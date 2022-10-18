Read full article on original website
Man Identified in Alleged Altercation with EPD Officers
Information in this article was provided by the Eureka Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. One Eureka Police Department officer received minor scrapes during an incident with 42-year-old Jason Smith around 6...
Fortuna Police Arrest 16-Year-Old Female, Allege Connection With Snapchat Threats
This information came from the Fortuna Police Department’s Facebook page. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at approximately 7:00 P.M., Fortuna Police received a report from school officials of a threat to students at Fortuna Union High School. The initial threat was received via Snapchat, and specifically stated that a shooting would occur at Fortuna Union High School on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 12:45 P.M. An additional threat was also received via Snapchat threatening the Eel River Community School campus in Fortuna.
Man Arrested Near Whitethorn for Threats, Possessing Ammunition, and Possessing a Firearm
On 10-15-2022 at about 8:30 AM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen about a possible violation of a court order near Whitethorn, California. Deputies learned there was a restraining order against Wade Patrick Hayes. The court order advised Hayes could not threaten or harass the reporting party in this case. The order further advised Hayes could not possess firearms or ammunition.
Video Shows New Willits Police Sergeant Pursuing Suspects & Shooting Through Windshield of Cruiser While Working for Humboldt CO.
In August 2022, Willits Police Department Chief Fabian Lizzaraga announced to the City Council he had sworn-in Jordan Walstrom* as the department’s new Sergeant, in an end to a job search begun earlier that spring. As of July 20, 2022, Sergeant Walstrom was employed with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s...
Warrant for the Wrong Parcel Leads to Parents of Infant Being Held Up at Gunpoint, They Allege
A couple with an infant allege that they were held at gunpoint near Alderpoint in the 4000 block of Rancho Sequoia Drive after the Humboldt County Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) mistook their home for a neighbor’s two days ago. According to the couple who prefer to go by John...
CDFW Cannabis Enforcement Operation in Southern Humboldt Stemmed from a Trinity County Investigation
Yesterday, October 19, officers from both California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) were in Southern Humboldt serving search warrants. While one search warrant in the Rancho Sequoia subdivision was led by the Humboldt County Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), the other search warrants were under the lead of the CDFW officers.
[UPDATE 4 p.m.] Who’s in Charge: Two Agencies Are Serving Search Warrants in Southern Humboldt
Law enforcement officers have been serving search warrants in Southern Humboldt today although we cannot confirm the nature or the lead investigation agency on the enforcement activity. We were first alerted that there was a large law enforcement presence off of Wallan Road, east of Garberville, early this morning, October...
Driver Sought by EPD in Hit and Run Incident that Injured a Local Teen
The Eureka Police Department is looking for information regarding a hit and run incident that occurred at the intersection of Buhne and F street in Eureka on Monday, October 17th around 7 p.m. Paul Culbert said his son Aiden and his friends were riding electric scooters when Aiden, the last...
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 264: $0 for ex murder suspect Kyle Zoellner, Arcata official Brett Watson restrained, jail for Bear River triple-murderer’s mom, Eureka restaurant’s MyPillow controversy, 1925 wrongly-convicted double-murder makes popular podcast, more
Former murder suspect Kyle Zoellner is not getting over $750K for malicious prosecution after a judge overruled a jury, Arcata City Council Member Brett Watson will debate a temporary restraining order from city officials before the Nov. 8 election, the mom of a triple-murderer is going to jail for trying to help her son evade police, the ongoing pilot shortage will probably delay the start of our direct flights to Seattle and Portland, political controversy continues at Tres Chiles Picosos in Eureka after their photo op with the MyPillow guy, the popular true crime podcast Buried Bones covered a Humboldt County man wrongly convicted of a 1925 double murder, yet another local high schooler went to juvie after threatening a school shooting on social media, a trial is underway with allegations a hitman was hired by a gang before a shooting last year at a house in McKinleyville, Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Keidis chatted with Joe Rogan about their Hoopa show, newly-released video shows an ex-local officer firing at suspects through his windshield in Eureka earlier this year, October 16 in Eureka is deemed Sara Bareilles Day after her free show for thousands, event suggestions, and more.
