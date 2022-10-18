ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vegan drumsticks recalled for containing non-vegan ingredient

EL MONTE, Calif — Vegan drumsticks sold to restaurants and customers in Texas and Southern California are being recalled because a non-vegan ingredient was used. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves Da Cheng Vegan Drumsticks. The product was distributed in a 6.6-pound, clear plastic package with an expiration date 9/23/22023.
Woman arrested after taking non-custodial child out of state

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A woman has been arrested in Florida after police say she left the state with a child that she lost custody of. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest comes after deputies responded to a Pendleton home on a report of a missing child. The child’s father said Ashley Laing had not given him the 3-year-old child and was in violation of a recent custody order providing him with full custody.
