mystar106.com
Rochester man sentenced after guilty plea for damaging Clear Lake car wash
CLEAR LAKE — A Minnesota man accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to a Clear Lake car wash has received a jail term after pleading guilty. 42-year-old Jerod Boynton of Rochester was charged with second-degree criminal mischief for an incident on August 6th at the Laser Wash at 1010 North 20th Street. A criminal complaint says officers responded to a report of a vehicle falling into a drain and being stuck.
mystar106.com
Mason City man pleads not guilty to using another person’s credit card multiple times
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of using another person’s credit card multiple times has pleaded not guilty. A criminal complaint accuses 40-year-old Shad Arispe of going into five Mason City businesses on September 18th and presenting a credit card for services without the owner’s consent or knowledge. The victim told police that he did not know the defendant and had lost his wallet in the 700 block of North Washington.
mystar106.com
Mason City woman accused of Lake Mills burglaries pleads guilty to ongoing criminal conduct
LAKE MILLS — A Mason City woman has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors after being charged with multiple burglaries in Lake Mills. A criminal complaint says 35-year-old Jennifer Lindquist was accused of stealing two microphones worth a total of $1300 from Asbury United Methodist Church, was caught burglarizing a vehicle in the 200 block of North Mills Street, and repeatedly robbed a home in the 200 block of South Lake Street between January 9th and March 1st.
KIMT
Parents to stand trial for head injury to Charles City baby
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two young Floyd County parents arrested for severe injuries to their baby are pleading not guilty. Ezekiel Larson, 22 of Charles City, and Madison Geerts, 19 of Charles City, are both charged with child endangerment causing serious injury. Law enforcement says Larson was the only...
mystar106.com
Charles City man’s vehicular homicide trial in death of Mason City motorist delayed until March
MASON CITY — A Charles City man’s vehicular homicide trial after a crash in late July that killed a Mason City man has been moved from November to March. 58-year-old Timothy Hoy is accused of driving a vehicle late on the night of July 25th near the intersection of 265th and Yarrow Avenue west of Nora Springs in Cerro Gordo County, when he crossed the centerline of the roadway, striking another vehicle, killing the driver, 41-year-old Stephen Miles, and injuring two others.
KIMT
Man, 24, arrested after destroying property, including a Corvette, in Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday after a rash of incidents involving damage to property. Austin Mahana, listed as homeless, is being held in the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail on charges of felony criminal mischief and burglary. Court documents state he used a hammer to cause...
mystar106.com
Ten year prison sentence for Mason City man guilty of convenience store robbery
MASON CITY — It’s ten years in prison for a Mason City man who pleaded guilty to an August convenience store robbery. 39-year-old Pierre Dunson was accused of entering the YesWay store in the 1300 block of 4th Southwest at about 5 o’clock on the evening of August 7th, where he allegedly grabbed the store clerk from behind and choked the clerk. Dunson then ordered the clerk to give him money out of the cash register, threatened the clerk with death if the robbery was reported, and left with more than $300.
cgcounty.org
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office
Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
algonaradio.com
Humboldt County Man Charged in Insurance Investigation
–A Humboldt County man is facing a pair of felony charges following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division. According to a release from the IID, 21-year-old Cole Bryant Anderson of Rutland was arrested earlier this month on charges of Fraudulent Submissions and Forgery, both Class D Felonies. According to...
kchanews.com
Nashua Woman Arrested for Stealing from Food Pantry
A Nashua woman has been charged in connection with a series of food pantry thefts over the summer. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 42-year-old Desteney Olson on charges of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. She was taken into custody on Friday, October 7th, as a result of an investigation into several burglaries at the Nashua Area Food Pantry.
KIMT
1 injured following 2-vehicle crash in rural Cerro Gordo Co.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - One person was hospitalized Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash in rural Cerro Gordo County. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 5:28 p.m. at 190th St. and Indigo Ave. when a truck driven by Jordan Thompson, 20, of Thornton, struck a grain trailer driven by Scott Watson, 31, of Mason City.
KIMT
Consecutive sentences handed down for Mason City killing
MASON CITY, Iowa – A little more than a year after shooting someone in Mason City, a Chicago man is sentenced to prison. Jelani Armon Faulk, 26, was given three consecutive 15-year sentences Tuesday, putting him behind bars for up to 45 years. Faulk pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter,...
kiow.com
Forest City Area Fire Leads to One Fatality
Around 2:20am on Sunday morning, a fire broke out in a home in the Forest City area. Forest City fire crews responded to a call at 19962 368th Street where they found Kevin and Maria Thorsheim, two of the three residents outside the flaming structure, according to Forest City Fire Chief Nathan Nelson.
KIMT
Britt lottery ticket means $25,000 for Bremer County man
CLIVE, Iowa – A Bremer County man has won $25,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game. Jason Thoren, 43 of Tripoli, claimed the second top prize in the “The Perfect Gift” scratch game, buying his winning ticket at the Casey’s General Store in Britt. “My face...
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
kiow.com
Local Grain Bin Catches Fire
Area farmers are in the process of drying grains harvested from the fields and one of these grain dryers caught fire on Wednesday. Local fire departments were called to the scene according to Forest City Fire Chief Nathan Nelson. The blaze took a few hours to get under control and...
kchanews.com
Former Kmart Building in Charles City Purchased Locally
The former Kmart property in Charles City has been purchased locally. The sale of the building and adjacent parking lot was announced in June and Paul Rottinghaus, President of Zip’s AW Direct in New Hampton, says the company officially took ownership August 1st. Rottinghaus says they haven’t begun a...
KCCI.com
Northern Iowa community comes together to revitalize lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — Fall is a great time to go fishing in Iowa. A popular destination in Northern Iowa is working hard to ensure there are fish for generations to come. About 115 miles north of Des Moines is a beach with waves crashing on shore: Clear Lake.
KIMT
North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to meth crime
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty to dealing meth. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation near Osage on June 15. Law enforcement says a drug detection K9 was brought to the scene and indicated there was a controlled substance on the passenger side of the vehicle.
KIMT
Cresco man is $20,000 Iowa Lottery winner
CLIVE, Iowa – A Howard County man is $20,000 richer after winning the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Word Search” InstaPlay game. Dustin Chatfield of Cresco bought his winning ticket at Cresco Mart on Second Avenue SW and claimed his prize Wednesday at the Mason City regional office of the Iowa Lottery.