EPD Encourages Parents to Talk About Road Safety with Teen Drivers
In recognition of National Teen Driver Safety Week (October 16- 22), Eureka Police Department encourages teens and their parents to talk about the importance of following the rules of the road and driving responsibly. Car crashes remain the leading cause of death for teens. According to the Insurance Institute for...
Reminder to Waterfowl Hunters: Ocean Ranch Unit is Closed to Hunting and Public Access
Press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) wants to remind waterfowl hunters that its Ocean Ranch Unit in Humboldt County, part of the larger Eel River Wildlife Area, will be closed to all hunting and public access through the end of the year due to heavy construction and habitat work taking place.
Trinity County Warns of Uptick in Rabies
Trinity County has seen a recent uptick in rabies infected wildlife interacting with domestic animals and humans. The Trinity County Rabies Control Program is asking the public to take precautions to avoid exposure. Rabies is a rare but serious disease of the brain caused by the rabies virus. Exposure occurs...
4.2 Rattles Humboldt and Trinity Counties Just in Time for the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill
At 12:55 a.m., a 4.2 earthquake centered about 22 miles southwest of Hayfork shook a few folks in Trinity and in Humboldt County awake. This is just in time for the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill at 10:20 a.m. today. “As part of this drill, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) will also be conducting a test of Humboldt Alert, the county’s emergency notification system. Additionally, for those who have the California MyShake App downloaded on their smartphones, the state will be testing the Earthquake Early Warning System with an alert as part of this drill.”
1 Death, 117 New Cases, Bivalent Boosters Now Available for Children 6 Years and Up
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident in their 40s. No new hospitalizations were reported. An additional 74 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 43 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Tuesday, Oct. 18. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 22,176. An additional 5,246 cases are reported as probable.*
Petroleum Spill in Humboldt Bay
A little before 11 a.m., a unknown amount of petroleum product spilled on Humboldt Bay. According to the Governor’s Office Emergency Services Hazardous Materials Spill Report made about 11:45 a.m., the spill was about 300′ by 100′ at that time. The report notes that the reporting individual...
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, October 21 through Thursday, October 27
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
Where the River Meets the Sky
Outdoor guide and Eel River advocate, Eric Stockwell, shared this incredible photo of the lower Eel River near Fortuna with his Facebook page followers. Eric captioned the photo, “Touch your local water.”. To see our slice of the world through Eric’s eyes, check out his Facebook accounts where he...
Weott Community Residents Under Boil Water Notice Until Further Notice
Customers of the Weott Community Services District (WCSD) are once again under a Boil Water Notice as of 2:30 p.m. on October 21st. WCSD Administrative Manager, Julie Santibanez told us that the district went door to door today informing WCSD customers of the boil water notice as well as posting the notice on the district’s website. The boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.
Hutson meets Redheaded Blackbelt: Roots, Grit and Stubbornness – a Recipe for Muckraking (Another Redheaded Blackbelt Origin Story)
Fair warning, it might seem unusual to get this level of candor from me in writing (as I routinely take the ‘fly on the wall’ approach when doing the news), but here I’m going to tell you why I do this journalism stuff that I do. Mostly, I think I do it because I can’t help myself, and I am convinced that knowledge is a secret weapon greatly undervalued, but entirely attainable. I am naturally curious, and I think I have a pretty good built-in “bullshit detector,” as a wise local English teacher once told me…
Redwood Coast Region Awarded $5 Million Economic Development Planning Grant
Press release from the Arcata Economic Development Corporation:. Arcata Economic Development Corporation (AEDC), a Community Development Financial Institution, Economic Development Corporation and Small Business Lending Center, has been awarded a $5 million grant from the California Community Economic Resilience Fund to support a planning process developing sustainable industries that will create high-quality, accessible jobs for all. As the grant’s Fiscal Agent, AEDC will manage the funds on behalf of the Redwood Coast Region representing Del Norte, Humboldt, Mendocino and Lake Counties, and partner with the California Center for Rural Policy at CalPoly Humboldt who will serve as a Regional Convener to facilitate a diverse leadership collaborative, community engagement and research to inform development of the regional plan.
