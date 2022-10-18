Read full article on original website
Related
mystar106.com
Iowa water problems remain five decades after passage of landmark law
IOWA CITY — Tuesday marked 50 years since passage of the federal Clean Water Act, a landmark environmental law which created the first national standards for water quality. It stemmed from public outcry over widespread pollution from cities and industry. University of Iowa law professor Shannon Roesler says there...
mystar106.com
Bird flu confirmed in Dallas County, first case since May
DES MOINES — Bird flu has been confirmed in a domestic flock of birds in central Iowa. It’s the 20th site in Iowa where bird flu has been confirmed this year and the first case reported in the state since May. State officials say there were 48 birds in the flock in Dallas County and all have been killed to prevent the spread of the virus.
mystar106.com
September’s median price for an Iowa home sale: $225,000
DES MOINES — Data from the Iowa Association of Realtors indicates the number of existing home sales in Iowa continues to decline and the overall prices for Iowa homes sold remain well above last year’s levels. The median price for an Iowa home sold in September was $225,009....
mystar106.com
Iowa’s unemployment rate slightly higher in September
DES MOINES — Iowa’s unemployment rate rose slightly in the month of September. The rate increased a tenth of a percentage point to 2.7%, but that’s lower than the rate of 4.1% from a year ago. The state’s overall labor force participation rate held steady at 67.7%....
mystar106.com
Monday final day to pre-register to vote in 2022 General Election
MASON CITY — Monday is the final day for north-central Iowans to pre-register to vote in the 2022 General Election. To register to vote, you must be: 18 years old by election day; be a United States citizen and an Iowa resident; not been convicted of a felony, or if you have, you’ve had your voting rights restored; not have been judged mentally incompetent by a court of law; and given up your right to vote in any other place.
mystar106.com
Despite drought, expert says fall is good tree planting time
DES MOINES — A tree expert in the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the abnormally dry conditions throughout the state make this fall a good time to plant a tree. “I really like planting trees in the fall, especially when we have years like this past year with drought conditions,” says Emma Hanigan, the urban forestry coordinator at the DNR. “This gives them a little bit of a leg up when they’re going into spring.”
mystar106.com
With all the fierce storms, should utilities be buried underground?
CEDAR RAPIDS — Recent events like Hurricane Ian hitting the southeastern U.S. and the derechos in the Midwest have prompted some to ask if it’s better to bury power and communication lines underground versus hanging them above ground on utility poles. Rod Pritchard, a spokesman for ITC Midwest,...
mystar106.com
Charles City man’s vehicular homicide trial in death of Mason City motorist delayed until March
MASON CITY — A Charles City man’s vehicular homicide trial after a crash in late July that killed a Mason City man has been moved from November to March. 58-year-old Timothy Hoy is accused of driving a vehicle late on the night of July 25th near the intersection of 265th and Yarrow Avenue west of Nora Springs in Cerro Gordo County, when he crossed the centerline of the roadway, striking another vehicle, killing the driver, 41-year-old Stephen Miles, and injuring two others.
mystar106.com
Mason City woman accused of Lake Mills burglaries pleads guilty to ongoing criminal conduct
LAKE MILLS — A Mason City woman has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors after being charged with multiple burglaries in Lake Mills. A criminal complaint says 35-year-old Jennifer Lindquist was accused of stealing two microphones worth a total of $1300 from Asbury United Methodist Church, was caught burglarizing a vehicle in the 200 block of North Mills Street, and repeatedly robbed a home in the 200 block of South Lake Street between January 9th and March 1st.
mystar106.com
Mason City man pleads not guilty to using another person’s credit card multiple times
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of using another person’s credit card multiple times has pleaded not guilty. A criminal complaint accuses 40-year-old Shad Arispe of going into five Mason City businesses on September 18th and presenting a credit card for services without the owner’s consent or knowledge. The victim told police that he did not know the defendant and had lost his wallet in the 700 block of North Washington.
mystar106.com
Mason City man pleads guilty to arson charges
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded guilty to arson charges in connection with a pair of fires in September. The Mason City Police Department says 42-year-old Paige Peyton was arrested after an investigation. Officers responded to a report of a garage fire in the 200 block of 7th Northeast shortly before 10 o’clock on the night of September 1st. The fire had already been extinguished by the time officers arrived.
Comments / 0