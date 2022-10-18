Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Oregon
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Drazan and Kotek were in a close race for Oregon governor. Did the final debate change things?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday night on KGW, the three candidates for Oregon governor met for their fourth and final debate before Election Day. Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson got one last chance to make their case to Oregon voters. The candidates had an...
Report ranks best colleges and universities in Oregon
When it comes to the best colleges and universities in Oregon, a new report says the private schools take the cake.
theolafmessenger.com
Oregon: land of hard drugs and good times?
In the last two years, Oregon has become famous for being the only state in the U.S. to decriminalize all hard drugs. Ballot measure 110 decriminalized the possession and use of small amounts of all drugs including, but not limited to: cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, methamphetamine, and LSD. The law also included measures for supporting addiction recovery centers. However, since the passing of the measure, there’s been a dramatic increase in overdoses and overall drug abuse in the state. This has led many to believe that the law put in place was a mistake and needs to be repealed. According to the Oregon Capital Chronicle’, the amount of overdoses in Oregon have increased from 280 in 2019 to 739 within the last year. Many Republicans in the state see these statistics as evidence of its ineffectiveness, and want to repeal the law— bringing Oregon back in line with the greater federal stance on hard drugs.
Slavery is on the ballot for Oregon voters, in 4 other US states
More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery.
Interest groups behind misleading ‘Oregon voter guide’ face complaint of campaign finance violations
An Oregon voter has filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office alleging that public employee unions, Democrats and their political allies violated state campaign finance and ad disclosure rules with the design and funding of their official-looking website, “The Oregon Voter Guide.”. Brian Bishop, CEO of...
philomathnews.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Oregon
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Tripadvisor names these Oregon and Washington beaches among the top in the U.S.
Summer might be over, but beach days can happen at any time of the year.
KTVZ
What manufacturing workers make in Oregon
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
focushillsboro.com
Road And Bridge Safety In Southern Oregon Is Brought To Our Attention By The Great Oregon Shakeout
People all across the world are participating in a drill called the Great Oregon ShakeOut to rehearse how to protect themselves in the event of an earthquake. A little less than half a million residents of the state of Oregon have signed up to take part in this year’s Great ShakeOut drill, which will begin at 10:20 a.m. local time on the 20th of October.
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
I you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Oregon, this article is definitely for your. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
US forest service worker arrested over planned Oregon burn
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested this week by a county sheriff after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores simmering tensions over management of federal lands in rural, conservative eastern Oregon. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles (480 kilometers) southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock. Rick Snodgrass, the U.S. Forest Service “burn boss,” was arrested Wednesday and transported to the Grant County Jail, where he was conditionally released, District Attorney Jim Carpenter said in a statement. Carpenter warned that Snodgrass’ federal employment “will not protect him if it is determined that he acted recklessly.”
kezi.com
OSU researchers find possible “universal” COVID-19 treatment
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Researchers from Oregon State University and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute may have found a way to stop multiple variants of COVID-19 with one treatment, OSU announced Tuesday. According to OSU, researchers at the university and TBRI were able to prompt mice to produce proteins that can...
WWEEK
Oregon Ranks Worst in Nation for Prevalence of Mental Illness
For the past nine years, a Virginia nonprofit has used nationwide survey data to measure the prevalence of mental illness and access to care in every state. And for the past nine years, Oregon has done abysmally. It has ranked in the bottom three most of those years. In what...
KXL
Oregon Sheriff Arrests U.S. Forest Service Employee Over Prescribed Burn
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A sheriff has arrested a U.S. Forest Service employee in rural, conservative eastern Oregon after a prescribed burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores tensions simmering in eastern Oregon over management of federal lands. That tension...
Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. “He called me,” former Rep. Brian Clem said haltingly as he tried to compose himself. “I went to his home. This is about a month ago. He had a broken belt. Luckily, the belt broke or he wouldn’t be here.” The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan. The race is tighter this year in this blue state because unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former veteran Democratic lawmaker, is also on the ballot.
KDRV
Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114
MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
klcc.org
Measure 111 would make Oregon the first state to guarantee access to health care
In November, Oregon voters will decide whether to amend the state’s constitution to create a new fundamental right for everyone living here: access to affordable health care. The language of the measure is simple. It states: “It is the obligation of the state to ensure that every resident of...
Collared wolf OR-88 killed in Oregon; $11.5K reward offered
A collared wolf in the Lookout Mountain pack was shot and killed earlier this month in northeast Oregon and police are seeking the public’s help to find the person or people responsible. On Oct. 3, state Fish and Wildlife troopers received information from the agency that a collared female...
opb.org
Measure 112 would remove slavery, involuntary servitude provision of Oregon Constitution
The Oregon Constitution prohibits slavery and involuntary servitude, unless it is a punishment for a crime. If passed, Measure 112 would remove that exception. “Slavery and servitude is still in our Oregon Constitution, which is sad in the day and age that we live in that we have to literally go through these steps in order to still get rid of that old language from the past that’s been haunting us for decades,” said Troy Ramsey, volunteer with the Measure 112 campaign.
