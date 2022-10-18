Baltimore County and internet service giant Comcast have inked a 10 year deal that officials said would go a long way towards bringing broadband to rural parts of the county. Negotiating the new agreement took years and was described by one council member as “stuck in quicksand.” The lack of internet, particularly in the Hereford Zone in Northern Baltimore County, became a massive problem during the coronavirus pandemic when schools shut down in-person learning to curb the spread of the virus in 2020.

