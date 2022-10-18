Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hair Raising Haunts In The Miami Valley This Halloween!DONNA STERLINGPiqua, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
City of Piqua allows rezoning, special use permit
PIQUA – Tuesday, the Piqua City Commissioners took the resolution involving the zoning amendment to the 663-acre land along North County Road 25A off the table and subsequently withdrew the resolution from the agenda. The land is set to be rezoned to I2 – heavy industrial which along with...
miamivalleytoday.com
Council hears from Operation Veteran, Caregiver Support
TROY — During the public comment section of Monday’s Troy City Council meeting, Valerie Mullikin, director of Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support, spoke on her organization’s plan to create a Suicide Prevention Coalition. “We established to assist veterans, their caregivers, and their families in connecting to the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Council OKs grant application, reappropriations
TROY — Troy City Council authorized the director of public service and safety to submit a grant application for the Experiment Farm Road resurfacing project. “The city may qualify for a grant up to $699,948 for this project which has a current estimate of approximately $1.2 million,” said Samuel Pierce, third-ward council member.
miamivalleytoday.com
UVCC donates to Operation Cover-Up
UVCC School Resource Officer Chase Underwood thanked UVCC students, Friday, Oct. 21, for their participation in Operation Cover-Up. This is the 31st year of Operation Cover-Up, ran by the sheriff’s office and Sunset Cleaners, which collects coats, hats, and gloves for Miami County children. Miami County Sheriff David Duchak...
Daily Advocate
Commissioners talk installing roundabout, Law Library
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss installing a roundabout, transportation, and the Law Library. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. A Letter of Support to the Ohio Department of Transportation was approved to be submitted. The letter is to...
Daily Advocate
City takes step to clear homeless encampment
GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville is taking steps to clean up “unsanitary conditions” under the Martha Benkert Memorial Bridge on South Broadway. The area along the Tecumseh Trail and Greenville Creek has become a refuge for homeless people in the city. The city erected a notice...
miamivalleytoday.com
MU accepting donations for Angel Fund
WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Exempted Village School District is currently accepting donations for its “Angel Fund,” which provides school breakfast or lunch for students who don’t have funds available on their lunch accounts. “We have a lunch account that we call the Angel Fund,” district...
miamivalleytoday.com
Edison hosts November, December STNA classes
TROY — Edison State Community College will host two State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training sessions, with one starting in November and another in December. Offered through Edison State at Troy, this accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.
Daily Advocate
Council hears proposal for new fire truck
GREENVILLE — Will the Greenville Fire Department get a new vehicle? Greenville City Council will need to answer that question by the end of the month if they want to save six percent on the cost. The council is expected to hold a special meeting next week to discuss the issue.
Sidney Daily News
Local attorney buys house for party’s headquarters
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Democrat Party has a new, permanent home in Sidney. Tom Kerrigan, who has been an attorney for 40 years and staunch Democrat, purchased the house at 214 N. Ohio Ave. for the party to use. “I purchased the house last month,” said Kerrigan. “I...
dayton.com
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
miamivalleytoday.com
‘Take Flight’ sculpture to be delivered to WACO
TROY — WACO Air Museum will receive Clint Hansen’s sculpture to its new home on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022,. “Take Flight” sat outside Dungan & LeFevre Law Offices as part of the “Sculptures on the Square” program in 2021. In a joint effort, Dungan &...
dayton.com
First-ever festival all about soup coming to Dayton next month
A festival all about soup is coming to downtown Dayton next month. The first-ever Dayton Soup Fest, presented by The Pizza Bandit, Kungfu BBQ and The Forking Pierogi, will be held at the Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will feature...
miamivalleytoday.com
Rotary hosts annual Election Day drive-thru dinner
PIQUA — The Piqua Rotary Club is offering their annual Election Day Dinner drive-thru service again this year on Election Day. The event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the parking lot of Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home from 4-6:30 p.m. Co-Chairs Jim McMaken and Kelly Meckstroth...
Police called to fight on RTA vehicle
Correction: An earlier edition of this article listed the incorrect location for the fight. The fight happened on an RTA vehicle. This error has been corrected. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to break up a large fight in Dayton Thursday afternoon. According to an RTA spokesperson, several kids got into a fight on […]
miamivalleytoday.com
TFBT hosts fall family event
TROY — Members of the Troy City Schools’ The Future Begins Today Club (TFBT) held their annual orientation and fall family event at Lost Creek Reserve on Monday, Oct. 17. The Future Begins Today is a non-profit organization that supports nurturing, mentoring and scholarship programs for students in Troy. It was established more than 25 years ago, by local philanthropists, business leaders and educators.
‘Here to serve’: 2022 breaks records at Dayton Fire Department
Brad French with the Dayton Fire Department said he expects 2022 to hit well over 40,000 incidents, beating the former top year by more than 2,000.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy-Hayner Cultural Center hosts Boo Bash 2022
TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to host a family Halloween event, Boo Bash 2022, on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1–4 p.m. The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. The Boo Bash is a family event that includes games, crafts, refreshments...
Carlisle fire chief: Search for aircraft that reportedly went down in pond to resume Friday morning
CARLISLE — The search for an aircraft that reportedly went down in a pond at a quarry just off Central Avenue is to resume using sonar at first light Friday morning, Carlisle Fire Chief Jeremy Lane told News Center 7. A reported witness described the aircraft as a glider.
City of Springfield to hold halloween costume contest; How to enter your child
The City of Springfield is holding a kids halloween costume contest this spooky season, according to the City of Springfield, Ohio- Governments’ social media page. The winner of the contest will be announced on Monday, Oct. 31., the city spokesperson said. To enter the contest, participants must like the...
Comments / 0