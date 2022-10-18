ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

wypr.org

Baltimore City looks to streamline its anti-gun violence program

Baltimore City’s key anti-gun violence prevention program known as Safe Streets is revamping its structure but city council members complained they were left in the dark about the changes before they happened. Safe Streets was rolled out in 2007 and has been run collectively by six different community organizations. But now it’s slated to be taken over by two nonprofits already involved in the program, Catholic Charities and Life Bridges Center for Hope.
wypr.org

BaltCo Schools update: Baltimore Banner reporter Kristen Griffith

We're focusing on Baltimore County today on Midday. Tom's next guest is Kristen Griffith, a former Carroll County Times reporter who currently covers education in Baltimore County for WYPR's partner news organization, The Baltimore Banner. She helps us size up the roster of candidates for the Baltimore County School Board,...
wypr.org

Moore stumps at Morgan State University on HBCU tour

Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for governor, spoke to Morgan State University students after a tour of the school campus in Baltimore City on Thursday. Moore expects to visit all of Maryland’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, often known as HBCUs. He said that one way to ensure Baltimore City thrives economically is to invest in higher education institutions like Morgan State.
wypr.org

Baltimore City Council pushes forward facial recognition tech regulation for police

The use of facial recognition technology, even by police, may be limited in the coming months across Baltimore City. Council members discussed the bill during a public safety committee meeting Wednesday that’s moving forward in the process. Baltimore City Council already curbed the use of facial recognition technology in June 2021 in a moratorium which expires in December.
wypr.org

Baltimore’s Artscape festival moves to the fall, adds new neighborhoods

After more than four years on hiatus, Baltimore's Artscape is slated to return in September 2023. The neighborhood festival transforms vacant lots into a temporary art district for hundreds of artists near the Maryland Institute College of Art, known as MICA. The long-time summer festival, a tradition for more than three decades, will expand next year to the Station North neighborhood, officials said on Thursday.
wypr.org

Johnny Olszewski, Jr, Democratic candidate for Baltimore Co. Exec.

Today on Midday, our focus is on Baltimore County. We begin with another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Johnny Olszewski, Jr., the Democratic Baltimore County Executive who is running for a second term against Republican challenger, former Delegate Pat McDonough. After a...
wypr.org

Spreading love in Baltimore through meditation and mindfulness

Atman Smith, Ali Smith, and Andrés González are co-founders of the Holistic Life Foundation. Their new book, “Let Your Light Shine: How Mindfulness Can Empower Children and Rebuild Communities,” is partly about the systems in Baltimore that make life so challenging for Black and Brown children, partly about the authors’ personal transformations through yoga. The volume tells the stories of the Holistic Life Foundation’s founding and its two-decades working to spread love to at-risk youth.
wypr.org

Baltimore County brokers deal with Comcast to tackle internet dead zones in rural areas

Baltimore County and internet service giant Comcast have inked a 10 year deal that officials said would go a long way towards bringing broadband to rural parts of the county. Negotiating the new agreement took years and was described by one council member as “stuck in quicksand.” The lack of internet, particularly in the Hereford Zone in Northern Baltimore County, became a massive problem during the coronavirus pandemic when schools shut down in-person learning to curb the spread of the virus in 2020.
wypr.org

"Frederick Douglass and John Brown"

Abolitionist "Captain" John Brown made quite an impression on Frederick Douglass when they met. While bound by the same passion, the two men went on to fight to end slavery by very different means. Ric Cottom. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly...
