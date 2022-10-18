ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

MassLive.com

Westfield councilor calls delay signing police contract ‘despicable’

WESTFIELD — City councilors weren’t ready this week to approve the Westfield Police superior officers’ contract, and that didn’t sit well with Cindy Harris. “I think it’s despicable that we treat our Police Department in this fashion,” said Harris, an at-large councilor. “The police deserve our utmost respect, and to say that this can be just let go for another two weeks sends a very bad message to the Police Department, saying we don’t respect them.”
WESTFIELD, MA
Sports Radio 940

Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?

When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
TORRINGTON, CT
WNYT

Big fire burns at Great Barrington salvage yard

There was a big fire at the Formel Motor Company, a salvage yard on Van Deusenville Road in Great Barrington, Friday evening. Police tell NewsChannel 13 the fire is significant. They say on social media to avoid the area if possible. NewsChannel 13 has a crew there We will bring...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

One dead, another injured, in wrong way crash near Massachusetts, Rhode Island border

A Massachusetts man has died, and another injured, after a serious wrong-way crash on Friday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 10:15 p.m., Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the Millbury Barracks responded to reports of a 2006 Chrysler 300, operated by a 42-year-old man from Douglas, being operated southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 146 in Uxbridge. At approximately 10:24 p.m. responding cruisers were advised the vehicle crashed into a 2019 Mazda CX5, operated by a 57-year-old man from Worcester, approximately one-half mile prior to the Rhode Island border. The operator of the wrong-way vehicle sustained serious injuries in the crash. The operator of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.
UXBRIDGE, MA
iheart.com

Have You Lost Anything Recently?

West Springfield Animal Control officials are looking for the owner of a ball python found at Mittineague Park. The agency releasing pictures of the reptile asking the public for help in finding the pet's owner. It's unclear how the python ended up at the 325-acre park. If one who has...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield Police seeking suspect in shots fired incident on Dartmouth St.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police responded to the area of Dalton Avenue and Dartmouth Street Friday evening for reports of shots fired. According to Pittsfield Police officials, officers received a 911 call around 5:45 p.m. Police said that the callers had witnessed an altercation, during which one party shot...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Mourners gather for slain Bristol police officer

TERRYVILLE — Dozens of police cruisers, with their lights ablaze, lined the driveway of The Lyceum, leading mourners to the American flag-draped casket of Bristol Police Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Members of law enforcement agencies from across Connecticut on Wednesday gathered with family, friends and community members to mourn the...
BRISTOL, CT
westernmassnews.com

1 person hospitalized following Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital following an afternoon fire in Springfield. Springfield fire officials said that crews were called to a house on Abbott Street early Thursday afternoon. They added that one person was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation and another...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

