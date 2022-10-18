ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Dolly Parton’s Family Album: Get to Know the Country Star’s 11 Siblings

9 to 5! Dolly Rebecca Parton is a country music legend with an iconic platinum blonde hairdo — and one of 11 siblings. The “Jolene” singer was born on January 19, 1946, to Avie Lee Parton and Robert Lee Parton and rose to fame in the 1960s through various solo records and duets with Porter Wagoner including “The Last Thing on My Mind.”
Dolly Parton Releases Statement On The Passing Of Her “Sister” Loretta Lynn: “She Was A Wonderful Human Being, Had Millions Of Fans And I’m One Of Them”

From one country queen to another. The iconic country legend Loretta Lynn passed away earlier this morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Her family confirmed she died peacefully in her sleep, and the tributes to one of the greatest musicians to ever do it have been pouring in.
Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrate 30th Wedding Anniversary With Photo Tributes

Love is in the air for Barack and Michelle Obama! On Monday, the former POTUS and FLOTUS celebrated 30 years of marriage with sweet social media posts. “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama! ❤️😘,” the Becoming author wrote next to a carousel of pictures that start with her and Barack smiling on the beach, followed by their names written in a heart with sand. The producer also shared a throwback picture from their wedding day.
Carrie Underwood shares her 7-year-old son is starting to realize his mom is famous

What’s it like to have a mother who’s a superstar?. Carrie Underwood says her older son, Isaiah, is just starting to be able to answer that question. “I feel like, Isaiah, who’s seven and a half, he’s becoming more aware that it's not normal,” she told Sheinelle Jones in an interview that aired on TODAY Oct. 14 from Greenville, South Carolina, where the singer’s "Denim & Rhinestones Tour" kicks off Oct 15.
Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with 4-Month-Old Grandson Frankie

Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma in May when son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed son Frank Michael Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a grandma. The former daytime host, 69, posted a cozy photo on Instagram Thursday where she's sitting in an armchair in a robe with her dog on her lap and grandson Frank Michael sleeping against her chest. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," she captioned the sweet photo. The 4-month-old is the first...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Urge Fans to Join 2023 Habitat for Humanity Build

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood aren’t just one of the biggest power couples in country music. They’re also major philanthropists. Both Brooks and Yearwood have donated hefty amounts and money and time to charity over the years. For the past decade, Brooks and Yearwood have been heavily involved with Habitat for Humanity. Now, they’re inviting their fans to get involved.
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’

Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
