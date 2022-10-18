Read full article on original website
Related
mystar106.com
Mason City man pleads not guilty to using another person’s credit card multiple times
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of using another person’s credit card multiple times has pleaded not guilty. A criminal complaint accuses 40-year-old Shad Arispe of going into five Mason City businesses on September 18th and presenting a credit card for services without the owner’s consent or knowledge. The victim told police that he did not know the defendant and had lost his wallet in the 700 block of North Washington.
mystar106.com
Mason City man pleads guilty to arson charges
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded guilty to arson charges in connection with a pair of fires in September. The Mason City Police Department says 42-year-old Paige Peyton was arrested after an investigation. Officers responded to a report of a garage fire in the 200 block of 7th Northeast shortly before 10 o’clock on the night of September 1st. The fire had already been extinguished by the time officers arrived.
mystar106.com
Rochester man sentenced after guilty plea for damaging Clear Lake car wash
CLEAR LAKE — A Minnesota man accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to a Clear Lake car wash has received a jail term after pleading guilty. 42-year-old Jerod Boynton of Rochester was charged with second-degree criminal mischief for an incident on August 6th at the Laser Wash at 1010 North 20th Street. A criminal complaint says officers responded to a report of a vehicle falling into a drain and being stuck.
mystar106.com
Ten year prison sentence for Mason City man guilty of convenience store robbery
MASON CITY — It’s ten years in prison for a Mason City man who pleaded guilty to an August convenience store robbery. 39-year-old Pierre Dunson was accused of entering the YesWay store in the 1300 block of 4th Southwest at about 5 o’clock on the evening of August 7th, where he allegedly grabbed the store clerk from behind and choked the clerk. Dunson then ordered the clerk to give him money out of the cash register, threatened the clerk with death if the robbery was reported, and left with more than $300.
kwayradio.com
Wanted Man Arrested in Oelwein
A wanted man in Nebraska was arrested at a storage facility in Oelwein, according to KWWL. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the High and Dry Storage Units on a report of a suspicious vehicle. There they found Christopher Monzu of Omaha. He was arrested on a warrant for a felony controlled substance violation in Nebraska. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
mystar106.com
Charles City man’s vehicular homicide trial in death of Mason City motorist delayed until March
MASON CITY — A Charles City man’s vehicular homicide trial after a crash in late July that killed a Mason City man has been moved from November to March. 58-year-old Timothy Hoy is accused of driving a vehicle late on the night of July 25th near the intersection of 265th and Yarrow Avenue west of Nora Springs in Cerro Gordo County, when he crossed the centerline of the roadway, striking another vehicle, killing the driver, 41-year-old Stephen Miles, and injuring two others.
kchanews.com
Nashua Woman Arrested for Stealing from Food Pantry
A Nashua woman has been charged in connection with a series of food pantry thefts over the summer. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 42-year-old Desteney Olson on charges of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. She was taken into custody on Friday, October 7th, as a result of an investigation into several burglaries at the Nashua Area Food Pantry.
KIMT
Mason City woman charged with Lake Mills burglaries pleads guilty
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over multiple burglaries in Lake Mills. Jennifer Lynn Lindquist, 35 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to one count of ongoing criminal conduct. Two charges of second-degree burglary, two of third-degree burglary, and one of attempted second-degree burglary will likely be dismissed when he is sentenced on November 29.
cgcounty.org
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office
Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
KIMT
Man, 24, arrested after destroying property, including a Corvette, in Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday after a rash of incidents involving damage to property. Austin Mahana, listed as homeless, is being held in the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail on charges of felony criminal mischief and burglary. Court documents state he used a hammer to cause...
Decorah Public Opinion
Reports from the Decorah Police and Winneshiek County Sheriff
Decorah Police responded to a disturbance Oct. 6 at 7:53 a.m. at 501 North Street. After investigation, Police arrested Susan Gossman of Decorah for 3rd degree harassment and trespassing. Gossman was transported to the Winneshiek County Jail. Officers were dispatched to Valley View Drive Oct. 7 at approximately 11:25 p.m....
1650thefan.com
One Hurt in Waterloo Stabbing
One person was injured after a stabbing in Waterloo on Sunday. Police responded to the 200 block of Ankeny St. on a report of a stabbing that actually took place at 318 Wendell Court around 10:30PM. The stabbing victim was transported to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital before being airlifted to the University of Iowa hospitals in Iowa City. Police say the victim’s injuries were serious, but the victim reportedly is in “stable condition.” No arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing. The investigation is continuing.
KIMT
1 injured following 2-vehicle crash in rural Cerro Gordo Co.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - One person was hospitalized Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash in rural Cerro Gordo County. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 5:28 p.m. at 190th St. and Indigo Ave. when a truck driven by Jordan Thompson, 20, of Thornton, struck a grain trailer driven by Scott Watson, 31, of Mason City.
iheart.com
Fmr. Northwood Elementary Vice Principal Placed on Leave
The former assistant principal at Hilton's Northwood Elementary School has been placed on administrative leave from her current job as principal at the Village Elementary School. An email from Hilton Central Superintendent Kasey Kosiorek does not say why Kelley O'Connel-Byrne was taken off the job, but she served as Northwood...
KIMT
Britt lottery ticket means $25,000 for Bremer County man
CLIVE, Iowa – A Bremer County man has won $25,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game. Jason Thoren, 43 of Tripoli, claimed the second top prize in the “The Perfect Gift” scratch game, buying his winning ticket at the Casey’s General Store in Britt. “My face...
kiow.com
Forest City Area Fire Leads to One Fatality
Around 2:20am on Sunday morning, a fire broke out in a home in the Forest City area. Forest City fire crews responded to a call at 19962 368th Street where they found Kevin and Maria Thorsheim, two of the three residents outside the flaming structure, according to Forest City Fire Chief Nathan Nelson.
KIMT
Cresco man is $20,000 Iowa Lottery winner
CLIVE, Iowa – A Howard County man is $20,000 richer after winning the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Word Search” InstaPlay game. Dustin Chatfield of Cresco bought his winning ticket at Cresco Mart on Second Avenue SW and claimed his prize Wednesday at the Mason City regional office of the Iowa Lottery.
kchanews.com
Former Kmart Building in Charles City Purchased Locally
The former Kmart property in Charles City has been purchased locally. The sale of the building and adjacent parking lot was announced in June and Paul Rottinghaus, President of Zip’s AW Direct in New Hampton, says the company officially took ownership August 1st. Rottinghaus says they haven’t begun a...
kiow.com
Local Grain Bin Catches Fire
Area farmers are in the process of drying grains harvested from the fields and one of these grain dryers caught fire on Wednesday. Local fire departments were called to the scene according to Forest City Fire Chief Nathan Nelson. The blaze took a few hours to get under control and...
KIMT
$6.5 million Charles City business expansion gets state assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa – Cambrex is getting state help with its expansion plans in Floyd County. The company plans to add 9,000 square feet to its existing Charles city facility. The expansion will include a new quality control laboratory and administrative space and represents a $6.5 million capital investment. Cambrex says it expected to create 40 jobs, of which 39 are incented at a qualifying wage of $20.58 per hour.
Comments / 0