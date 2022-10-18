The Commanders are a football team “with football issues, and that should more than suffice,” except it "never does" because of all of the controversy surrounding owner Daniel Snyder, according to Barry Svrluga of the WASHINGTON POST. Commanders WR Terry McLaurin said that it is “tough for us as players.” He added, “Obviously, with social media and everything that’s out there, you see what’s going on.” Commanders coach Ron Rivera said, “I talk about play on the field, what we’re trying to do -- you know, try to relay the positive side of what’s happening for us on the field.” Svrluga wrote “this is tiring. It has been for years.” Svrluga: “What would it be like to live in a town and focus on a team in which the primary issues were pass protection and creating turnovers?” Snyder “as the subject of another owner’s ire” does not mean McLaurin will have "trouble running routes or catching passes on Sunday against the Packers.” But in a sport in which players and coaches “preach focus as an essential part of every week, every practice and every meeting, the effect is not zero.” Having Colts owner Jim Irsay voice “public discontent with Snyder isn’t the same as, say,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft or Cowboys owner Jerry Jones or the “Rooney family uttering those words.” But it is “at least a crack in the club, and that’s important.” Even before former U.S. attorney Mary Jo White’s report, “the facts are these: Daniel Snyder has done damage to his franchise,” he is a “distraction to his players and coaches, not an aide.” He has “provided an awful product on the field and overseen a reprehensible workplace off it.” He is “bad for the NFL, and at least one owner is willing to say so publicly” (WASHINGTON POST, 10/20).

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO