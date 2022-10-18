Read full article on original website
Northampton rejects cannabis shop for first time after Florence uproar
Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra on Thursday denied a proposed cannabis dispensary a spot in the city’s Florence village, saying community opposition had made it clear to her that the business was not right for the neighborhood. The cannabis industry in Northampton has ballooned since the city became home to...
Darryl Moss, Ex-Sarno Aide, Takes Mayor & Springfield to Court for Discrimination…
The death of George Floyd reverberated into Springfield as it had the rest of the country. Its impact would vary in a city already facing legal crises over reform and a federal investigation into the Police Department. When the issue crossed Springfield’s employee social media policy, people would lose jobs.
Massachusetts communities prepare for new clothing, mattress trash ban
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — When November begins, so too starts a ban on mattresses and clothes in landfills. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection enacted the law earlier this year to go into effect November 1. “Although it is a learning curve, I do think it’s a good solution for us to start reducing the […]
Limo driver shares 'emotional' moments of driving Lt. DeMonte's family to funeral
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Friday was an extremely sad day across Connecticut but there’s been an overwhelming amount of support for fallen Bristol police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The limo driver for Lt. DeMonte’s parents spoke exclusively to FOX61. He said it was an incredibly...
‘Caught in the act’: Kids watch as giant bear helps himself to pumpkin in front of Connecticut home
AVON, CT — Humans aren’t the only ones getting in on the fall pumpkin craze. Dr. Adelina Das shared a video Wednesday of a giant black bear nabbing one of the festive gourds from a doorstep in Avon, Connecticut. “A reminder to our patients that you should not...
Westfield councilor calls delay signing police contract ‘despicable’
WESTFIELD — City councilors weren’t ready this week to approve the Westfield Police superior officers’ contract, and that didn’t sit well with Cindy Harris. “I think it’s despicable that we treat our Police Department in this fashion,” said Harris, an at-large councilor. “The police deserve our utmost respect, and to say that this can be just let go for another two weeks sends a very bad message to the Police Department, saying we don’t respect them.”
Mass. mom, son hospitalized with severe liver damage after eating mushrooms they foraged for dinner
WORCESTER, Mass. — A mother and her son were recently rushed to a Massachusetts hospital with severe liver damage and treated with a “compassionate use” drug after they consumed mushrooms that they had foraged for dinner. Kam Look and her son, Kai Chen, of Amherst, were outside...
UMass Amherst student scammed at gas station on Route 9 by woman with checkbook
A card skimmer used at a gas station along Route 9 obtained credit/debit card information that withdrew money from a victim's account illegally.
Hampden baker who sold cakes in her driveway during pandemic opens bakery
On Sundays during the early parts of the COVID-19 pandemic, hungry neighbors could find cookies, pies and cupcakes for sale at the end of the driveway at 24 Allen Court in Hampden. The desserts were said to be made with “love” and helped fill a time lacking in connection.
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
A plane crashed into New Hampshire multi-family building, killing everyone on boa
KEENE, N.H. — Officials are investigating a deadly plane crash that happened in the city of Keene, N.H., Friday. Police and fire crews responded to a report of an explosion and a fire at a building on Lower Main Street in Keene, shortly before 7 p.m. Once on scene,...
Mother and son praise, thank UMass Memorial Health doctors after poisonous mushroom scare
WORCESTER — A “Herculean effort” is how Dr. Stephanie Carreiro described the steps taken to save the life of Kam Look and her son, Kai Chen. The three sat in front of television cameras and reporters Thursday afternoon at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus, where they shared the gut-wrenching story of how doctors...
Big fire burns at Great Barrington salvage yard
There was a big fire at the Formel Motor Company, a salvage yard on Van Deusenville Road in Great Barrington, Friday evening. Police tell NewsChannel 13 the fire is significant. They say on social media to avoid the area if possible. NewsChannel 13 has a crew there We will bring...
One dead, another injured, in wrong way crash near Massachusetts, Rhode Island border
A Massachusetts man has died, and another injured, after a serious wrong-way crash on Friday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 10:15 p.m., Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the Millbury Barracks responded to reports of a 2006 Chrysler 300, operated by a 42-year-old man from Douglas, being operated southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 146 in Uxbridge. At approximately 10:24 p.m. responding cruisers were advised the vehicle crashed into a 2019 Mazda CX5, operated by a 57-year-old man from Worcester, approximately one-half mile prior to the Rhode Island border. The operator of the wrong-way vehicle sustained serious injuries in the crash. The operator of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.
Have You Lost Anything Recently?
West Springfield Animal Control officials are looking for the owner of a ball python found at Mittineague Park. The agency releasing pictures of the reptile asking the public for help in finding the pet's owner. It's unclear how the python ended up at the 325-acre park. If one who has...
Pittsfield Police seeking suspect in shots fired incident on Dartmouth St.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police responded to the area of Dalton Avenue and Dartmouth Street Friday evening for reports of shots fired. According to Pittsfield Police officials, officers received a 911 call around 5:45 p.m. Police said that the callers had witnessed an altercation, during which one party shot...
Mourners gather for slain Bristol police officer
TERRYVILLE — Dozens of police cruisers, with their lights ablaze, lined the driveway of The Lyceum, leading mourners to the American flag-draped casket of Bristol Police Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Members of law enforcement agencies from across Connecticut on Wednesday gathered with family, friends and community members to mourn the...
Several school districts in Conn. receive hoax reports of active shooter: Officials
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. — School districts in several towns across the state are sounding the all-clear after hoax phone calls reported an active shooter situation at a school. Westport Superintendent Thomas Scarice said that Staples High School was put into lockdown but that "police have every reason to believe"...
1 person hospitalized following Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital following an afternoon fire in Springfield. Springfield fire officials said that crews were called to a house on Abbott Street early Thursday afternoon. They added that one person was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation and another...
