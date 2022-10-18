ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipp City, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

City of Piqua allows rezoning, special use permit

PIQUA – Tuesday, the Piqua City Commissioners took the resolution involving the zoning amendment to the 663-acre land along North County Road 25A off the table and subsequently withdrew the resolution from the agenda. The land is set to be rezoned to I2 – heavy industrial which along with...
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Council hears from Operation Veteran, Caregiver Support

TROY — During the public comment section of Monday’s Troy City Council meeting, Valerie Mullikin, director of Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support, spoke on her organization’s plan to create a Suicide Prevention Coalition. “We established to assist veterans, their caregivers, and their families in connecting to the...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy Council OKs grant application, reappropriations

TROY — Troy City Council authorized the director of public service and safety to submit a grant application for the Experiment Farm Road resurfacing project. “The city may qualify for a grant up to $699,948 for this project which has a current estimate of approximately $1.2 million,” said Samuel Pierce, third-ward council member.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

UVCC donates to Operation Cover-Up

UVCC School Resource Officer Chase Underwood thanked UVCC students, Friday, Oct. 21, for their participation in Operation Cover-Up. This is the 31st year of Operation Cover-Up, ran by the sheriff’s office and Sunset Cleaners, which collects coats, hats, and gloves for Miami County children. Miami County Sheriff David Duchak...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Commissioners talk installing roundabout, Law Library

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss installing a roundabout, transportation, and the Law Library. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. A Letter of Support to the Ohio Department of Transportation was approved to be submitted. The letter is to...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

City takes step to clear homeless encampment

GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville is taking steps to clean up “unsanitary conditions” under the Martha Benkert Memorial Bridge on South Broadway. The area along the Tecumseh Trail and Greenville Creek has become a refuge for homeless people in the city. The city erected a notice...
GREENVILLE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

MU accepting donations for Angel Fund

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Exempted Village School District is currently accepting donations for its “Angel Fund,” which provides school breakfast or lunch for students who don’t have funds available on their lunch accounts. “We have a lunch account that we call the Angel Fund,” district...
WEST MILTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Edison hosts November, December STNA classes

TROY — Edison State Community College will host two State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training sessions, with one starting in November and another in December. Offered through Edison State at Troy, this accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.
TROY, OH
Daily Advocate

Council hears proposal for new fire truck

GREENVILLE — Will the Greenville Fire Department get a new vehicle? Greenville City Council will need to answer that question by the end of the month if they want to save six percent on the cost. The council is expected to hold a special meeting next week to discuss the issue.
GREENVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Local attorney buys house for party’s headquarters

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Democrat Party has a new, permanent home in Sidney. Tom Kerrigan, who has been an attorney for 40 years and staunch Democrat, purchased the house at 214 N. Ohio Ave. for the party to use. “I purchased the house last month,” said Kerrigan. “I...
SIDNEY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

‘Take Flight’ sculpture to be delivered to WACO

TROY — WACO Air Museum will receive Clint Hansen’s sculpture to its new home on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022,. “Take Flight” sat outside Dungan & LeFevre Law Offices as part of the “Sculptures on the Square” program in 2021. In a joint effort, Dungan &...
TROY, OH
dayton.com

First-ever festival all about soup coming to Dayton next month

A festival all about soup is coming to downtown Dayton next month. The first-ever Dayton Soup Fest, presented by The Pizza Bandit, Kungfu BBQ and The Forking Pierogi, will be held at the Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will feature...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Rotary hosts annual Election Day drive-thru dinner

PIQUA — The Piqua Rotary Club is offering their annual Election Day Dinner drive-thru service again this year on Election Day. The event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the parking lot of Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home from 4-6:30 p.m. Co-Chairs Jim McMaken and Kelly Meckstroth...
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

Police called to fight on RTA vehicle

Correction: An earlier edition of this article listed the incorrect location for the fight. The fight happened on an RTA vehicle. This error has been corrected. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to break up a large fight in Dayton Thursday afternoon. According to an RTA spokesperson, several kids got into a fight on […]
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

TFBT hosts fall family event

TROY — Members of the Troy City Schools’ The Future Begins Today Club (TFBT) held their annual orientation and fall family event at Lost Creek Reserve on Monday, Oct. 17. The Future Begins Today is a non-profit organization that supports nurturing, mentoring and scholarship programs for students in Troy. It was established more than 25 years ago, by local philanthropists, business leaders and educators.
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center hosts Boo Bash 2022

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to host a family Halloween event, Boo Bash 2022, on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1–4 p.m. The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. The Boo Bash is a family event that includes games, crafts, refreshments...
TROY, OH

