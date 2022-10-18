When a panel of judges released new boundaries for state legislative and congressional districts in February it created an interesting house race in northern Minnesota — two current state representatives against each other, seeking election in a new district made up of parts of both of their former districts. Rep. Julie Sandstede, a Democrat currently serving the soon to be former District 06A and Republican Spencer Igo, currently the District 05B representative, are looking to represent the brand new House District 07A which includes western...

