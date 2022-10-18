Read full article on original website
OPD investigates major crash at 2nd and Harless
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a major crash that occurred this morning near 2nd street and Harless. Drivers should look to avoid the area and find an alternate route this morning. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
This Midland man made the richest 400 Americans list
Forbes recently released its report of the wealthiest 400 people in America. For the first time, a person from Midland, Texas, made the list. And he is 84 years old- proving it's never too late.
Basin Bites: Spitz Mediterranean opens in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – There’s not a ton of Mediterranean food around west Texas but Spitz owner Debra Holt is working to change that. It all started on a vacation to Salt Lake City, Utah with her family. Holt says she stopped in to a Spitz franchise location for lunch and was so impressed with […]
Man who ‘savagely’ attacked spa owner during robbery sentenced to 80 years
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- District Attorney Dusty Gallivan announced that a man who “brutally” attacked a spa owner during a robbery earlier this year was convicted of Aggravated Robbery by an Ector County Jury. 33-year-old Isaac Jackson was sentenced to 80 years in prison. On March 21, Odessa Police responded to Rose Garden Spa to […]
DPS responding to multiple crashes near Midland
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS is responding to two incidents early Friday evening. One is a crash on Highway 191 between Midland and Odessa. DPS says there are no injuries at this time. The other incident is on eastbound I-20 and Loop 250 in Midland. This one is causing...
Suspect steals tips, then hides in nearby hotel, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he stole a purse full of tip money from a local restaurant and then hid in a nearby hotel. Derek Gandarilla, 20, has been charged with Theft and Criminal Trespassing. According to an affidavit, on October 18, officers with the Odessa […]
Local mom almost gives birth on the day of ORMC attack
ODESSA, Texas — On the day of Oct. 3, Megan Wood was scheduled to give birth to her baby at Odessa Regional Medical Center. However, things did not go as planned for her that day. "I was en route to the hospital and then they called and told me...
Woman cut with knife she hid under her pillow amid fight with husband
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted his wife and then injured her with a knife she was holding to defend herself. Cory McCraw. 42, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Interfering with an Emergency Call. According to an affidavit, on October 18, […]
Family of Nathaniel Machuca honors him with balloon release
MIDLAND, Texas — The family of 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca came together on Wednesday night to honor him with a balloon release. It has been six months since Machuca was found dead in Midland. The family gathered at his grave site in Andrews, which is where he is originally from.
Man punches dad, pulls him from wheelchair in fight over medication, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wheelchair bound father in an argument over prescription medication. Santiago Enriquez, 19, has been charged with two counts of Assault, and one count of Injury of a Disabled Person. According to an affidavit, on October 16, officers with the […]
Teen breaks into home, assaults girlfriend, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odesa teen was arrested after police said he allegedly broke into his girlfriend’s home and assaulted her. Caleb Washington, 17, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation, a 2nd degree felony. According to an affidavit, on October 17, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home after someone called […]
City of Midland to begin manhole replacement project
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will begin a manhole replacement project on Oct. 24. Seven manholes will be replaced on Wadley Avenue between N. Garfield and I Street. While the first replacement, which will last around a week, may limit some accessibility at the intersection of Garfield and Wadley, the city says local business access will be maintained at all times during the project.
16-year-old among 4 accused of shooting at undercover police car
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four people were arrested earlier this month after allegedly shooting at an undercover police car that was part of a drug operation. Felix Olivas, 31, has been charged with two counts of Engaging in Criminal Activity, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Theft of a Firearm, and three counts […]
odessapd.com
Caught on Camera - Theft Suspects
Do you recognize these two suspects? A man and a woman did not scan all the items in their cart and stole goods worth $180 from Walmart. If you have any information about this case, please contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS at reference case #22-0015147.
Squatter accused of tearing down vacant home
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he was allegedly found squatting in, and tearing down, a vacant home; the damaged home was found while officers were investigating a series of thefts. Joseph Sosa, 39, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and two […]
‘Not normal behavior’: Midland Good Samaritan urges caution after bizarre roadside encounter near I-20
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After a heart-stopping experience on the shoulder of the road, a Midland man is warning other drivers: beware. Matthew Imholte said he was trying to be a Good Samaritan on Monday by stopping to help a stranded motorist in Midland County. At least, the driver appeared to be stranded, Matthew […]
MPD searching for theft suspects
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 8, the two people pictured below visited Office Depot and filled a duffle bag with about $1,200 worth of merchandise and left the store without paying. […]
Odessa man arrested following drug bust
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars following a drug bust earlier this month. Matthew Rodriguez, 28, has been charged with four drug related charges and one count of possessing a stolen firearm. According to an affidavit, in October, detectives with the Odessa Police Department Intelligence Unit received information that a suspect identified […]
cbs7.com
Two ECISD 6th graders arrested at Wilson and Young Middle School
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday, ECISD police received a report of a shooting threat at Wilson & Young Middle School. Upon investigation, officers discovered the threat was made on Wednesday when two 6th-grade boys told others in the cafeteria that they had a gun in their backpacks. Both boys admitted...
