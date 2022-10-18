Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4indy.com
Turkeys will cost Hoosiers more this year thanks to inflation, avian influenza
Unfortunately, consumers can expect to pay more for their Thanksgiving meals this year. The American Farm Bureau Federation is reporting a significant increase for turkeys alone. “Some of your items such as your frozen, basted turkeys commonly used for Thanksgiving dinner have increased in price between 28% and 32% compared...
cbs4indy.com
Vegan drumsticks recalled for containing non-vegan ingredient
EL MONTE, Calif — Vegan drumsticks sold to restaurants and customers in Texas and Southern California are being recalled because a non-vegan ingredient was used. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves Da Cheng Vegan Drumsticks. The product was distributed in a 6.6-pound, clear plastic package with an expiration date 9/23/22023.
cbs4indy.com
Woman arrested after taking non-custodial child out of state
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A woman has been arrested in Florida after police say she left the state with a child that she lost custody of. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest comes after deputies responded to a Pendleton home on a report of a missing child. The child’s father said Ashley Laing had not given him the 3-year-old child and was in violation of a recent custody order providing him with full custody.
Comments / 0