not just the clothing they’ve been sketched into.More from WWDInside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition at the Queens MuseumInside Control Gallery's First Exhibition, 'Post Graffiti'Paris Exhibition Explores How Frida Kahlo Constructed Her Identity Through Clothing “I started off doing fashion illustration and it developed...
Oprah Calls Barbara Kingsolver’s Latest “The Epic You Want to Read This Fall”
Oprah’s Book Club has announced that its latest book selection is Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. The book, published by HarperCollins, is set in the mountains of southern Appalachia. It’s the story of a boy born to a teenage single mother in a single-wide trailer, with no assets beyond his dead father’s good looks and copper-colored hair, caustic wit and a fierce talent for survival.
Mother Speaks From Grave in Story of Grief, Love and the Supernatural
It’s only natural that mothers meddle in their children’s lives. At some point, though, the meddling usually comes to an end when the mother realizes her children have grown up and can fend for themselves or, in some extreme cases, the meddling only ends when the mother dies. Well, Joseph Adam thought to take things one step further in Compassion, a supernatural tour de force.
Elite Assassin Never Misses His Mark in 2022’s Top Watched Netflix Film
The film adaptation of Mark Greaney’s first thriller, The Gray Man (Berkley), premiered on Netflix earlier this year and quickly became the platform’s most-watched movie of 2022 — and it’s currently the fourth most-watched original film in Netflix history. The movie was an instant audience favorite, and a sequel and spinoff set in the Gray Man universe have already been greenlit.
