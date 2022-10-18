Why I've turned away from the Republican party

I was raised Republican. They advocated for “fiscal conservancy,” which meant reducing the deficit, among other things. As I went through adulthood the platform changed, and so then did I.

I watched trickle-down economics, which sounded like a good idea back in Reagan years, not work. And so what did the Republicans do? Tried it again under Trump.

Slowly I saw the Republican platform become “win at all costs” and otherwise devoid of anything sensible. As I listened to the Democrats platform, it appeared far more sound.

Our democracy is over 200 years old and elections have determined who our leaders will be. I’ve watched in dismay as my old party espouses The Big Lie and wants to have their own autocracy by changing who can vote and making it hard for groups of voters who will vote mostly for Democrats. I watch in disbelief at the January 6 insurrection, and still hear most Republican leaders call that a tourist visit. Lastly, with Roe overturned, we are headed for the dark days of back alley abortions.

I am voting mostly for Democrats.

Charlie Michel, Bremerton