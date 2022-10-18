ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Mesabi Tribune

Two current House members, Igo and Sandstede, square off for District 07A

When a panel of judges released new boundaries for state legislative and congressional districts in February it created an interesting house race in northern Minnesota — two current state representatives against each other, seeking election in a new district made up of parts of both of their former districts. Rep. Julie Sandstede, a Democrat currently serving the soon to be former District 06A and Republican Spencer Igo, currently the District 05B representative, are looking to represent the brand new House District 07A which includes western...
