Greenville News

SC High School Football Media Poll Week 9: Hanna up to No. 4, 13 Upstate SC teams ranked

By Joe Dandron, Greenville News


 3 days ago
The South Carolina Prep Football Media Poll has been released. This week, heading in to Week 9 of the SCHSL football season, 13 Upstate-area teams are ranked across the high school league's five classifications. Most notably, T.L. Hanna has risen to No. 4 in Class AAAAA after defeating Hillcrest last week in a 14-13 thriller.

Among the other teams that are ranked are Dorman, which received one first-place vote. Gaffney is No. 6 in AAAAA, Hillcrest has fallen from the No. 2 spot to No. 6 in the newest ranking and Byrnes is 10th in the classification. Spartanburg received votes but it is on the outside looking in.

Lexington (7-1, 3-0 Region 4-AAAAA) will play Dutch Fork (No. 1 in AAAAA) to close out the regular season. The Wildcats have had a strong year and are up to the No. 3 slot in Class AAAAA as well.

In Class AAAA Greenville and Westside cracked the top 10 and in AAA Daniel, Powdersville and Belton-Honea Path are all in the top 10 too. Class AA is all teams from the midlands and low country -- not a single Upstate team is ranked in that classification. In Class A, all three Greenville County private schools are ranked. But Johnsonville (11 first place votes) has the top spot.

Here are the full rankings for each SCHSL classification, as voted on by the media:

Class AAAAA

1. Dutch Fork (17)

2. Dorman (1)

3. Lexington

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Gaffney

6. Hillcrest (1)

7. Summerville

8. Sumter

9. Fort Dorchester

10. Byrnes

Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, Blythewood, River Bluff, Clover, Ashley Ridge

Class AAAA

1. South Florence (16)

2. A.C. Flora (2)

3. West Florence

4. Northwestern

5. Catawba Ridge (1)

6. Ridge View

7. South Pointe

8. Greenville

9. James Island

10. Westside

Others receiving votes: Hartsville, Lucy Beckham, Wilson

Class AAA

1. Daniel (18)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Powdersville

5. Beaufort

6. Belton-Honea Path

7. Camden

8. Loris

9. Gilbert

10. Hanahan

Others receiving votes: Chester, Seneca, Manning, Brookland-Cayce, Crestwood

Class AA

1. Oceanside Collegiate (14)

2. Barnwell (4)

3. Abbeville

4. Woodland

5. Gray

6. Marion

7. Strom Thurmond

8. Saluda (1)

9. Buford

10. Andrew Jackson

Others receiving votes: Andrews, Silver Bluff, Fairfield Central, Wade Hampton

Class A

1. Johnsonville (11)

2. Christ Church (4)

3. Lewisville

4. St. Joe’s

5. Estill (3)

6. Southside Christian (1)

7. Calhoun County

8. Lake View

9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

10. Baptist Hill

Others receiving votes: Lamar, Whale Branch, Whitmire, Cross

Voters this week: Sam Albuquerque (Spartanburg Herald-Journal), Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Travis Boland (Times & Democrat), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News) Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Prep RedZone/Cola Daily), Cody Estremera (Greenwood Index Journal), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Gene Knight (WRHI) James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone/HSSR), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)

Joe Dandron covers high school and local sports for The Greenville News. Follow him on Twitter: @JoeMDandron and contact him by email with questions, story tips, stats and scores at jdandron@gannett.com. You can support his work by subscribing to The Greenville News at greenvillenews.com/subscribe.

Community Policy