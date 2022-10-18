Candidates should talk about crime in full context

Candidates in the November election have raised crime as a critical issue. But their statements ignore basic facts. Consider these four facts about crime in America today.

First, the violent crime rate as measured by the FBI is historically low. Throughout the 1990s, the violent crime rate in the U.S. ranged from 523 to 758 violent crimes per 100,000 people. At the end of last year, the violent crime rate in the U.S. was 395 violent crimes per 100,000. The violent crime rate in Washington State was 293 per 100,000.

Second, neither Congress nor the Washington legislature can reduce levels of crime by getting tough on criminals. The most effective measures are prevention-based strategies at the community level. Communities can control crime by addressing neighborhood conditions that foster crime.

Third, police are a reactive force, responding to crimes after they occur by pursuing and apprehending suspects. Virtually every study examining the impact of police on levels of crime show that increasing the size of a police force does little to reduce crime. It’s impact only reduces the public’s fear of crime.

Finally, since the 1980s political leaders have launched at least three major wars on crime. All promoted get-tough policies that didn’t reduce crime in our cities, states or the nation. Their only impact was filling our prisons to exponential levels.

“Getting tough” on crime as an issue in this election will be getting it wrong.

George Bridges, Belfair